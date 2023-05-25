Lifestyle

The Best Fashion Moments from the 2023 AmfAR Gala Cannes

See the most glamorous looks from the star-studded benefit.

By
Stella Maxwell poses in black dress in garden at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 -
Stella Maxwell. Getty Images for amfAR

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most high-profile and fashionable events of the year, but there’s one particular fête over the 12-day extravaganza in the South of France that always stands out as a major highlight, and that’s the annual AmFAR Gala.

The AmFAR Gala Cannes is an incredibly glamorous evening for an important and worthy cause, as guests from all around the world flock to the seaside town in order to support the Foundation for AIDS Research, raising money and awareness for the organization.

This 2023 AmFAR Gala Cannes returns to the storied Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday, May 25. Queen Latifah is hosting this year’s event, with performances by Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha, as well as dinner and a live auction, all of which is taken in by guests while sipping on drinks courtesy of Clase Azul and Rumor Rose.

The benefit always features a star-studded guest list, and with it, one of the most exciting and fashionable red carpets of the year, as attendees go all out in their most dazzling finery for the special evening. Below, see the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2023 AmFAR Gala Cannes.

model Alessandra Ambrosio at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Alessandra Ambrosio. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio

influencer Leonie Hanne amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Leonie Hanne. Getty Images for amfAR

Leonie Hanne

Shay Mitchell in sheer dress at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Shay Mitchell. Getty Images for amfAR

Shay Mitchell

in Cult Gaia. 

model Sara Sampaio in blue dress at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Sara Sampaio. Getty Images for amfAR

Sara Sampaio

in Zuhair Murad. 

model Jourdan Dunn in short red dress at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Jourdan Dunn. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn

model Ashley Graham in white suit and large black hat at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Ashley Graham. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ashley Graham

in Nina Ricci. 

Wallis Day at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 -
Wallis Day. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Wallis Day

Vas J Morgan at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Vas J Morgan. Getty Images

Vas J Morgan

Estonian model Carmen Kass at amfar cannes 2023
Carmen Kass. AFP via Getty Images

Carmen Kass

Kelly Piquet at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Kelly Piquet. Getty Images

Kelly Piquet

Ruby O. Fee at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Ruby O. Fee. Getty Images

Ruby O. Fee

Halsey arrives amfAR Gala Cannes 2023
Halsey. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Halsey

in Givenchy. 

actress Kate Beckinsale attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 in purple dress
Kate Beckinsale. Getty Images for amfAR

Kate Beckinsale

Eva Longoria at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 in long sleeve black dress
Eva Longoria. Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Heidi Klum arrives to amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 in large green dress
Heidi Klum. Getty Images for amfAR

Heidi Klum

Rebel Wilson attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 in green dress
Rebel Wilson. Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequ

Rebel Wilson

Troye Sivan at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Troye Sivan. Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Bebe Rexha attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Bebe Rexha. Corbis via Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

model Alek Wek in black long dress at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Alek Wek. Getty Images

Alek Wek

Petra Nemcova in red dress at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Petra Nemcova. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Petra Nemcova

Natasha Poly at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Natasha Poly. Getty Images

Natasha Poly

in Givenchy. 

model Jessica Stam at amfar cannes
Jessica Stam. PA Images via Getty Images

Jessica Stam

Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Lori Harvey. Getty Images for amfAR

Lori Harvey

model Jasmine Tookes arrives at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 in black tank maxi dress
Jasmine Tookes. Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

model elsa hosk arrives at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023
Elsa Hosk. Getty Images for amfAR

Elsa Hosk

in Helsa. 

Italian model Bianca Balti arrives at amfar
Bianca Balti. AFP via Getty Images

Bianca Balti

Julia Restoin Roitfeld arrives to amfAR Gala Cannes 2023
Julia Restoin Roitfeld. Getty Images for amfAR

Julia Restoin Roitfeld

model Georgia Fowler arrives to amfAR Gala Cannes 2023
Georgia Fowler. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Georgia Fowler

in Schiaparelli.

model Helena Christensen arrives at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 in pink cape dress
Helena Christensen. Getty Images for amfAR

Helena Christensen

Carine Roitfeld arrives in black long sleeve dress at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023
Carine Roitfeld. Getty Images for amfAR

Carine Roitfeld

Julian Lennon attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2023
Julian Lennon. Getty Images for amfAR

Julian Lennon

model Stella Maxwell in black dress
Stella Maxwell. Getty Images for amfAR

Stella Maxwell

in David Koma. 

amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Amelia Gray Hamlin Arrivals
Amelia Gray Hamlin. Getty Images for amfAR

Amelia Gray Hamlin

in Miu Miu. 

Maye Musk
Maye Musk. Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequ

Maye Musk

Adhel Bol attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 -
Adhel Bol. Getty Images for amfAR

Adhel Bol

Meredith Mickelson attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2023
Meredith Mickelson. Corbis via Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson

Cindy Bruna attending the amfAR Gala during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Cindy Bruna. PA Images via Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

Coco Rocha arrives at amfAR Gala Cannes 2023
Coco Rocha. Getty Images

Coco Rocha

LaQuan Smith arrives in white outfit to amfAR Gala Cannes 2023
LaQuan Smith. Getty Images

LaQuan Smith

model Isabeli Fontana arrives to amfAR Gala Cannes 2023
Isabeli Fontana. Getty Images for amfAR

Isabeli Fontana

in Mugler.

