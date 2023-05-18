The 6 Shops You Should Visit in Nashville

Nashville is most famous for its country music scene, but lately, it’s become a go-to destination for long weekends, whether for a romantic visit or a girls’ trip. If you’re spending time in Music City and want to get some shopping done, there are plenty of incredible boutique options that are definitely worth your time. Whether you’re searching for new beauty brands, kitschy home goods or bespoke denim, there’s truly something for everyone in the Southern city.

Read on to discover Nashville’s best shops, from a sustainable, woman-owned store that offers timeless staples to the clean skincare shop where you can create a custom concoction.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219

If you’re staying in downtown Nashville (or if you find yourself in the trendy neighborhood during your visit), you must stop by the luxe Keep Shop, situated on the ground floor of the Noelle, a chic boutique hotel in the area. This shop is constantly switching up its design offerings, including curated clothes, accessories and home goods, so keep an eye out on Instagram for limited edition pop-ups and events. This tucked away, trendy store also has locations in Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina; it’s the perfect place to find a gift for your friend who loves throwing dinner parties, or to pick up unique jewelry that’s sure to stand out.

5022 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209

Able just might be one of the best kept shopping secrets in Nashville. The store started out selling handwoven scarves that were made by women in Ethiopia who were coming out of the commercial sex industry, and has since expanded to help create jobs for even more women, with partnerships with vendors in Ethiopia, Brazil, Mexico, China, India and Portugal, as well as locally in Nashville. Women make up 90 percent of the staff at this size-inclusive and sustainable store. The wares have a similar feel to Madewell, with more pizazz—think stylish matching sets, delicate recycled silver jewelry, upcycled leather sandals and ’90s-inspired sundresses. The modern, airy shop is a bit out of the way if you’re staying downtown (it’s in The Nations area), but definitely worth the trip.

1900 Eastland Ave. #102, Nashville, TN 37206

If you’re a clean beauty aficionado, you won’t be able to resist spending hours in Lemon Laine. This adorable boutique lets guests customize their skincare products, including making natural oils at the beauty bar. The sunny pink and green store is Instagram-worthy, but the clean beauty and wellness products are what really shine. The East Nashville destination stocks tons of skincare items and brands that you can’t find anywhere else, and you’re likely to have a new favorite lotion by the time you leave. If you’re not sure what’s best for your skin type, the sales people are extremely knowledgeable. Just describe your skin type and give them an idea of what you’re looking for, and you’ll have a new routine before you know it.

2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

If you’ve ever wondered where your favorite Nashville musicians get their denim, it’s likely from this trendy old service station, started by now-married childhood friends. The store started out focused purely on denim, but has since expanded to include jumpsuits, graphic t-shirts, jackets and more—they’re all retro yet timeless items that would look perfect on members of Daisy Jones and the Six. There’s a reason A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow and stylists love this less-than-basic brand for classic staples.

3239 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216

Have you ever wanted to find every incredibly cute, aesthetic home decor item that you’ve seen while scrolling through TikTok, but in real life? Just stop by Shop of Things, a fun, cutesy store filled with adorable accessories. The carefully curated store sells funky ’90s-inspired keychains, crochet fruit-themed sweaters Harry Styles would definitely enjoy, as well as plush throw pillows. This women-run boutique will have you wishing you brought a larger suitcase because you’ll want to take everything home, either for yourself or for a cool teen.

2608 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

If you’re a fan of Reese Witherspoon’s preppy lifestyle brand, then definitely stop by the Nashville flagship store, which is just as adorably designed outside as the items stocked inside. Pick up a feminine gingham frock or a prepster-approved tote. Fittingly, the sweet boutique is right by the famous “I Believe In Nashville” mural you’ve surely seen all over your Instagram feed…especially from those that are in town for a bachelorette party. Stop by for a visit (and a sneaky picture) once you’ve picked up your new favorite sundress.