The Fashionable Blazers That Pull Together Any Outfit

When it comes to polished layering pieces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a harder-working item than a quality blazer. The menswear-inspired garment, which was once synonymous with stuffy and frumpy corporate attire, has evolved into an essential wardrobe staple, with the ability to seamlessly pull together even the sloppiest of ensembles. Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style, whether it’s elevating a casual jeans and white tee outfit, spicing up a slip dress or going the co-ord suiting route with a pair of wide-legged pants.
Blazers are one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe since you can style them in so many different ways. You can go the professional, buttoned-up route or opt for a more street style-esque vibe, and pair your blazer with denim and a crop top. An elegant, tailored blazer can easily take you into evening, while a slouchy, oversized silhouette adds a little edge to your ensemble. You can even throw one on with leggings and a tank.
While blazers are a key wardrobe staple all year long, they’re another example of a powerhouse transitional piece, since they’re ideal as outerwear for that awkward, in-between weather when a winter jacket is far too much, but it’s not quite time to head out without a light layer.
There’s truly a blazer for every type of dresser and all kinds of occasions, whether you’re seeking an edgy leather silhouette, a breezy linen version, a fitted double breasted style or a loose cotton style. Below, see the best blazers to shop right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Women's Blazers to Shop Now
-
Favorite Daughter Favorite Blazer
Anyone building a minimalist capsule wardrobe knows that a go-to black blazer is a must. This classic blazer has a single-button closure and a slightly cinched waist, for an ultra-flattering fit. Wear it with a wide-legged pant for a workwear vibe, or throw it on over jeans and tee for an everyday look.
-
Good American Better Than Leather Blazer
This single-breasted faux-leather blazer proves that vegan materials are just as chic as the real thing, with a relaxed silhouette and immediate cool girl vibe.
-
Bleusalt The Big Rock Boyfriend Blazer
Add a pop of color to your ensemble with this boyfriend-inspired bold red wool-blend casual blazer. It’s oh-so-soft and comfortable.
-
Cinq à Sept Pricilla Tweed Single-Button Blazer
This feminine tweed blazer has ruched three-quarter sleeves and whimsical, textural floral accent.
-
Acne Studios Blue Jokil Double-Breasted Twill Blazer
Acne’s elegant blue double-breasted blazer is perfect for spring; it has sharp lines and clean tailoring, but with a just-relaxed enough fit that keeps it from looking too business-y.
-
J. Crew Parke Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend
A crisp white linen blazer is so chic for summer.
-
Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Blazer
This taupe blazer from celeb-adored Frankie Shop has has an oversized fit, with relaxed yet polished tailoring and shoulder pads.
-
Veronica Beard Classic Dickey Jacket
You can’t go wrong with one of Veronica Beard’s classic blazers; you can spice them up and add your own unique twist by adding any of the brand’s Dickeys. This navy colorway is a versatile alternative to basic black.
-
Everlane The Oversized Blazer in Glen Plaid
Plaid blazers aren’t just for academia fashion anymore; this oversized Everlane piece is both prepster-approved and effortlessly cool.
-
Totême Double-Breasted Sateen Blazer
A luxe sateen blazer, like this sophisticated Totême topper (it’s a Net-a-Porter exclusive), adds a glamorous note to any ensemble. It has a looser fit, with sharp lapels and shoulder pads; it’s a great choice for evening or dressier events, but you can also dress it down, too, perhaps with a t-shirt, jeans and loafers.
-
L'Agence Brooke Twill Double-Breasted Crop Blazer
The dainty toile print gives this double-breasted crop blazer a softer feel.
-
Ann Taylor The Relaxed Double Breasted Long Blazer in Satin
A versatile, neutral double-breasted blazer is key for transitional dressing.
-
Rails Stanton Pinstripe Linen Blend Blazer
For a more low-key take on the traditional pinstripe suit blazer, consider this ivory jacket.
-
Commando Neoprene CEO Blazer
Give the neoprene look a try with this wrinkle-resistant white single-breasted blazer.
-
Saint Laurent Houndstooth Wool-Blend Blazer
If you’re ready to splurge on a houndstooth blazer, look no further than Saint Laurent’s timeless topper. The tailoring is absolute perfection, and while this is definitely on the pricier side, you’ll wear this wool blazer year after year.
-
Isabel Marant Nevim Double-Breasted Crepe Blazer
Go for a retro, ’80s-inspired aesthetic with this bubblegum pink double-breasted crepe blazer.
-
Farm Rio Longline Blazer
Incorporate a fun and unexpected dose of color into your look with this lightweight, green long blazer.
-
The Row Obine Crepe Blazer
The Row is known for their impeccable tailoring and flawless fit, so if you want to add a major investment piece to your capsule wardrobe, consider their relaxed fit black crepe blazer.