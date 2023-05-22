Lifestyle

The Best Espadrilles To Wear All Season Long

The rope-soled shoe is a summer staple.

By
The Best Espadrilles To Wear All Season Long
brunette woman wearing white pants, espadrilles, raffia bag and blazer walks in paris
Espadrilles never go out of style. Getty Images

When it comes to summer shoes, you can’t go wrong with an effortless espadrille. There’s something about that roped sole that instantly adds a perfectly summery edge to any ensemble, and while the espadrille is perhaps most closely associated with traditional lace-up wedge or canvas flatform iterations, there are now countless other styles out there, for every sartorial preference.

Espadrilles are laidback yet polished, and they’re a lovely alternative when you’re not in the mood for a sporty sneaker, platform sandal or less than comfortable heel. They’re also so versatile, as you can dress them up or down and pair them with everything from flowing maxis and crisp white pants to flirty miniskirts and your favorite denim. They add a touch of sophisticated ease to any outfit, and it’s no wonder they’re so often the shoe of choice during summer months. Below, see the best espadrilles to add to your warm weather wardrobe.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

The Best Women's Espadrilles to Shop Now

The stylish and versatile espadrille shoes you’ll wear all season long.

  • blue espadrille wedges
    Stuart Weitzman.

    Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve Espadrille Wedges

    Keep it classic in these espadrille wedge heels, with a dainty ankle strap and pretty denim-blue shade.

    $395, Shop Now
  • Stella McCartney.

    Stella McCartney Gaia Platform Espadrilles

    For a more unexpected, edgier lace-up espadrille look, try these Stella McCartney canvas flatforms.

    $525, Shop Now
  • Alexandre Birman.

    Alexandre Birman Clarita Leather Flat Espadrille Sandals

    We’re longtime fans of the Alexandre Birman Clarita, and the feminine white bows add a dainty touch to these espadrille flats.

    $395, Shop Now
  • Penny Loafer with espadrille sole
    Sam Edelman.

    Sam Edelman Kai Penny Loafer

    If you’re looking for a close-toe espadrille that you can wear somewhere other than the beach, check out these polished leather penny loafers.

    $130, Shop Now
  • brown Suede Wedge Espadrille sandal
    Veronica Beard.

    Veronica Beard Ravina Multi Suede Wedge Espadrilles

    You can’t go wrong with these versatile suede espadrille wedge sandals from Veronica Beard; they go with everything from a floaty midi dress to your favorite denim, so you can dress them up or down.

    $330, Shop Now
  • Andre Assous.

    Andre Assous Aria Espadrille Wedge Sandal

    These simple metallic wedges are giving us serious vacation dressing vibes.

    $169, Shop Now
  • Gianvito Rossi.

    Gianvito Rossi Marbella Leather Espadrille Sandals

    Switch up your usual sandal routine with these pretty copper braided slides.

    $945, Shop Now
  • beige fisherman espadrille sandals
    Tory Burch.

    Tory Burch Fisherman 43MM Leather Espadrille Sandals

    If you’re a fan of the fisherman sandal, try this espadrille version of the popular silhouette.

    $348, Shop Now
  • Castañer Carina Espadrille Wedges
    Castañer.

    Castañer Carina Espadrille Wedges

    If you’re not sure where to start on your espadrille shoe search, look no further than Castañer. The brand, which counts Kate Middleton as a fan, offers plenty of comfy and stylish espadrilles, and this particular classic black-and-beige lace-up pair is sure to be a wardrobe staple.

    $150, Shop Now
  • Staud.

    Staud Billie Leather Espadrille Wedge Mules

    The minimalist dresser will adore these simple leather-and-rope wedge espadrille sandals.

    $325, Shop Now
  • Superga.

    Superga Cotropew Jute Platform Espadrille Sneakers

    When you really need to wear a sneaker but still want summery flair, look no further than Superga’s platform espadrille trainers.

    $89, Shop Now
  • Toms.

    Toms Valencia Platform Espadrille

    If you’re already a fan of Toms comfy slip-ons, you must try the espadrille version, which has a chunky rope platform for a little extra height.

    $79.95, Shop Now
  • Christian Louboutin Super Mariza 130 Leather Espadrille Platform Sandals
    Christian Louboutin.

    Christian Louboutin Super Mariza 130 Leather Espadrille Platform Sandals

    Those on the hunt for a high heel espadrille must check out these ’70s-inspired chunky platforms. They have all the benefits and glamour of extra heel height, but with the comfort of an espadrille platform.

    $945, Shop Now
  • espadrille platform with floral pattern
    Dolce Vita.

    Dolce Vita Women's Elvia Ankle Strap Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandals

    The ditsy floral pattern adds an even more feminine touch to these espadrille platform sandals.

    $130, Shop Now
  • Prada Raffia Espadrilles
    Prada.

    Prada Raffia Espadrilles

    The effortless raffia slip-on got a high-fashion makeover thanks to Prada.

    $925, Shop Now
  • nude Jute Platform Sandal
    Beek.

    Beek Pelican Jute Platform Sandal

    For a simple and comfortable slide, try these flattering leather espadrilles, with a memory foam molded footbed for extra support.

    $300, Shop Now
  • Viscata.

    Viscata Empuria Canvas Wedges in Black

    You already know that the platform is back and better than ever, and these strappy espadrille wedges are a great option for a day-to-night shoe that’s comfy yet elegant.

    $164.95, Shop Now
  • Castañer Gea Canvas Espadrilles
    Castañer.

    Castañer Gea Canvas Espadrilles

    These ballet-inspired canvas platform espadrilles feature a wraparound tie and super wearable flatform.

    $150, Shop Now
  • Loeffler Randall Gaby Raffia Bow Espadrilles
    Loeffler Randall.

    Loeffler Randall Gaby Raffia Bow Espadrilles

    These adorable raffia flatforms have a whimsical bow and secure ankle strap; they would look great with a cropped pair of jeans or slip dress.

    $295, Shop Now
The Best Espadrilles To Wear All Season Long
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Espadrilles, summer shoes, women's shoes, sandals, Shopping