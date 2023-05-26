The Stylish Fisherman Sandals to Wear on Repeat This Season

Now that summer is just around the corner, it’s time to stow away those well-worn boots and bring out the warm weather footwear. Sandal season has arrived, and while a flattering t-strap and delicate slide are always chic and timeless open-toe options, there’s another shoe that has cemented its place in the mainstream fashion sphere, and that’s the fisherman sandal.

Yes, you heard that right—those strappy, woven, caged sandals that have long been sported by grandpas, toddlers and, you know, actual anglers, are now a trendy summer shoe, and once you see the latest iterations of the classic design, you’ll see why. While fisherman sandals are still comfortable and functional, they’re also a whole style moment now, too. This season’s fisherman sandals have received a fashionable upgrade, including luxe leather styles, glittery jelly options, bejeweled silhouettes and platform versions.

Fisherman sandals can be styled in plenty of different ways, whether you prefer to pair yours with your favorite linen frock, or perhaps with crisp white jeans and a breezy summer sweater—the possibilities are endless. Below, see the stylish fisherman sandals to shop right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.