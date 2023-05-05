The Chic Decorative Trays for Every Home Aesthetic

Are you looking to up your home decor game with a few fresh updates? Consider adding a decorative tray or two.

It’s so easy to sprinkle these pieces throughout your abode; perhaps a trinket tray in the bathroom to hold your jewelry, or a bedside table tray for only the most important of knickknacks. And, of course, larger trays on coffee tables are perfect for holding practical items like a remote control, as well as other decorative pieces including candles, glossy books or any of the other tchotchkes you’ve amassed over the years.

Whether you want a serving tray or a centerpiece, there’s a luxurious option that’s sure to fit your personal aesthetic and taste. Below, discover some of the most fashionable decorative trays, for every interior style.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.