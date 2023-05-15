The Most Stylish Shirt Dresses for Every Occasion

Anyone who cares about building a capsule wardrobe filled with dependable classics (and really, who doesn’t?) knows the importance of having a dress (or two…or three…) that’s an instant outfit all by itself, without agonizing over coordinating separates or additional accoutrements.

Take the shirt dress, which is one of those frocks that’s comfortable yet polished, and is an ensemble all on its own. A shirt dress is an effortlessly chic, easygoing and elegant closet staple, so it’s not surprising that the look has endured the many fickle fashion cycles over the years. Shirt dresses have remained popular for decades, with different interpretations and iterations of the menswear-inspired silhouette that reflect the popular trends of the times, whether that be the ladylike pleated looks of the 1950s or the slinky Halston designs of the 1970s.

Shirt dresses are also so versatile; you can dress them up or tone them down, and they’re just as appropriate for a day at the office as they are for a night out on the town or even a beach vacation; it’s all about the particular shirt dress you choose and how you accessorize and style it. They’re fitting for all seasons, but a breezy, flowing shirt dress does seem to have extra appeal as the weather starts to warm up, given how easily you can simply pair them with a stylish ankle boot, simple sandals or lug-sole loafers.

Today’s shirt dresses come in a variety of fabrics, colors and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a retro-inspired belted number, a casual, billowing borrowed-from-the-boys style or a bohemian floral frock. Below, see the best shirt dresses to add to your wardrobe right now, that you’re sure to wear for years to come.

