The Very Best Natural Deodorants That Are Nontoxic, Aluminum-Free and Actually Work

After years of contemplating making the switch to natural deodorant, I finally decided to take the plunge in 2020. It was a few weeks into the pandemic, and with the endless hours spent at home, I figured that there was no better time to swap out my usual antiperspirant for a cleaner, more natural deodorant. After all, if you’re going to experience excess sweating and the potential to, well, not smell your finest, it might as well be in the midst of social distancing.

In all honesty, it wasn’t a particularly enjoyable few weeks—like many others who’ve made the switch over to natural deodorant after years of using antiperspirants and conventional deodorant options, I experienced that transition period (for me, it was about a month) in which I was sweating far more than usual. Don’t be discouraged if you find yourself in the same situation, though, as it’s just your body detoxing and readjusting, so try and stay consistent with using your new deodorant. Personally, I found the switch to be so worth it in the end; I have extremely sensitive skin, and my former antiperspirant was causing major irritation and itching. Similarly, I’ve found clean beauty brands to wreak less havoc on my ultra-reactive skin.

Natural deodorants were once dismissed by many (this writer included) who preferred to use a chemical antiperspirant rather than be smelly, sweaty and covered in a chalky white residue—which, truthfully, sounds fair! Luckily, natural, nontoxic deodorants have come a long way since they were first introduced to the market, and there are plenty of options that actually work, keeping you dry and odor-free.

One of the main differences between deodorant and antiperspirant is aluminum, which is at the top of active ingredient lists in the majority of antiperspirants. Aluminum physically blocks sweat ducts, which keeps your underarms dry. Deodorants, on the other hand, target the natural bacteria under your arms that leads to odor, using natural ingredients. Aluminum is a somewhat controversial ingredient in the skincare world; studies over whether the ingredient could be linked to breast cancer have been inconclusive, but many prefer to avoid it anyway, especially because it can be quite irritating for those of us with sensitive skin.

Natural deodorants, on the other hand, don’t use aluminum (some do use baking soda, but if you have sensitive skin, consider opting one that’s baking soda-free, to minimize the risk of irritation), and the truth is that for the most part, they don’t entirely stop you from sweating (sweating is normal!), but the good ones *will* reduce any noticeable armpit wetness and provide odor protection.

While there are plenty of great options out there, keep in mind that not every natural deodorant will work for every person. Your body chemistry might not fit with certain formulas, but don’t despair, because while it’ll take some trial and error, you’ll eventually find the right natural deodorant for your needs.

Over the past few years, I’ve tried a *lot* of different natural deodorants, with several hits and quite a few major fails. Below, see the top options to try that will convince you it’s time to make the switch to natural deodorant.

