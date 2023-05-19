Viennese Opera Ball Party Pics: NY’s Finest Descend On the Plaza

Georges Bizet’s timeless classic was the theme of this year’s Viennese Opera Ball—an annual event that brings Vienna’s historic cultural legacy, rich glamour and waltzing to modern-day New York. Four hundred guests descended upon the Plaza Hotel for an evening featuring performances by Metropolitan Opera singers, orchestra and ballet company members (including world-renowned opera stars Stephen Costello, Nathalie Peña Comas and Joyce El-Khoury) and the traditional presentation of the debutantes and their escorts.

The white tie ball, which this year raised funds for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, attracts an international audience that includes philanthropists, diplomats and dignitaries, TV and film personalities, entrepreneurs and fashion insiders. Gala co-chair, TV host and humanitarian Jean Shafiroff—clad in a gown designed by Project Runway alumnus, Malan Breton—was the year’s honoree. Other attendees included fashion icon and activist Elton Ilijani, international art advisor Kim Heirston, designer Nicole Miller and “empress of chocolate” Maribel Lieberman.