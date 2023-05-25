The Best Fashion Moments from the 2023 AmfAR Gala Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most high-profile and fashionable events of the year, but there’s one particular fête over the 12-day extravaganza in the South of France that always stands out as a major highlight, and that’s the annual AmFAR Gala.
The AmFAR Gala Cannes is an incredibly glamorous evening for an important and worthy cause, as guests from all around the world flock to the seaside town in order to support the Foundation for AIDS Research, raising money and awareness for the organization.
This 2023 AmFAR Gala Cannes returns to the storied Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday, May 25. Queen Latifah is hosting this year’s event, with performances by Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha, as well as dinner and a live auction, all of which is taken in by guests while sipping on drinks courtesy of Clase Azul and Rumor Rose.
The benefit always features a star-studded guest list, and with it, one of the most exciting and fashionable red carpets of the year, as attendees go all out in their most dazzling finery for the special evening. Below, see the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2023 AmFAR Gala Cannes.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Leonie Hanne
Shay Mitchell
in Cult Gaia.
Sara Sampaio
in Zuhair Murad.
Jourdan Dunn
Ashley Graham
in Nina Ricci.
Wallis Day
Vas J Morgan
Carmen Kass
Kelly Piquet
Ruby O. Fee
Halsey
in Givenchy.
Kate Beckinsale
Eva Longoria
Heidi Klum
Rebel Wilson
Troye Sivan
Bebe Rexha
Alek Wek
Petra Nemcova
Natasha Poly
in Givenchy.
Jessica Stam
Lori Harvey
Jasmine Tookes
Elsa Hosk
in Helsa.
Bianca Balti
Julia Restoin Roitfeld
Georgia Fowler
in Schiaparelli.
Helena Christensen
Carine Roitfeld
Julian Lennon
Stella Maxwell
in David Koma.
Amelia Gray Hamlin
in Miu Miu.
Maye Musk
Adhel Bol
Meredith Mickelson
Cindy Bruna
Coco Rocha
LaQuan Smith
Isabeli Fontana
in Mugler.