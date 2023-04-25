Whitney Museum and USPS Celebrate the Centenary of Roy Lichtenstein’s Birth

The upcoming 100th birthday of late artist Roy Lichtenstein will be celebrated with a stamp series from the U.S. Postal Service and an exhibition at New York’s Whitney Museum.

Lichtenstein, born in October of 1923, helped popularize the Pop Art movement alongside artists such as Andy Warhol and Richard Hamilton. His work is widely known for its comic imagery and its use of the Ben-Day dot printing process.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced on April 24 that it will honor the centennial of Lichtenstein’s birth with a series of stamps featuring five of his works. The stamps were dedicated at the Whitney Museum and will be available in panes of 20.

“The Postal Service uses its stamp program to raise awareness and celebrate the people who represent the very best of our nation,” said Thomas Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president of USPS, in a statement. “Roy Lichtenstein certainly deserves this recognition because of the remarkable creativity and innovation he demonstrated throughout his career.”

Lichtenstein’s 1972 Still Life With Crystal Bowl and Still Life With Goldfish paintings are among the works reproduced in the stamp series.

“I think it’s an honor and more people will find out about Roy. I think he would have really loved it,” said Dorothy Lichtenstein, the artist’s widow, in a statement.

A centennial exhibition for 2026

Meanwhile, New York’s Whitney Museum has also announced plans to celebrate the Pop artist’s 100th birthday with a retrospective in 2026, as first reported by Artnet News.

“Few artists in history so perfectly crystallize art and social currents within their work as Lichtenstein did,” said Scott Rothkopf, who is set to become the Whitney’s director in October, in a statement published by Artnet News. “Even though the printing processes he aped are all but unrecognizable today, his sense of how images function, circulate and duplicate seem perfectly in tune with our digital age.”

Lichtenstein was awarded the National Medal of Arts, inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters and created a 53-foot-long mural for the Times Square subway station in New York. The artist’s most expensive work to date is his 1962 Masterpiece, which sold to Steve Cohen, owner of the New York Mets, in 2017 for $165 million.

The Whitney, which owns more than 400 Lichtenstein works, is also renovating Lichtenstein’s former Greenwich Village studio into the home of its Independent Study Program, which instructs artists, curators and historians. Used by the Pop artist from 1988 to 1997, the studio was donated by his family and is set to open this fall.