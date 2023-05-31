The Best Bar Cart Accessories to Entertain in Style

While you might not have room in your home for a full on wet bar, you probably have space for a chic bar cart. A sleek and stylish bar cart easily spices up your home decor situation, whether it’s conveniently placed in your kitchen, on the patio or in an office à la Mad Men—or, if you reside in a studio apartment or smaller abode, situated right in the midst of your combination living room-slash-dining room-slash everything room.

Even if your bar cart (or bar cabinet) is fully stocked with your liquor of choice and barware galore, it’s possible you’re still looking for the perfect accessories to guarantee you’ll get plenty of compliments from all of your guests. Read on to discover the very best bar cart accoutrements, from an extremely chic cocktail shaker to the bar tools of your mixologist dreams.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.