The Stylish Fisherman Sandals to Wear on Repeat This Season

From chunky lugsoles to minimalist flats, there's a shoe for every style preference.

woman in white skirt wearing black fisherman sandals
Fisherman sandals just might be the shoe of the season.  Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Now that summer is just around the corner, it’s time to stow away those well-worn boots and bring out the warm weather footwear. Sandal season has arrived, and while a flattering t-strap and delicate slide are always chic and timeless open-toe options, there’s another shoe that has cemented its place in the mainstream fashion sphere, and that’s the fisherman sandal.

Yes, you heard that right—those strappy, woven, caged sandals that have long been sported by grandpas, toddlers and, you know, actual anglers, are now a trendy summer shoe, and once you see the latest iterations of the classic design, you’ll see why. While fisherman sandals are still comfortable and functional, they’re also a whole style moment now, too. This season’s fisherman sandals have received a fashionable upgrade, including luxe leather styles, glittery jelly options, bejeweled silhouettes and platform versions.

Fisherman sandals can be styled in plenty of different ways, whether you prefer to pair yours with your favorite linen frock, or perhaps with crisp white jeans and a breezy summer sweater—the possibilities are endless. Below, see the stylish fisherman sandals to shop right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

The Best Fisherman Sandals for Women

The stylish fisherman sandals to wear all season long.

  • The Row.

    The Row Fisherman Woven Textured-leather Sandals

    For an elevated yet traditional take on the fisherman sandal, look no further than The Row’s sophisticated textured calfskin leather version, which have a comfy rubber sole.

    $1,090, Shop Now
  • Marni Metallic Leather Fisherman Sandals
    Marni.

    Marni Metallic Leather Fisherman Sandals

    Marni’s playful metallic caged fisherman sandals feature an adorable t-strap, almond toe and molded footbed for comfort, as well as a rubber outsole.

    $895, Shop Now
  • Prada Rubber Cage Platform Sandals
    Prada.

    Prada Rubber Cage Platform Sandals

    Prada’s chunky rubber lug sole fisherman sandals feature the brand’s signature triangle logo, as well as a buckled ankle strap and block heel. These are already well on their way to icon status.

    $850, Shop Now
  • platform fisherman sandals in beige and white
    Loeffler Randall.

    Loeffler Randall Talia Caged Leather Lug Sole Sandals

    If you’re looking to add some extra height, try these platform sandals, which have a feminine woven trim that beautifully contrasts with a chunky sole and raised footbed.

    $350, Shop Now
  • red ankle strap fisherman sandal
    Beek.

    Beek Kingfisher Leather Ankle Strap Sandal

    Add a pop of color to your summer ensemble with these bold red shoes, which have a woven leather upper shell and adjustable ankle strap. The sole has a molded arch footbed, for extra comfort and support.

    $248, Shop Now
  • gold fisherman sandals
    Emme Parsons.

    Emme Parsons Ernest Woven Leather Sandals

    The metallic colorway lends a dressier note to these minimalist flat fisherman sandals, so you can wear them with a sleek pair of pants or breezy maxi on a night out.

    $515, Shop Now
  • white fisherman leather sandal with espadrille sole
    Tory Burch.

    Tory Burch Fisherman 43MM Leather Espadrille Sandals

    If you love a good espadrille, look no further than Tory Burch’s chic fisherman sandals, with a jute platform sole and leather and jute straps, plus a subtle adjustable gold buckle. Pair these with sundresses all summer long.

    $348, Shop Now
  • gucci black fisherman sandals
    Gucci.

    Gucci Women's GG Slingback Fisherman Sandals

    Gucci’s patent leather logo-emblazoned fisherman pay homage to the jelly sandals of early aughts youths.

    $520, Shop Now
  • Dr. Scholl's.

    Dr. Scholl's Cannot Wait Sandal

    These no-frills black Dr. Scholl’s sandals are sturdy yet stylish, with a comfy platform.

    $135, Shop Now
  • Hereu Pesca Cutout Leather fisherman Sandals
    Hereu.

    Hereu Pesca Cutout Leather Sandals

    These chic cream-colored sandals, inspired by traditional fisherman sport shoes, are perfect for those that want more of a closed-toe look and feel. These leather fisherman sandals are so versatile, and have a timeless, elegant aesthetic.

    $375, Shop Now
  • Free People.

    Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform Sandal

    Add a mod twist to any outfit with these whimsical lug-sole white sandals.

    $158, Shop Now
  • Melissa.

    Melissa The Real Jelly Possession Sandal

    Make a (truly adorable) statement in these nostalgic blue jelly sandals.

    $69, Shop Now
  • black fisherman sandals
    Madewell.

    Madewell The Cari Fisherman Sandal

    Madewell’s classic black fisherman flat sandals are composed of slightly shiny smooth black leather, with a lightweight sole.

    $128, Shop Now
  • Gabriela Hearst Lynn Suede Fisherman Sandals
    Gabriela Hearst.

    Gabriela Hearst Lynn Suede Fisherman Sandals

    Crafted from soft black suede, these Italian-made shoes are a timeless staple that you’ll wear for years to come.

    $890, Shop Now
  • pink fisherman sandals
    Last.

    Last Samantha Fisherman Sandals

    Embrace the Barbiecore trend with these bubblegum pink fisherman sandals, which have a fashionable square toe and flatform sole.

    $290, Shop Now
