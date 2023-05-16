Home Set: The Dreamy Pajama Sets for the Best Night’s Sleep

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Nothing beats a good night’s sleep, and if you’re having trouble getting some quality snooze time in lately, perhaps it’s a sign to invest in a fresh pair of pajamas. A quality set of PJs can totally transform your sleep; the best pairs are oh-so-soft and ensure you won’t be too hot or too cold, and add a healthy dose of luxury to your nighttime routine. Of course, everyone has different criteria for the perfect pair of pajamas, but why not use the change in seasons to swap out your tired old t-shirt and flannel pants combo for high-quality jammies? From silky camisole sets and classic long-sleeve cotton PJs to whimsical printed sleepwear and breezy linen co-ords, these are the best pajamas that we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Pajamas for Women
These luxe sleepwear sets will have you so looking forward to your nighttime routine.
-
Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set
You simply can’t go wrong with anything from Eberjey, especially their signature Gisele long-sleeve pajama set with polished contrast piping. These are made of Tencel modal and spandex, for an extra soft and comfy feel. The menswear-inspired button-down long-sleeve top, with a notch collar and actually functional pocket, is so chic, too, because why not add a little fashionable flair to your nighttime aesthetic? They come in a ton of different color options, but the black is a classic.
-
P.J. Salvage Textured Essentials Lounge Set
If you prefer more of a loungewear-inspired look, try this v-neck long-sleeve top and pajama pants set, with jogger-like pants and a Henley shirt.
-
Lunya Washable Silk Short Pajamas
Add a dose of plush luxury to bedtime apparel with this mulberry silk pajama set. They’re thermoregulating and breathable (say goodbye to night sweats!), and they’re also machine-washable.
-
BedHead Pajamas Printed Organic Cotton Pajama Set
BedHead’s long-sleeve top and pant set is a dependable sleeping option year-round, no matter the weather. The organic cotton material makes this sleep set a great choice for anyone with sensitive skin, too.
-
Printfresh Unicorn's Garden Cami Shorts Set
Printfresh’s high-quality PJs come in a plethora of whimsical prints; this unicorn-patterned camisole and shorts set is made of organic cotton poplin, for a stylish and practical bedtime moment.
-
Sleeper Double Feather-Trim Party Pajama Set
If you’re in the market for a splurge-worthy pair of ultra-luxe pajamas, might we suggest Sleeper’s iconic feather-trimmed viscose set?
-
Lake Pajamas Pima Shorts Set in Elizabeth Floral
The ditsy floral print adds a sweet touch to this adorable short-sleeve pajama set, which is made of ultra-soft pima cotton.
-
Cozy Earth Women's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit
Cozy Earth’s buttery soft pajamas are fittingly dreamy; they’re so lightweight, and the moisture-wicking fabric promises you won’t wake up a sweaty mess. They’re so cute, with preppy contrast piping and a whole array of colors to choose from.
-
MagicLinen Aveira Linen Pajama Set
These loose-fit linen PJs are perfect for summer, especially for hot sleepers and those that tend to sweat when it’s warm out. The bottoms have a drawstring waist, for optimal comfort.
-
NK Imode Dylan Urban Short Silk PJ set
Bring glamour into the everyday (well, night) with this alluring pair of PJs, which are up there with the best silk pajama sets.
-
J. Crew Cotton-Linen Blend Pajama Short Set in Gingham
Trade in your wintery flannel pajamas for a perfectly preppy gingham set that’s ideal for summer.