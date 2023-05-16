Lifestyle

Home Set: The Dreamy Pajama Sets for the Best Night’s Sleep

From a silky camisole set and classic long-sleeve cotton PJs to whimsical printed sleepwear and breezy linen co-ords, these are the best pajama sets that we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

By
Home Set: The Dreamy Pajama Sets for the Best Night’s Sleep
collage of four pairs of pajamas
Welcome to Home Set. Below, see our favorite style, wellness, beauty and home items and accessories right now.

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Nothing beats a good night’s sleep, and if you’re having trouble getting some quality snooze time in lately, perhaps it’s a sign to invest in a fresh pair of pajamas. A quality set of PJs can totally transform your sleep; the best pairs are oh-so-soft and ensure you won’t be too hot or too cold, and add a healthy dose of luxury to your nighttime routine. Of course, everyone has different criteria for the perfect pair of pajamas, but why not use the change in seasons to swap out your tired old t-shirt and flannel pants combo for high-quality jammies? From silky camisole sets and classic long-sleeve cotton PJs to whimsical printed sleepwear and breezy linen co-ords, these are the best pajamas that we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

The Best Pajamas for Women

These luxe sleepwear sets will have you so looking forward to your nighttime routine.

  • black long sleeve pajama set
    Eberjey.

    Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set

    You simply can’t go wrong with anything from Eberjey, especially their signature Gisele long-sleeve pajama set with polished contrast piping. These are made of Tencel modal and spandex, for an extra soft and comfy feel. The menswear-inspired button-down long-sleeve top, with a notch collar and actually functional pocket, is so chic, too, because why not add a little fashionable flair to your nighttime aesthetic? They come in a ton of different color options, but the black is a classic.

    $138, Shop Now
  • white pajama set
    P.J. Salvage.

    P.J. Salvage Textured Essentials Lounge Set

    If you prefer more of a loungewear-inspired look, try this v-neck long-sleeve top and pajama pants set, with jogger-like pants and a Henley shirt.

    $109, Shop Now
  • nude silk pajama set
    Lunya.

    Lunya Washable Silk Short Pajamas

    Add a dose of plush luxury to bedtime apparel with this mulberry silk pajama set. They’re thermoregulating and breathable (say goodbye to night sweats!), and they’re also machine-washable.

    $188, Shop Now
  • BedHead Pajamas Printed Organic Cotton Pajama Set
    BedHead Pajamas.

    BedHead Pajamas Printed Organic Cotton Pajama Set

    BedHead’s long-sleeve top and pant set is a dependable sleeping option year-round, no matter the weather. The organic cotton material makes this sleep set a great choice for anyone with sensitive skin, too.

    $120, Shop Now
  • cami shorts set
    Printfresh.

    Printfresh Unicorn's Garden Cami Shorts Set

    Printfresh’s high-quality PJs come in a plethora of whimsical prints; this unicorn-patterned camisole and shorts set is made of organic cotton poplin, for a stylish and practical bedtime moment.

    $128, Shop Now
  • Sleeper Double Feather-Trim Party Pajama Set
    Sleeper.

    Sleeper Double Feather-Trim Party Pajama Set

    If you’re in the market for a splurge-worthy pair of ultra-luxe pajamas, might we suggest Sleeper’s iconic feather-trimmed viscose set?

    $390, Shop Now
  • floral pajama shorts set
    Lake Pajamas.

    Lake Pajamas Pima Shorts Set in Elizabeth Floral

    The ditsy floral print adds a sweet touch to this adorable short-sleeve pajama set, which is made of ultra-soft pima cotton.

    $94, Shop Now
  • woman wearing blue Cozy Earth Women's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit
    Cozy Earth.

    Cozy Earth Women's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit

    Cozy Earth’s buttery soft pajamas are fittingly dreamy; they’re so lightweight, and the moisture-wicking fabric promises you won’t wake up a sweaty mess. They’re so cute, with preppy contrast piping and a whole array of colors to choose from.

    $195, Shop Now
  • blond woman wearing green long sleeve linen pajama set
    MagicLinen.

    MagicLinen Aveira Linen Pajama Set

    These loose-fit linen PJs are perfect for summer, especially for hot sleepers and those that tend to sweat when it’s warm out. The bottoms have a drawstring waist, for optimal comfort.

    $116, Shop Now
  • woman wearing red silk short pajama set
    NK Imode.

    NK Imode Dylan Urban Short Silk PJ set

    Bring glamour into the everyday (well, night) with this alluring pair of PJs, which are up there with the best silk pajama sets.

    $262.25, Shop Now

  • J. Crew Cotton-Linen Blend Pajama Short Set in Gingham

    Trade in your wintery flannel pajamas for a perfectly preppy gingham set that’s ideal for summer.

    $98, Shop Now
Home Set: The Dreamy Pajama Sets for the Best Night’s Sleep
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, PJs, pajamas, home set, Shopping