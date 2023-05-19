Lifestyle

Viennese Opera Ball Party Pics: NY’s Finest Descend On the Plaza

The white tie ball, which this year raised funds for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, attracts an elite and eclectic international audience.

67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Joyce El-Khoury at the 67th Viennese Opera Ball. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Georges Bizet’s timeless classic was the theme of this year’s Viennese Opera Ball—an annual event that brings Vienna’s historic cultural legacy, rich glamour and waltzing to modern-day New York. Four hundred guests descended upon the Plaza Hotel for an evening featuring performances by Metropolitan Opera singers, orchestra and ballet company members (including world-renowned opera stars Stephen Costello, Nathalie Peña Comas and Joyce El-Khoury) and the traditional presentation of the debutantes and their escorts.

The white tie ball, which this year raised funds for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, attracts an international audience that includes philanthropists, diplomats and dignitaries, TV and film personalities, entrepreneurs and fashion insiders. Gala co-chair, TV host and humanitarian Jean Shafiroff—clad in a gown designed by Project Runway alumnus, Malan Breton—was the year’s honoree. Other attendees included fashion icon and activist Elton Ilijani, international art advisor Kim Heirston, designer Nicole Miller and “empress of chocolate” Maribel Lieberman.

67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Tashara Jones and Jean Shafiroff. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Nadja Sayej and Elton Ilijani Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Olga Kroutoi, Angelo Acquista and Svetlana Acquista. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Kim Heirston and Janna Bullock Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
David Alexander Jenkins, Ana Stone and Elena Gibbs. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Eugenia Bullock and guest. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Anna Rothschild, guest and Nicole Miller. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Carolyn Maloney and David Hochberg. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Mar Morosse and William Morosse. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Maribel Lieberman and Ana Stone. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Elias Giangrande, Gwyneth Giangrande and Yasmin Omer. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Couri Hay, Marsin Mogielski, Ingeborg Serafin and Harald Serafin. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
67th Viennese Opera Ball Honoring Jean Shafiroff Benefiting Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Luisa Diaz and Alan Brown. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
