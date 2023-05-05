The Chic Decorative Trays for Every Home Aesthetic

Are you looking to up your home decor game with a few fresh updates? Consider adding a decorative tray or two.
It’s so easy to sprinkle these pieces throughout your abode; perhaps a trinket tray in the bathroom to hold your jewelry, or a bedside table tray for only the most important of knickknacks. And, of course, larger trays on coffee tables are perfect for holding practical items like a remote control, as well as other decorative pieces including candles, glossy books or any of the other tchotchkes you’ve amassed over the years.
Whether you want a serving tray or a centerpiece, there’s a luxurious option that’s sure to fit your personal aesthetic and taste. Below, discover some of the most fashionable decorative trays, for every interior style.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Decorative Trays for Every Interior Design Aesthetic
-
Worlds Away Byron Gold Leaf Tray
This stunning gold tray from Worlds Away makes the perfect luxe centerpiece in a living space. The metallic tray is finished in gold leaf, with a glass bottom, and also happens to be a lovely gift for the hostess who already has everything. Use it to display decorative items like candles and coffee table books; you’re sure to get so many compliments.
-
Moss Pure Live Mood Moss Tray in White
Perhaps you’re looking for a decorative accent that no one else has; if so, this live moss tray certainly fits the bill. The live moss also doubles as an air filter, since it captures 30 percent of carbon dioxide, as well as toxic pollutants like dust and allergens. Plus, even if you don’t exactly have a green thumb, there’s no watering or sunlight needed. Forget adding a succulent to your already busy bedroom—try this unique, mossy large tray instead.
-
Galison Liberty Bianca Lacquer Tray
If you’re a regular shopper at Liberty London and want to take the British department store’s iconic prints home with you, try this colorful, floral offering that works in any room. The tray brings back the archival Bianca print, with gold foil accents for a splash of glam. This shiny lacquer tray has handles on two sides, so it’s perfect for serving up a snack or bringing cocktails to your guest.
-
Lynn & Liana Designs Small Ceramic Resin Trays
This glamorous acrylic tray serves as such an elegant accent piece for your bathroom or vanity, especially since it’s available in multiple colors, so you can match any aesthetic. These high-quality ceramic and resin trays come in a beautiful blue reminiscent of the ocean, or if you want something trendier, go for the marble tray iteration.
Drop your jewelry on this rectangular tray before you wash your face, and you’ll never need to hunt for those baubles on your bedside table again. You could even use it as a fancy soap dish, perhaps in a powder room for guests.
-
Celerie Kemble Lumens Caribe Tray
The natural wood tray is ideal for design enthusiasts who crave simplicity. Designed by Celerie Kemble, it’s made of rattan, brass and wood. This versatile wooden tray is a great choice for an entryway piece and a catchall for all the items you bring into your house everyday. Store your keys and keep a few small plants nearby, for a stylishly minimalist look.
-
Kathy Kuo John-Richard Modern Classic Mirrored Tray with Alabaster Handles
This glamorous mirrored tray, with alabaster handles, is a chic way to display all your beautiful perfume bottles, favorite skincare products or toiletries. It’s a great vanity tray, and is so elegant that you’ll genuinely look forward to getting ready everyday. You might even want to capture your whole getting ready routine on video, just to show off your new purchase.
-
Caitlin Wilson Scallop Tray in Whitewash
Nothing says beach house quite like a rattan accent piece on your kitchen island countertop. This scalloped tray is a flawless choice for a console table, in an airy living room or as the centerpiece on a white dining room table. Fill it with fresh fruit or add elegant candle holders, with tapered votives that smell like the sea.
-
Kate Marker Home Abaca Rope Serving Tray
This woven tray, made with abaca rope in a basketweave pattern, has tons of personality. It’s lined with grasscloth, with fabric on the bottom, so it’s super useful and can easily be moved from room to room. It would look great in a home office, since you can stack books on it or use it to hold extra work accessories. You can also try it as a coffee table tray, especially if you appreciate coastal decor.