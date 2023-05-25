The Best Fashion Moments from the 2023 AmfAR Gala Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most high-profile and fashionable events of the year, but there’s one particular fête over the 12-day extravaganza in the South of France that always stands out as a major highlight, and that’s the annual AmFAR Gala.

The AmFAR Gala Cannes is an incredibly glamorous evening for an important and worthy cause, as guests from all around the world flock to the seaside town in order to support the Foundation for AIDS Research, raising money and awareness for the organization.

This 2023 AmFAR Gala Cannes returns to the storied Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday, May 25. Queen Latifah is hosting this year’s event, with performances by Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha, as well as dinner and a live auction, all of which is taken in by guests while sipping on drinks courtesy of Clase Azul and Rumor Rose.

The benefit always features a star-studded guest list, and with it, one of the most exciting and fashionable red carpets of the year, as attendees go all out in their most dazzling finery for the special evening. Below, see the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2023 AmFAR Gala Cannes.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Leonie Hanne

Shay Mitchell

in Cult Gaia.

Sara Sampaio

in Zuhair Murad.

Jourdan Dunn

Ashley Graham

in Nina Ricci.

Wallis Day

Vas J Morgan

Carmen Kass

Kelly Piquet

Ruby O. Fee

Halsey

in Givenchy.

Kate Beckinsale

Eva Longoria

Heidi Klum

Rebel Wilson

Troye Sivan

Bebe Rexha

Alek Wek

Petra Nemcova

Natasha Poly

in Givenchy.

Jessica Stam

Lori Harvey

Jasmine Tookes

Elsa Hosk

in Helsa.

Bianca Balti

Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Georgia Fowler

in Schiaparelli.

Helena Christensen

Carine Roitfeld

Julian Lennon

Stella Maxwell

in David Koma.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

in Miu Miu.

Maye Musk

Adhel Bol

Meredith Mickelson

Cindy Bruna

Coco Rocha

LaQuan Smith

Isabeli Fontana

in Mugler.