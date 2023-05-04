The Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Loves Luxury

Dads aren’t the easiest people to shop for, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find him a thoughtful gift that he’ll absolutely love. Father’s Day is just around the corner, so make sure you put in the time and effort to get the most special man you know a present that shows him just how much you appreciate all he does.
This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 18, 2023, so instead of procrastinating and leaving the gift shopping to the last minute (you don’t want to be *that* person giving him an Amazon gift card), get a head start and pick out a present that he’ll not only adore, but also actually use. While finding the father figure in your life the perfect gift might seem rather difficult at first, we’ve done the hard work for you and found all the best presents that he’ll truly cherish. Whether he’s into tech, travel, sports, style, cooking or anything in between, we’ve got you covered with the unique and luxurious gifts to grab before the big day. Below, see the best gifts to buy dad for Father’s Day.
The Best Father's Day Gift Ideas
The ultimate luxury Father’s Day gift guide, for the man who enjoys the finer things in life.
Frette Triplo Shawl Collar Bathrobe
Dad does so much for everyone else all the time, so help him unwind with a plush and fluffy new robe.
Sound of Sleep LectroFan EVO
He’ll sleep like a baby thanks to this white noise machine.
Ruffino Greppone Mazzi Brunello Di Montalcino
Treat him to a delightful bottle of wine, like this elegant Italian Brunello that’s perfect for a cozy night in—perhaps you can uncork it for Father’s Day dinner.
Away Bigger Carry-On Flex
Replace his beat-up old suitcase with this sleek navy carry-on, for all his upcoming getaways.
Tod's City Gommino Leather Penny Loafers
He’ll wear these classic black leather loafers for years to come.
Illy X1 iperEspresso Anniversary 1935 Machine
Elevate his at-home caffeine situation with this retro-inspired, special edition stainless steel Illy model, which easily makes barista-level classic coffee and espresso, as well as cappuccino and latte. It comes with an attached steam-hot water wand, so you can froth milk like a professional, too.
Persol PO3272S Sunglasses
A dapper pair of sunglasses are the perfect accessory for summer.
Solo Stove Bonfire
A sleek portable fire pit is a unique and fun gift that he can enjoy with family and friends, because it’s really all about the experience.
APL Men's TechLoom Zipline
The exercise enthusiast can always use a stylish new pair of sneakers.
Susanne Kaufman Obsidian Face Roller
He’ll fully embrace the self-care movement with this obsidian face roller, as the latest addition to his skincare routine.
Funboy Golf Cart Float
Get him ready for summer with a whimsical pool float, like this inflatable golf cart that’ll just have to make do when he can’t get to the driving range.
Electrohome Kingston 7-In-1 Vinyl Record Player
The music aficionado will love this multi-use system, which works as a turntable with bluetooth, radio, CD functions and so much more.
Saint Laurent Logo-Appliquéd Croc-Effect Leather Billfold Wallet
An elegant black wallet is absolutely timeless.
Birkenstock Men's Essentials Arizona Footbed Sandal
Finding an acceptable pair of men’s sandals that don’t give everyone in the vicinity a serious ick is no easy task, but a classic Birkenstock slide is a failsafe option; he’ll wear these all summer long.
2019 Jordan Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
This is the first cabernet vintage from Jordan Winery’s new head winemaker, Maggie Kruse, and the Napa red is sure to be adored by any vino-loving man. Don’t forget to raise a glass to toast dad on his special day.
Neato Robotics Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum
Upgrade his cleaning situation with this fancy vacuum, which can clean up to 2,700 square feet on a single charge. It’s a seriously high-tech gadget, and can navigate and clean an entire home in the dark.
Onia Multi Functional Short
Summer is just around the corner, so get him ready for beach season with a fresh new pair of shorts.
The Art of Shaving Full Size Unscented Shaving Set
Enhance his grooming routine with this full-size four-piece shaving gift set, complete with a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, shaving brush and after-shave balm. This particular kit is unscented, but it comes in sandalwood, as well.
Piaget Polo Automatic Chronograph 42mm Stainless Steel Watch
If you really want to splurge on an extra-special gift for him this Father’s Day, consider a luxurious timepiece. This stainless steel watch is a serious investment, but he’ll wear it forever.
Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Blanket
A sumptuous cashmere throw, like this Mr. Porter exclusive option from Brunello Cucinelli, is such a luxe and elegant gift.
TruSens Smart Air Purifier Medium
This air purifier uses two airflow streams; it’s a great practical yet unique gift, especially if he suffers from allergies.
Grey Goose Vodka
If you want to surprise him with a nice bottle of liquor but aren’t quite sure where to start, keep it simple and bring over this Grey Goose vodka.
Ralph Lauren Purple Label Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater
Dad deserves the best, and and for a truly indulgent piece of attire, look to a piece from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, like this timeless white cable knit sweater that he’ll turn to time and time again.
Flaunt Matte Black Square iPhone Case
Upgrade his iPhone case to an on-trend matte black square cover.
Diptyque Soft Body Lotion
For the dad who loves a good grooming and self-care moment, consider a Diptyque body lotion.
J Vineyards Cuvée 20
Get in the celebratory mood with a bottle of bubbly.
TheraBody TheraFace Pro
If he’s a fan of Therabody, he’ll adore the TheraFace pro; it’s like eight different treatments with just one tool, and uses a combination of microcurrent, LED therapy (including red light, blue light and red+ infrared light), percussion and cleansing to treat, nourish and relax face muscles and complexion.
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Belt
A classic brown leather belt is always a great gift, especially a luxe one like this Bottega option, which will be an instant staple in his wardrobe.
SL Riedel Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4 with Decanter
Add to his glassware collection with this set of four stemless wine glasses, as well as a decanter.
Gucci Jordaan Horsebit Suede Loafers
A suede Gucci loafer elevates any outfit, and the brown colorway is a nice alternative to the usual black.
Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru
If he’s a gin drinker, treat him to a bottle of Bombay Sapphire’s new Premium Cru, which is infused with fresh lemons. Martini, anyone?
Montblanc Meisterstück 4810 Medium Briefcase
A minimalist black leather briefcase is a dapper and elegant way to tote around his work essentials.
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
Fragrance can be tricky, but if he loves a spicy, woodsy yet warm cologne, gift him this intoxicating Tom Ford option, which is so dreamy you’ll want to borrow it, too.
Hoka Mach 5 Running Shoe Nordstrom Exclusive
A new pair of running shoes, like these Hokas, are a great summer wellness wardrobe update.
Robert Mondavi Winery Estates Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Wine is an excellent gift on its own, but it also makes a wonderful add-on present, especially since it’s one that you *and* the recipient can begin enjoying immediately. You know an Estate Cabernet from Robert Mondavi is a guaranteed hit; this one is fresh and bright, with a medium depth that’s not too heavy.
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven
Even if he’s not a serious chef or foodie, he’ll still love this timeless Le Creuset Dutch oven.