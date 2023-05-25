15 Men’s Denim Jackets for Every Season

Denim jackets, those hardy staples of wardrobes across ranches and fashion ramps alike, are an undying sartorial champion. Whether you’re a rugged cowboy at heart or a cosmopolitan maven of style, or (like most of us) navigating the vast sartorial ocean between, there’s a denim jacket out there with your name metaphorically stitched into it.

Rewinding to the origins of denim, the Levi Strauss Type 1 emerged in the early 1900s, notching up instant admiration as a workwear powerhouse. However, the classic denim jacket couldn’t stay an outerwear workhorse forever, and it was co-opted by the fashion-forward, who propelled it into the style stratosphere. Today, the jean jacket is a wardrobe staple, and flaunts an array of chic personas, from heavenly white, moodily dark or the classic blue denim, each adorned with personal touches, from fancy embroidery to cozy corduroy linings and some playful accents for good measure.

Contemplating your denim jacket choice? Consider the wash; lighter shades offer laid-back, Americana vintage charm perfect for sunny escapades, while the darker hues emit a refined, modern charisma suitable for evening affairs. The fit, too, sculpts your style story. Go slim fit for a clean, contemporary aura, or opt for relaxed fit for a cool, breezy appeal. Layers are your secret weapon; a denim jacket can expertly straddle the stylish middle ground between a tee and a beefier overcoat. Don’t let the denim-on-denim taboo deter you; mix and match contrasting washes, and you’re all set. The beauty of the iconic denim jacket is its graceful evolution; it ages with dignity, cultivating a unique patina that mirrors your personal style journey. We’ve handpicked our top denim jackets, each eyeing a prized spot in your closet.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.