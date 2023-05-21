15 Top-Notch Dopp Kits for Men

Let’s face it, gents: There’s no worse surprise than a burst shampoo bottle or leaky aftershave wreaking havoc on your suitcase, turning a neatly packed travel bag into a soppy, stained mess. Those flimsy plastic bags from the drugstore? They’re simply not cut out for the job, and neither are worn-out Ziplocs. What you need is a dedicated bag for your toiletries—a sturdy, spacious, and stylish barrier between your grooming essentials and your clothes.

Enter the dopp kit, your knight in shining armor (or rather, water-resistant fabric), ready to protect your gear and keep your suitcase spick and span. Originally crafted by Charles Doppelt in the 1900s, these handy compact carry-alls have been safeguarding men’s toiletry essentials ever since. And just like the men they serve, these travel kits come in all shapes, sizes, and styles.

But what, exactly, makes a superb dopp kit (wash bag, toiletry case, or whatever you want to call it)? First, it should offer ample room for all your essentials, from your toothbrush and razor to your favorite cologne. A wide opening for easy access, resilient construction to withstand the rigors of travel, and a water-resistant lining to combat any unexpected spills are also must-haves. And let’s not forget style—an aesthetic that matches your own can turn a functional item into an unexpected statement piece you won’t leave home without.

But with an overwhelming array of options out there, finding the right dopp bag for the best travel experience can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. From the splurge-worthy to the rugged, the minimalist to the cavernous, these are the 15 best toiletry bags we swear by.

