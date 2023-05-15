The Most Stylish Shirt Dresses for Every Occasion

Anyone who cares about building a capsule wardrobe filled with dependable classics (and really, who doesn’t?) knows the importance of having a dress (or two…or three…) that’s an instant outfit all by itself, without agonizing over coordinating separates or additional accoutrements.
Take the shirt dress, which is one of those frocks that’s comfortable yet polished, and is an ensemble all on its own. A shirt dress is an effortlessly chic, easygoing and elegant closet staple, so it’s not surprising that the look has endured the many fickle fashion cycles over the years. Shirt dresses have remained popular for decades, with different interpretations and iterations of the menswear-inspired silhouette that reflect the popular trends of the times, whether that be the ladylike pleated looks of the 1950s or the slinky Halston designs of the 1970s.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Shirt dresses are also so versatile; you can dress them up or tone them down, and they’re just as appropriate for a day at the office as they are for a night out on the town or even a beach vacation; it’s all about the particular shirt dress you choose and how you accessorize and style it. They’re fitting for all seasons, but a breezy, flowing shirt dress does seem to have extra appeal as the weather starts to warm up, given how easily you can simply pair them with a stylish ankle boot, simple sandals or lug-sole loafers.
Today’s shirt dresses come in a variety of fabrics, colors and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a retro-inspired belted number, a casual, billowing borrowed-from-the-boys style or a bohemian floral frock. Below, see the best shirt dresses to add to your wardrobe right now, that you’re sure to wear for years to come.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Shirt Dresses to Shop Now
-
Mirth Marfa Camp Dress in Snapdragon Bloom
Bring on the floral prints with this pretty knee-length button-down shirt dress, which is sure to be an immediate warm weather staple.
-
MagicLinen Linen Shirt Dress Nesso in Green
We’re big fans of all things linen over here, and no summer wardrobe is complete without at least one item in the breathable fabric. This long-sleeve shirt dress hits just above the knee; pair it with a cardigan or blazer if it’s cooler out (it even looks cute with a pair of sheer tights), or wear this frock with flats or loafers during the summer season.
-
HVN Cristina Belted Polka-Dot Silk Midi Shirt Dress
For a perfectly preppy, ladylike retro shirt dress, look no further than this silky polka dot HVN frock. The button-down dress is feminine and elegant, and would look so chic with a pair of cat eye shades and ballet flats.
-
Brochu Walker The Havana Dress
A white cotton dress is the unofficial summer uniform, and this v-neck short-sleeve shirt dress is checking all the boxes. The subtle puff sleeve adds a feminine flair to the look.
-
Polo Ralph Lauren Oakland Tiered Belted Maxi Dress
This pretty blue short-sleeve maxi shirt dress has a tiered skirt and adjustable tie waist, for a perfectly polished everyday frock.
-
Lisa Marie Fernandez Checked Stretch Linen Gauze Midi Shirt Dress
Why not opt for an adorable shirt dress that doubles as the chicest cover-up for your swimwear looks this summer? This lightweight plaid number is just as fitting for a day running errands or into the office as it is paired over your new swimsuit at the beach, and we love the flattering tie-front belt, which cinches in the waist.
-
Veronica Beard Nagano Twist Shirtdress
Veronica Beard’s navy sleeveless mini dress is a great versatile option; it easily transitions from day to night, and you could even wear it to work, paired with a blazer and perhaps a block heel.
-
Reformation Benton Knit Dress
For a more fitted, almost bodycon-esque style, try Reformation’s long-sleeve, leg-baring mini shirt dress.
-
Rails Parson White Dress
This oversized cotton shirt dress embraces the menswear aesthetic.
-
Ba&sh Aniela Dress
A flouncy floral v-neck is the ultimate summer dress; this chic mini features a ruffle hem and buttoned bodice.
-
Frank & Eileen Mary Famous Cotton Denim Long Sleeve Shirtdress
Keep it classic in a peak Americana denim shirt dress, which is a best-seller silhouette for the brand.
-
Everlane The Daytripper Shirtdress
For a fresh take on the classic men’s button-down shirt, check out short-sleeve, point-collar pinstripe frock from Everlane, with a comfy, oversized fit and high-low hemline.
-
Mango Faux Leather Shirt Dress
Make a statement in this sassy faux leather shirt dress, with an adjustable tie waist and straight silhouette.
-
Zimmermann Cira Tiered Cotton Tie-Waist Shirtdress
A floral maxi dress is a summer staple, and this particular floor-length cotton number, which has a removable rope tie waist, balloon sleeves and tiered skirt, is sure to be a reliable option in your wardrobe. It’s also great to wear as a summer wedding guest.
-
Garnet Hill Linen Midi Shirtdress
A floaty, short-sleeve linen midi shirt dress is just screaming to be taken on that seaside getaway you have planned for this summer.
-
One33 Social Sequined Puff-Sleeve Shirtdress
If you want a special occasion dress, then you must try out this shimmering sequin shirt dress, with a flared skirt, puff sleeves and prim button-up collar.
-
Cult Gaia Bella Sleeveless Twill Tie-Back Midi Dress
A body-skimming white halter shirt dress is truly timeless.
-
Cara Cara Robin Cotton Poplin Botanical Minidress
Swap out your classic florals for a fresh green botanical print, like this three-quarter-length sleeve button-front shirt dress, with a single-tiered skirt and tied waist.
-
Halpern Belted Silk-Satin Maxi Shirt Dress
For a more formal dress, try this splurge-worthy, silk-satin version from Halpern.
-
Staud Clea Ruched Shirtdress
You can’t go wrong with a crisp white shirt dress.
-
La DoubleJ Choux Cotton Shirtdress
A bold blue geometric print shift dress is perfect for summer.
-
Ninety Percent Melody Shirt Dress in Black
A classic black midi shirt dress is a timeless and elegant failsafe option, especially with a flattering, subtle flare like this one.