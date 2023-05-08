Lifestyle

The Fashionable Blazers That Pull Together Any Outfit

Here's how to instantly elevate your look.

models bella hadid and gigi hadid walking outside of apartment building in blazers
A blazer instantly elevated any look. Raymond Hall/GC Images

When it comes to polished layering pieces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a harder-working item than a quality blazer. The menswear-inspired garment, which was once synonymous with stuffy and frumpy corporate attire, has evolved into an essential wardrobe staple, with the ability to seamlessly pull together even the sloppiest of ensembles. Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style, whether it’s elevating a casual jeans and white tee outfit, spicing up a slip dress or going the co-ord suiting route with a pair of wide-legged pants.

Blazers are one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe since you can style them in so many different ways. You can go the professional, buttoned-up route or opt for a more street style-esque vibe, and pair your blazer with denim and a crop top. An elegant, tailored blazer can easily take you into evening, while a slouchy, oversized silhouette adds a little edge to your ensemble. You can even throw one on with leggings and a tank.

While blazers are a key wardrobe staple all year long, they’re another example of a powerhouse transitional piece, since they’re ideal as outerwear for that awkward, in-between weather when a winter jacket is far too much, but it’s not quite time to head out without a light layer.

There’s truly a blazer for every type of dresser and all kinds of occasions, whether you’re seeking an edgy leather silhouette, a breezy linen version, a fitted double breasted style or a loose cotton style. Below, see the best blazers to shop right now.

The Best Women's Blazers to Shop Now

  • black women's blazer
    Favorite Daughter.

    Favorite Daughter Favorite Blazer

    Anyone building a minimalist capsule wardrobe knows that a go-to black blazer is a must. This classic blazer has a single-button closure and a slightly cinched waist, for an ultra-flattering fit. Wear it with a wide-legged pant for a workwear vibe, or throw it on over jeans and tee for an everyday look.

    $328, Shop Now
  • black vegan leather blazer
    Good American.

    Good American Better Than Leather Blazer

    This single-breasted faux-leather blazer proves that vegan materials are just as chic as the real thing, with a relaxed silhouette and immediate cool girl vibe.

    $195, Shop Now
  • woman wearing bright red relaxed blazer
    Bleusalt.

    Bleusalt The Big Rock Boyfriend Blazer

    Add a pop of color to your ensemble with this boyfriend-inspired bold red wool-blend casual blazer. It’s oh-so-soft and comfortable.

    $350, Shop Now
  • Cinq à Sept Pricilla Tweed Single-Button Blazer
    Cinq à Sept.

    Cinq à Sept Pricilla Tweed Single-Button Blazer

    This feminine tweed blazer has ruched three-quarter sleeves and whimsical, textural floral accent.

    $495, Shop Now
  • blue double breasted women's blazer
    Acne Studios.

    Acne Studios Blue Jokil Double-Breasted Twill Blazer

    Acne’s elegant blue double-breasted blazer is perfect for spring; it has sharp lines and clean tailoring, but with a just-relaxed enough fit that keeps it from looking too business-y.

    $1,095, Shop Now
  • J. Crew Parke Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend
    J. Crew.

    J. Crew Parke Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend

    A crisp white linen blazer is so chic for summer.

    $198, Shop Now
  • The Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Blazer
    The Frankie Shop.

    Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Blazer

    This taupe blazer from celeb-adored Frankie Shop has has an oversized fit, with relaxed yet polished tailoring and shoulder pads.

    $399, Shop Now
  • Veronica Beard Classic Dickey Jacket
    Veronica Beard.

    Veronica Beard Classic Dickey Jacket

    You can’t go wrong with one of Veronica Beard’s classic blazers; you can spice them up and add your own unique twist by adding any of the brand’s Dickeys. This navy colorway is a versatile alternative to basic black.

    $595, Shop Now
  • woman wearing Everlane The Oversized Blazer in Glen Plaid
    Everlane.

    Everlane The Oversized Blazer in Glen Plaid

    Plaid blazers aren’t just for academia fashion anymore; this oversized Everlane piece is both prepster-approved and effortlessly cool.

    $228, Shop Now
  • Toteme Double-Breasted Sateen Blazer
    Toteme.

    Totême Double-Breasted Sateen Blazer

    A luxe sateen blazer, like this sophisticated Totême topper (it’s a Net-a-Porter exclusive), adds a glamorous note to any ensemble. It has a looser fit, with sharp lapels and shoulder pads; it’s a great choice for evening or dressier events, but you can also dress it down, too, perhaps with a t-shirt, jeans and loafers.

    $930, Shop Now
  • L'Agence Brooke Twill Double-Breasted Crop Blazer
    L'Agence.

    L'Agence Brooke Twill Double-Breasted Crop Blazer

    The dainty toile print gives this double-breasted crop blazer a softer feel.

    $725, Shop Now
  • Ann Taylor The Relaxed Double Breasted Long Blazer in Satin
    Ann Taylor.

    Ann Taylor The Relaxed Double Breasted Long Blazer in Satin

    A versatile, neutral double-breasted blazer is key for transitional dressing.

    $198, Shop Now
  • Rails Stanton Pinstripe Linen Blend Blazer
    Rails.

    Rails Stanton Pinstripe Linen Blend Blazer

    For a more low-key take on the traditional pinstripe suit blazer, consider this ivory jacket.

    $298, Shop Now
  • white Commando Neoprene CEO Blazer
    Commando.

    Commando Neoprene CEO Blazer

    Give the neoprene look a try with this wrinkle-resistant white single-breasted blazer.

    $348, Shop Now
  • Saint Laurent Houndstooth Wool-Blend Blazer
    Saint Laurent.

    Saint Laurent Houndstooth Wool-Blend Blazer

    If you’re ready to splurge on a houndstooth blazer, look no further than Saint Laurent’s timeless topper. The tailoring is absolute perfection, and while this is definitely on the pricier side, you’ll wear this wool blazer year after year.

    $3,298, Shop Now
  • Isabel Marant Nevim Double-Breasted Crepe Blazer
    Isabel Marant.

    Isabel Marant Nevim Double-Breasted Crepe Blazer

    Go for a retro, ’80s-inspired aesthetic with this bubblegum pink double-breasted crepe blazer.

    $1,490, Shop Now
  • Farm Rio Longline Blazer
    Farm Rio.

    Farm Rio Longline Blazer

    Incorporate a fun and unexpected dose of color into your look with this lightweight, green long blazer.

    $210, Shop Now
  • The Row Obine Crepe Blazer
    The Row.

    The Row Obine Crepe Blazer

    The Row is known for their impeccable tailoring and flawless fit, so if you want to add a major investment piece to your capsule wardrobe, consider their relaxed fit black crepe blazer.

    $2,390, Shop Now
