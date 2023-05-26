The Classic Hamptons Restaurant Guide

If you’re heading to the Hamptons this summer and looking for somewhere fantastic to dine, the sheer number of options can feel intimidating. Do you want buzzy vibes and bites in Montauk? Or are you in the mood for something a bit more laid-back; perhaps tacos and waterfront views?

This list of the best classic Hamptons restaurants offers everything from tropical rum cocktails on a funky party bus to lobster rolls and fries right on the bay. Read on to discover all the reservations you should make (and the tables for which you should be willing to wait) for the ultimate Hamptons dining experiences this summer.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

43 Canoe Place Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946

This Hamptons Bay eatery is by far one of the most exciting and underrated dining experiences out East. The colorful, kitschy waterfront restaurant is located right on Shinnecock Bay, so you can sip coconut mojitos while watching the sunset.

Rumba offers a plethora of delightful rum cocktails, an upbeat reggae soundtrack, and is accessible by boat, if you want to drop by that way. Try the fresh fish tacos and split an order of melt-in-your-mouth plantains at this laid-back dining spot. If you’re celebrating a bachelorette party or birthday, make a reservation on the “Rumbus,” a private party bus.

44 Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946

This under-the-radar spot elsewhere in Hamptons Bays is a great option for a waterfront meal that doesn’t include driving over an hour to Montauk. The menu is filled with reliable options including lobster rolls, veggie burgers, fish tacos and more, but make sure you either get here early or plan on waiting, because they don’t take reservations and it tends to fill up fast. If there’s a long wait, just get a cocktail and stroll around the marina until your table is ready.

30 Main St, Southampton, NY 11968

66 Newtown Lane East Hampton, NY 11937

Sant Ambroeus has been a longtime favorite in Southampton, and for good reason—the pasta dishes are unbeatable, and it’s the ultimate place to see and be seen, but in a more low-key way than some of the flashier spots in the Hamptons (don’t worry, there are plenty of those later on this list, too). The Italian eatery recently debuted an East Hampton location; both spots are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as all-day gelato and sorbet, of course. Start with the famous Asparagi Freddi, made with steamed, fresh asparagus, tomato and hard-boiled eggs, and split a few of the pastas—you can’t go wrong with the Cacio e Pepe or Spaghetti Aglio. But whatever you do, save room for dessert.

56 Nugent St., Southampton, NY 11968

16 Main St. Sag Harbor, NY 11963

For another Italian option, head to Tutto Il Giorno, which has locations in Southampton and Sag Harbor, as well as a cafe in East Hampton. Get ready for a big dinner, with a fun atmosphere and delicious pasta and fish dishes.

1020 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

This Water Mill favorite serves elegant Mediterranean food in a lush garden. The chic Greek restaurant offers a taste of Mykonos, with seafood pasta and mouthwatering mezze, like avocado tzatziki and artichoke labneh. Calissa, named after the brightest constellation in the summer sky, is a perfect summertime date night spot. It’s also the best place to sip on summer water , as it just happens to have the largest selection of rosé in all of the Hamptons.

688 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

This Japanese restaurant is a Hamptons institution; it’s a no-frills spot that is open year-round, and truly never fails. The famous Chicken Teriyaki Salad and the Spicy Tuna Sandwich are classics for good reason, though we also recommend trying the fried tofu skewers, for a veggie option.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

This relaxed Sag Harbor taco spot is right by the water , and offers healthier, delicious dishes with inventive ingredients. The trendy taqueria is inspired by Malibu, and there are loads of vegan and vegetarian options. Stop by for brunch or dinner, and feel free to indulge in one of the creative frozen margaritas, like prickly pear or passion fruit. Add a floater if you really want to get into vacation mode.

23 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

This upscale sushi restaurant in Sag Harbor is a great choice for families and large groups, because there’s truly something for everyone. Whether you’re craving an elaborate roll or just want a warming bowl of miso soup, Sen delivers. It’s no surprise this modern Japanese restaurant has been open since 1994, in a town where many spots come and go in just a season. It’s the perfect cozy eatery for big bowls of ramen in the winter, and it’s the ideal place to sip on sake before a big night out in the summer.

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Want to feel like you’re dining at someone’s house, in the best possible way? Stop by Estia’s Little Kitchen, a hidden gem on the outskirts of Sag Harbor Village, known for recipes you’ll want to recreate at home. The ingredients are locally sourced and sustainable, as the restaurant has its very own kitchen garden on the premises. Estia has even been given the “Snail of Approval” for “using the Slow Food ideals of Good, Clean, and Fair food.”

Estia’s offers up American recipes with Southwestern fare all year long, in a comfortable and cute dining room. Start with the guacamole and chips—these are downright impossible to put down—and order up a spicy margarita. After all, you are on vacation.

For a glamorous party atmosphere that pays homage to St. Tropez, make your way to Le Bilboquet, which is right on the water in Sag Harbor. This unapologetically scene-y restaurant is perfect for a fun meal filled with endless glasses of rosé and elevated French cuisine, which you can enjoy while taking in the gorgeous ambiance and music.

183 Edgemere St., Montauk, NY 11954

Surf Lodge is famous for its summertime concert schedule and ever-flowing glasses of rosé, but you can also make dinner reservations on Resy at this Montauk hot spot (which is at times necessary, especially if you want to actually sit and eat while enjoying live music). The menu, newly helmed by consulting chef David Boyle, features contemporary coastal cuisine, with veggies from local farms and seafood fresh off the nearby fishing boats, and you also can’t go wrong with the chicken fingers or lobster rolls. Dine outside and enjoy some of the best people watching you’ll see all summer.

1980 Montauk Hwy, Amagansett, NY 11930

32 Montauk Hwy, Southampton, NY 11968

Lobster Roll (you might also know it as Lunch) is a classic Hamptons spot that serves delightful seafood in an unfussy atmosphere. The original Amagansett location (that of The Affair fame) has been a favorite since it first opened in the 1960s, thanks to an expansive menu and tons of seating, both indoor and outdoor. More recently, Lobster Roll opened up a very conveniently-situated Southampton spot, too, though there’s only indoor seating options.

65 Tuthill Rd, Montauk, NY 11954

You can’t go wrong with a fun meal at Duryea’s, where you can luxuriate in the South of France-like atmosphere without actually leaving the country. This place doesn’t take reservations (the Orient Point outpost does, though!), and it tends to fill up fast on weekends (why would anyone want to get up from a leisurely lunch here, after all?), but it’s well worth the wait. Once you do *finally* get a table, order a glass of rosé and treat yourself to one of the splurge-worthy dishes (perhaps the infamous lobster cobb—yes, *that* $97 salad), all while taking in some of the best water views in town.

16 Navy Rd, Montauk, NY 11954

For all the chill Montauk vibes without any of the pretense, head to Navy Beach. This hidden gem is perched right on a private beach, and while there is indoor dining, we highly recommend trying for one of the outdoor picnic-style tables, so you can feast on fresh crudo and salads al fresco.