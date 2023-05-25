Inside a $75 Million Apartment With Unparalleled City Views

Finding fault with the views from a newly-listed apartment in Central Park Tower would be difficult. The building, completed in 2020, has a never-lived-in unit open on its 39th floor. It is listed with an asking price of $75 million. The 7,587-square-foot single-floor residence boasts 14-foot ceilings throughout, giving each room a spacious feel. It notably features nearly 2,000 square feet of private terrace with a sumptuous view and ample seating for entertaining.

“The views from this apartment, from the entire north side, face straight into Central Park,” Beth Benalloul tells Observer. “But it’s low enough that you feel the park a bit more than if you’re on a much higher floor with that type of vantage point.” Benalloul represents the unit along with Hilary Landis of the Corcoran Group.

In addition to the expansive terrace, the home provides its new resident with five bedrooms, a formal dining room, a library, and a pair of powder rooms. That dining room can seat a large party with, like most of the home’s rooms, a stunning view of Central Park from floor-to-ceiling windows.

It comes with all the amenities buyers expect from a residence at this price point, but the agents tout its unique entertaining space as the selling point. The living room, with its high ceilings, offers an expansive view of southern Central Park across its entire north side. The corner view from the room also provides an enviable view of the city.

The space “flows seamlessly” into the terrace, with the ability to make indoor/outdoor living. “It’s become incredibly popular with this type of terrace where you can live on it, whether it’s to have a cup of coffee and read the paper or entertain,” says Benalloul.

The master suite has a sitting area with striking wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows that also provide a view of New York’s most famous park. The bedroom’s en-suite bathroom contains a separate shower and tub.

“It’s over 7,500 feet of interior space on one floor versus two. It’s super rare in this location, in this type of building, to have a combination of views, large space, and it has a huge, private, almost 2,000-square-foot terrace,” Landis tells Observer. “The combination of the three, it’s just a very rare breed.”

Central Park Tower itself is one of the tallest residential buildings in the world. It was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and developed by Extell Development Company.

The purchase includes Central Park Tower’s amenities, including access to the Central Park Club and 10Cubed, with the city’s highest private ballroom, restaurant wine bar, and cigar lounge. The club’s terrace on the 14th floor also includes a 60-foot outdoor swimming pool, a sun deck and cabanas. The building has a fitness center with a saltwater pool, a spa with a steam room and sauna, a squash court, and a half basketball court, as well as a host of leisure spaces like the movie theater, business center and game room. Should the 2,000-square-foot terrace not provide quite enough room for your next sweeping party, there are private event spaces for large gatherings.