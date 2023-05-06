The 15 Best Sunglasses Brands for Men to Shop This Season

The most dapper men know that a robust collection of sunglasses is essential. Even so, we’re not ones to gloss over the fact that finding the perfect pair of shades to suit your distinct persona (and face shape) is a formidable challenge, given the vast array of options. But first, let’s discuss the connection between sunglasses and the fashion industry.
While runway collections ignite a luxury brand’s creative spark, the accompanying accessories (think fragrances, home goods, and sunglasses) are often the fuel behind these designers’ commercial triumphs. As a result, this section of the industry continues to thrive, with both classic styles as well as the rollout of innovative collaborations and designs that satiate a man’s relentless quest for the ideal frame. Even tennis legend Roger Federer is serving up an ace for the shades-obsessed, with a partnership with Oliver Peoples to design a collection set to be released later this year.
Now we’re left with a burning question: Just how, exactly, do you pick the right pair of sunglasses from the right brand? It boils down to your intended use, personal style, and facial structure. Whether you’re lounging poolside, strolling through the city streets or heading off on your next getaway adventure, we’ve got you covered with a fitting pair of shades. These renowned sunglasses brands cater to diverse tastes while carving out their own signature aesthetics—think Persol’s Italian-inspired elegance, Eyevan for Tokyo-influenced verve, and Garrett Leight’s effortless encapsulation of California ease. When it comes to showcasing your individuality, these are the best sunglasses brands that reign supreme. Here are 15 pairs you’ll want to scoop up right now, just in time for the upcoming summer season.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Sunglasses for Men
The most stylish men’s sunglasses to shop now.
-
Walter Van Beirendonck Komono Edition UFO Sunglasses
Experience a truly cosmic collaboration with the Walter Van Beirendonck x Komono UFO sunglasses. Boasting a striking rectangular frame and reflective gold lenses inspired by extraterrestrial portals, these bold shades are available in either sleek black or vibrant white-orange. Constructed from eco-friendly bio-nylon, each handcrafted pair includes a silicone cord and exclusive packaging to commemorate this otherworldly partnership.
-
Saint Laurent Sl 606 Sunglasses
Dare to be different with the cutting-edge SL 606 sunglasses from Saint Laurent. These avant-garde sunnies showcase slender acetate frames, tinted nylon lenses and thin arms accented with structural embellishments. The coated metal frames feature a high, curved bridge and temple cut-outs, creating a distinctive, modern silhouette. They also have a practical edge, too, boasting total UV protection.
-
Gucci Eyewear Ha Ha Ha Pince-Nez Round-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Jump into the rabbit hole that is Gucci’s “HA HA HA” collection, a collaboration between the brand’s former creative director, Alessandro Michele, and the style icon that is Harry Styles. These gold-tone metal Pince-Nez round sunglasses blend the 15th-century “nose pinch” design with contemporary flair. The enchanting, Italian-made frames also feature an unexpected chain strap. They’re often sold out, but still available to shop from Mr Porter.
-
Mykita Helmi Sunglasses
Experience minimalist elegance with Mykita’s Lite Helmi sunglasses. Handcrafted in Berlin, these panto-shaped frames fuse sleek stainless steel and refined acetate, showcasing the brand’s impeccable craftsmanship and innovative technology.
-
Oliver Peoples Kasdan Sunglasses
Travel back to the groovy ’60s with Oliver Peoples’ Kasdan shades. These rectangular frame sunglasses, handmade in Italy, feature vintage-inspired details such as angled bevels, intricate filigree core wire, custom plaque and hinge shapes. Complete with dark and gradient glass lenses, these epitomize the bold vibe of the era. They’re also equipped with an anti-reflective coating and 100 percent protection from UV rays.
-
Anne Et Valentin Ocean Dri ve Sue Sunglasses
Drawing inspiration from the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, the titanium Ocean Drive Sue shades by Anne Et Valentin really are an exquisite work of art. Designed and handmade in Toulouse, France, these frames showcase intricate details, embossments and goldsmith influences, while radiating elegance and sophistication. They’re simple perfect for a top-down ride along the Riviera.
-
Garrett Leight Clune X Sun
Celebrate Garrett Leight’s 10-year anniversary with the ever-popular, mid-century-inspired Clune X Sun shades. These updated P3 frames feature thicker acetate, premium glass lenses, and an array of fresh colors, including a retro spotted brown tortoiseshell. Custom 3D cube filigree and double pins elevate the look.
-
Dita Venzyn Sunglasses
Dita’s Venzyn sunglasses ensure you stand out in a crowd, thanks to their lightweight, square design and unique temple serrations. Crafted from high-quality Japanese acetate and titanium wire core temples, these square frames seamlessly blend style and substance.
-
Moscot Tinif Sun Sunglasses
New York-based eyewear brand Moscot’s Tinif Sun sunglasses are expertly crafted. These metal-acetate browline frames feature striped metal, Italian acetate and titanium nose pads, with an eye-catching geometric wire core. Moscot’s signature handmade Custom Made Tints transform these stylish sunglasses into a truly unique accessory.
-
Matsuda 2903H Sunglasses
First released in 1995, the Matsuda 2903H sunglasses are a bold, industrial style with ribbed detailing, visors and a lacquered top bar. Handmade in Japan, these Machine Age-inspired matte black shades are the epitome of edgy dapperness. They come at a higher price point, but it’s worth it if you’re ready to invest in a quality pair of specs.
-
Persol PO3309S Sunglasses
Sporting Persol’s modern panto shape, the PO3309S sunglasses exude Italian dolce vita and are known for their lasting durability. These stylish frames feature an acetate front and temple tips, with a metal bridge and integrated flex hinges for a comfortable fit. You’re sure to have the coolest aesthetic on both the race track and the red carpet.
-
Jacques Marie Mage Duke Sunglasses
Created in collaboration with the Gonzo Foundation, the Gonzo Duke sunglasses by Jacques Marie Mage pay tribute to the legendary Hunter S. Thompson, with just 500 limited-edition pairs made. These splurge-worthy, stylized shooter-design shades feature exaggerated proportions, for a unique take on the classic aviator sunglasses frame. Lightweight titanium construction and adjustable nose pads ensure comfortable all-day wear, perfect for larger faces or those that prefer an oversized look.
-
Barton Perreira Echelon Sun
Crafted by eyewear industry veterans Bill Barton and Patty Perreira, Barton Perreira’s Echelon Sun sunglasses combine clean lines, intricate details and round lenses for a luxurious, visionary perspective. Handmade with lightweight titanium and bespoke filigree, these frames (which are available as both sunglasses and eyeglasses) are worth every cent.
-
Raen Rune 48mm Square Sunglasses
Channel all the laid-back, sporty SoCal vibes with Raen’s Rune sunglasses, designed by surfing enthusiasts Justin and Jeremy Heit. These modern classic frames feature polarized brown lenses, with distinctive angles, unique sculptural touches, and a keyhole bridge for a fresh take on a timeless look.
-
Eyevan 7285 797 Sunglasses
The new 797 silhouette from Eyevan is an updated version of the brand’s original 717 pentagon frame-shape sunglasses. Crafted from lightweight β-titanium, these minimalist shades feature slim acetate rims, for a subdued yet refined appearance.