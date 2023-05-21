15 Top-Notch Dopp Kits for Men

Let’s face it, gents: There’s no worse surprise than a burst shampoo bottle or leaky aftershave wreaking havoc on your suitcase, turning a neatly packed travel bag into a soppy, stained mess. Those flimsy plastic bags from the drugstore? They’re simply not cut out for the job, and neither are worn-out Ziplocs. What you need is a dedicated bag for your toiletries—a sturdy, spacious, and stylish barrier between your grooming essentials and your clothes.
Enter the dopp kit, your knight in shining armor (or rather, water-resistant fabric), ready to protect your gear and keep your suitcase spick and span. Originally crafted by Charles Doppelt in the 1900s, these handy compact carry-alls have been safeguarding men’s toiletry essentials ever since. And just like the men they serve, these travel kits come in all shapes, sizes, and styles.
But what, exactly, makes a superb dopp kit (wash bag, toiletry case, or whatever you want to call it)? First, it should offer ample room for all your essentials, from your toothbrush and razor to your favorite cologne. A wide opening for easy access, resilient construction to withstand the rigors of travel, and a water-resistant lining to combat any unexpected spills are also must-haves. And let’s not forget style—an aesthetic that matches your own can turn a functional item into an unexpected statement piece you won’t leave home without.
But with an overwhelming array of options out there, finding the right dopp bag for the best travel experience can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. From the splurge-worthy to the rugged, the minimalist to the cavernous, these are the 15 best toiletry bags we swear by.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Dopp Kits for Men
The best toiletry kits to store all your essentials, from shampoo and conditioner to deodorant, toothpaste and shaving cream.
-
The Row Grained-Leather Wash Bag
Exude class on every trip with The Row’s leather dopp kit. Expertly crafted in Italy, this gem snuggly fits all your grooming essentials, with the sturdy full-grain leather promising longevity. It has one large zippered main compartment, as well as smaller interior pockets. The sleek silver logo adds a dash of panache to your voyageur wardrobe.
-
Tumi Remex Accessory Kit
Rev up your travel game with the Tumi Remex Accessory Kit. With a design nod to the automotive world, this exclusive soft-sided bag sports CX6 carbon fiber accents and McLaren’s vibrant Papaya hue. A bonus? The clear window for a quick inventory check and a design that opens flat for easy access. If you really want to treat yourself a dapper new travel accessories set, consider adding on the Tumi McLaren carry-on suitcase or duffel bag, too.
-
Leatherology Small Double Zip Toiletry Bag
This compact dynamo from Leatherology is built for the road warrior. The leather toiletry bag has just the right amount of space for all your skincare and travel essentials; it features water-resistant fabric lining, two zip pockets, mesh pockets, elastic bands and a handy grab handle for quick access—all in one neat package.
-
Gucci Ophidia GG Toiletry Case
Relive Gucci’s iconic retro ’60s aesthetic with the Ophidia GG Toiletry Case. The sturdy coated-canvas construction contains two spacious compartments for easy organization, while the timeless design is a tribute to Gucci’s opulent legacy.
-
Serapian Wash Bag In Recycled Twill And Evoluzione Leather
This travel toiletry bag is an optimal choice for the gent who wants to keep their grooming essentials perfectly organized, and it has multiple zippered pockets for extra storage space.
-
Our Legacy Wash Bag
It’s time to upgrade your packing situation with this leather wash bag. This toiletry case features a Napa leather-lined interior, snap closure pocket and nylon carry strap; it’s a dapper luxury accessory for the modern traveler.
-
Paul Smith Signature Stripe Wash Bag Wash Bag
Showcasing Paul Smith’s iconic stripes, this leather-trimmed wash bag is designed to hold all your travel-sized toiletries. Crafted from durable mesh with internal pockets, this stylish bag is sure to be a favorite for any well-groomed traveler.
-
Kiton Logo-Embroidered Leather-Trimmed Shell Wash Bag
This lightweight wash bag is outfitted with a durable shell construction, luxe leather trims, an embroidered brand logo and an internal slip pocket, to keep your grooming gear in check.
-
Mulberry Double Zip Green Leopard Printed Scotchgrain Wash Case
Functionality meets style with Mulberry’s leopard-print wash case. Crafted from eco-friendly Scotchgrain leather with a durable, waterproof lining, it has a double-zip fastening for easy access and a leather handle for convenient carrying.
-
Bleu De Chauffe Zazou Toiletry Case
This durable cotton-canvas dopp kit offers plenty of space for your toiletries. Accented with vegetable-tanned leather, it’s a great accessory for any weekend getaway.
-
Rains Weekend Wash Bag
The Rains wash bag is a compact marvel, perfect for overnight trips or short vacations. Made from lightweight, waterproof fabric, it boasts adjustable buckles for a custom fit.
-
Ally Capellino Wiggy Travel Cycle Recycled Wash Bag
This wash bag from UK-based Ally Capellino is ideal for gym outings or weekend jaunts. With a water-resistant, waxed cotton exterior and an easy-to-clean Cordura nylon lining, it features four internal compartments (great for smaller items!) and a waterproof zipper for efficient organization.
-
IHKWIP The Foldable Toiletry Bag
For a more budget-friendly option, consider this no-fuss, water-resistant bag, which collapses down to pocket-sized proportions. It’s perfect for throwing in your suitcase, in case you need a backup place to stash a spare shaving kit or extra goods you scooped up on your travels.
-
Métier From Dusk Till Dawn Canvas Wash Bag
A nod to Arabic architecture and Art Deco patterns, Métier’s plush wash bag is a true beauty. This canvas accessory has a water-resistant finish, carrying handle and a double zipper for fuss-free access.
-
Bottega Veneta Toiletry Case
Splurge on this 100 percent calfskin toiletry case from Bottega Veneta for a taste of pure luxury. With an interior zipped pocket, two open compartments and a foldable top with side press studs, it’s a masterclass in design and functionality in the world of men’s toiletry bags.