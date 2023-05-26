The Stylish Fisherman Sandals to Wear on Repeat This Season

Now that summer is just around the corner, it’s time to stow away those well-worn boots and bring out the warm weather footwear. Sandal season has arrived, and while a flattering t-strap and delicate slide are always chic and timeless open-toe options, there’s another shoe that has cemented its place in the mainstream fashion sphere, and that’s the fisherman sandal.
Yes, you heard that right—those strappy, woven, caged sandals that have long been sported by grandpas, toddlers and, you know, actual anglers, are now a trendy summer shoe, and once you see the latest iterations of the classic design, you’ll see why. While fisherman sandals are still comfortable and functional, they’re also a whole style moment now, too. This season’s fisherman sandals have received a fashionable upgrade, including luxe leather styles, glittery jelly options, bejeweled silhouettes and platform versions.
Fisherman sandals can be styled in plenty of different ways, whether you prefer to pair yours with your favorite linen frock, or perhaps with crisp white jeans and a breezy summer sweater—the possibilities are endless. Below, see the stylish fisherman sandals to shop right now.
The Best Fisherman Sandals for Women
The Row Fisherman Woven Textured-leather Sandals
For an elevated yet traditional take on the fisherman sandal, look no further than The Row’s sophisticated textured calfskin leather version, which have a comfy rubber sole.
Marni Metallic Leather Fisherman Sandals
Marni’s playful metallic caged fisherman sandals feature an adorable t-strap, almond toe and molded footbed for comfort, as well as a rubber outsole.
Prada Rubber Cage Platform Sandals
Prada’s chunky rubber lug sole fisherman sandals feature the brand’s signature triangle logo, as well as a buckled ankle strap and block heel. These are already well on their way to icon status.
Loeffler Randall Talia Caged Leather Lug Sole Sandals
If you’re looking to add some extra height, try these platform sandals, which have a feminine woven trim that beautifully contrasts with a chunky sole and raised footbed.
Beek Kingfisher Leather Ankle Strap Sandal
Add a pop of color to your summer ensemble with these bold red shoes, which have a woven leather upper shell and adjustable ankle strap. The sole has a molded arch footbed, for extra comfort and support.
Emme Parsons Ernest Woven Leather Sandals
The metallic colorway lends a dressier note to these minimalist flat fisherman sandals, so you can wear them with a sleek pair of pants or breezy maxi on a night out.
Tory Burch Fisherman 43MM Leather Espadrille Sandals
If you love a good espadrille, look no further than Tory Burch’s chic fisherman sandals, with a jute platform sole and leather and jute straps, plus a subtle adjustable gold buckle. Pair these with sundresses all summer long.
Gucci Women's GG Slingback Fisherman Sandals
Gucci’s patent leather logo-emblazoned fisherman pay homage to the jelly sandals of early aughts youths.
Dr. Scholl's Cannot Wait Sandal
These no-frills black Dr. Scholl’s sandals are sturdy yet stylish, with a comfy platform.
Hereu Pesca Cutout Leather Sandals
These chic cream-colored sandals, inspired by traditional fisherman sport shoes, are perfect for those that want more of a closed-toe look and feel. These leather fisherman sandals are so versatile, and have a timeless, elegant aesthetic.
Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform Sandal
Add a mod twist to any outfit with these whimsical lug-sole white sandals.
Melissa The Real Jelly Possession Sandal
Make a (truly adorable) statement in these nostalgic blue jelly sandals.
Madewell The Cari Fisherman Sandal
Madewell’s classic black fisherman flat sandals are composed of slightly shiny smooth black leather, with a lightweight sole.
Gabriela Hearst Lynn Suede Fisherman Sandals
Crafted from soft black suede, these Italian-made shoes are a timeless staple that you’ll wear for years to come.
Last Samantha Fisherman Sandals
Embrace the Barbiecore trend with these bubblegum pink fisherman sandals, which have a fashionable square toe and flatform sole.