Home Set: The Dreamy Pajama Sets for the Best Night’s Sleep

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Nothing beats a good night’s sleep, and if you’re having trouble getting some quality snooze time in lately, perhaps it’s a sign to invest in a fresh pair of pajamas. A quality set of PJs can totally transform your sleep; the best pairs are oh-so-soft and ensure you won’t be too hot or too cold, and add a healthy dose of luxury to your nighttime routine. Of course, everyone has different criteria for the perfect pair of pajamas, but why not use the change in seasons to swap out your tired old t-shirt and flannel pants combo for high-quality jammies? From silky camisole sets and classic long-sleeve cotton PJs to whimsical printed sleepwear and breezy linen co-ords, these are the best pajamas that we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.