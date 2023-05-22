The Best Espadrilles To Wear All Season Long

When it comes to summer shoes, you can’t go wrong with an effortless espadrille. There’s something about that roped sole that instantly adds a perfectly summery edge to any ensemble, and while the espadrille is perhaps most closely associated with traditional lace-up wedge or canvas flatform iterations, there are now countless other styles out there, for every sartorial preference.
Espadrilles are laidback yet polished, and they’re a lovely alternative when you’re not in the mood for a sporty sneaker, platform sandal or less than comfortable heel. They’re also so versatile, as you can dress them up or down and pair them with everything from flowing maxis and crisp white pants to flirty miniskirts and your favorite denim. They add a touch of sophisticated ease to any outfit, and it’s no wonder they’re so often the shoe of choice during summer months. Below, see the best espadrilles to add to your warm weather wardrobe.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Women's Espadrilles to Shop Now
The stylish and versatile espadrille shoes you’ll wear all season long.
-
Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve Espadrille Wedges
Keep it classic in these espadrille wedge heels, with a dainty ankle strap and pretty denim-blue shade.
-
Stella McCartney Gaia Platform Espadrilles
For a more unexpected, edgier lace-up espadrille look, try these Stella McCartney canvas flatforms.
-
Alexandre Birman Clarita Leather Flat Espadrille Sandals
We’re longtime fans of the Alexandre Birman Clarita, and the feminine white bows add a dainty touch to these espadrille flats.
-
Sam Edelman Kai Penny Loafer
If you’re looking for a close-toe espadrille that you can wear somewhere other than the beach, check out these polished leather penny loafers.
-
Veronica Beard Ravina Multi Suede Wedge Espadrilles
You can’t go wrong with these versatile suede espadrille wedge sandals from Veronica Beard; they go with everything from a floaty midi dress to your favorite denim, so you can dress them up or down.
-
Andre Assous Aria Espadrille Wedge Sandal
These simple metallic wedges are giving us serious vacation dressing vibes.
-
Gianvito Rossi Marbella Leather Espadrille Sandals
Switch up your usual sandal routine with these pretty copper braided slides.
-
Tory Burch Fisherman 43MM Leather Espadrille Sandals
If you’re a fan of the fisherman sandal, try this espadrille version of the popular silhouette.
-
Castañer Carina Espadrille Wedges
If you’re not sure where to start on your espadrille shoe search, look no further than Castañer. The brand, which counts Kate Middleton as a fan, offers plenty of comfy and stylish espadrilles, and this particular classic black-and-beige lace-up pair is sure to be a wardrobe staple.
-
Staud Billie Leather Espadrille Wedge Mules
The minimalist dresser will adore these simple leather-and-rope wedge espadrille sandals.
-
Superga Cotropew Jute Platform Espadrille Sneakers
When you really need to wear a sneaker but still want summery flair, look no further than Superga’s platform espadrille trainers.
-
Toms Valencia Platform Espadrille
If you’re already a fan of Toms comfy slip-ons, you must try the espadrille version, which has a chunky rope platform for a little extra height.
-
Christian Louboutin Super Mariza 130 Leather Espadrille Platform Sandals
Those on the hunt for a high heel espadrille must check out these ’70s-inspired chunky platforms. They have all the benefits and glamour of extra heel height, but with the comfort of an espadrille platform.
-
Dolce Vita Women's Elvia Ankle Strap Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandals
The ditsy floral pattern adds an even more feminine touch to these espadrille platform sandals.
-
Prada Raffia Espadrilles
The effortless raffia slip-on got a high-fashion makeover thanks to Prada.
-
Beek Pelican Jute Platform Sandal
For a simple and comfortable slide, try these flattering leather espadrilles, with a memory foam molded footbed for extra support.
-
Viscata Empuria Canvas Wedges in Black
You already know that the platform is back and better than ever, and these strappy espadrille wedges are a great option for a day-to-night shoe that’s comfy yet elegant.
-
Castañer Gea Canvas Espadrilles
These ballet-inspired canvas platform espadrilles feature a wraparound tie and super wearable flatform.
-
Loeffler Randall Gaby Raffia Bow Espadrilles
These adorable raffia flatforms have a whimsical bow and secure ankle strap; they would look great with a cropped pair of jeans or slip dress.