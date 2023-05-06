The 15 Best Sunglasses Brands for Men to Shop This Season

The most dapper men know that a robust collection of sunglasses is essential. Even so, we’re not ones to gloss over the fact that finding the perfect pair of shades to suit your distinct persona (and face shape) is a formidable challenge, given the vast array of options. But first, let’s discuss the connection between sunglasses and the fashion industry.

While runway collections ignite a luxury brand’s creative spark, the accompanying accessories (think fragrances, home goods, and sunglasses) are often the fuel behind these designers’ commercial triumphs. As a result, this section of the industry continues to thrive, with both classic styles as well as the rollout of innovative collaborations and designs that satiate a man’s relentless quest for the ideal frame. Even tennis legend Roger Federer is serving up an ace for the shades-obsessed, with a partnership with Oliver Peoples to design a collection set to be released later this year.

Now we’re left with a burning question: Just how, exactly, do you pick the right pair of sunglasses from the right brand? It boils down to your intended use, personal style, and facial structure. Whether you’re lounging poolside, strolling through the city streets or heading off on your next getaway adventure, we’ve got you covered with a fitting pair of shades. These renowned sunglasses brands cater to diverse tastes while carving out their own signature aesthetics—think Persol’s Italian-inspired elegance, Eyevan for Tokyo-influenced verve, and Garrett Leight’s effortless encapsulation of California ease. When it comes to showcasing your individuality, these are the best sunglasses brands that reign supreme. Here are 15 pairs you’ll want to scoop up right now, just in time for the upcoming summer season.

