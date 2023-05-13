The Most Elegant Hair Accessories, From Satin Scrunchies to Crystal Headbands

If you want to really elevate your fashion accessories game, consider going a step beyond the usual expected pieces and look to a chic hair accoutrement. It’s such an easy way to immediately upgrade your look, and you can entirely tailor hair accessories to your personal taste.
Perhaps you watched a bit too much Gossip Girl and feel like channeling Blair Waldorf with a preppy headband, or maybe you’ve been perusing TikTok and want to embrace all those celeb red carpet hairstylist-beloved bejeweled clips.
Whatever your aesthetic, there’s a hair accessory that will take your look to the next level and truly set you apart. Read on to discover the chicest mane attachments, from a gorgeous gold hairband covered in fluttering butterflies to an elegant barrette that will make you look like you live in the lap of luxury.
The Best Designer Hair Accessories
Embrace the hair jewelry trend, and shop these top luxury hair accessories now.
Jennifer Behr Polina Headband
Jennifer Behr launched her eponymous line in New York City in 2005, and it has been a favorite with celebrities ever since. This stunning gold headband is perfect for special occasions, whether you want to stand out as a wedding guest or are hoping to shine at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
There are golden butterflies in different sizes sprinkled throughout the romantic piece on a thin, flexible base that disappears into your hair. If you love the golden butterflies but want a different kind of accessory, the butterfly collection also boasts the same delicate design on bobby pins, hair combs and hair barrettes.
Knotted Words Double-sided Pink Floral 100% Silk Scarf
This feminine silk scarf will make you feel like you’re cruising up the coastline in a convertible, living your best vacation life. The delicate Mulberry silk scarf features a floral design with a sweet message hidden inside. This reversible fabric also makes such a lovely gift, if you want to send an empowering, meaningful message and give someone their next favorite accessory.
Balmain Hair Couture Riviera Barrette Cognac
This classic, handcrafted barrette is the perfect addition to any preppy weekend ensemble or stylish office ‘fit. The Napa leather barrette is inspired by the French Riviera’s coastline, and includes the design house’s signature stitching and an 18-karat gold-plated B logo. There’s no need to worry about keeping this barrette looking fresh, as it comes with a polishing cloth.
Versace Crystal-Embellished Gold-Tone Hair Clip
What’s cuter than a crystal-embellished hair clip that adds a bit of sparkle to any outfit? This sweet star hair clip is just the right about of kitsch; it’s made from polished gold-tone metal and glimmering crystals, makes any outfit feel ultra-luxurious. Wear this crystal hair pin on a girls’ night out and everyone is going to be complimenting your hairstyle.
Lele Sadoughi Jet Marigold Pearl Gigi Headband
Lele Sadoughi is famous for her kitschy and cute headbands, and this particular Gigi style will make you feel like you’re starring in an old Hollywood movie; it was inspired by the 1958 movie musical of the same name.
Featuring hand-embellished faux pearls and 14-karat gold plated flower charms, this sweet accessory offers a dose of glam befitting even a black tie affair. If you’re still just not a headband girl, try the similarly glam bow clip.
Prada Triangle Logo Claw Hair Clip
If you’ve spent any time on TikTok lately, you know hair clips are—once again—all the rage. Whether you’re looking for a new way to pull back your hair, want to really embrace the trend, or just never gave up wearing hair claw clips, the Prada logo version, available to shop at Farfetch, offers a chic upgrade to a basic plastic claw clip. This metal piece is silver-toned with a metallic finish, and of course, the brand’s iconic enamel triangle logo.
Ganni Crinkled Satin Frill Bow Scrunchie
It turns out that the humble scrunchie can, in fact, be incredibly chic—just look at this perfectly preppy satin bow hair tie, which adds a note of sophistication to any ensemble.
Loren Hope Noelle Headpiece
If you want to really go with the princess vibes, we’ve got you covered. This vibrant headpiece is basically a rainbow tiara, made with hand-set glass stones and 18-karat antiqued gold finish. It’s even more memorable than a sparkling silver tiara; spice up your favorite little black dress with these luxe gemstones, which will make everyone do a double take.
Lelet NY Coming Up Daisies Gold-Plated Faux Pearl Hair Clips
These delicate hair clips are a subtle yet chic way to liven up your look. Dress up an otherwise relaxed outfit by pulling your hair into a bun and adding a few of these funky gold-plated brass clips, which have faux pearls in the center. The three flowers upgrade a casual ensemble, and would make a summer wedding hairdo stand out, even in a sea of effortlessly chic updos.
Gucci Printed Headband
This cheerful silk headband is classic Gucci. It mixes retro archival prints, including the monogram and a new floral motif inspired by the ’60s pattern. If you’re having a bad hair day and don’t want to just throw on a baseball cap, this oversized headband will do the job just as well, and add a polished flair to any outfit. Pair it with jeans and a white button-down for casual vibes or use it to elevate a classic sundress.