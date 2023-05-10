The Dreamiest Scented Candles for the Summer Season

If you ask someone to describe the scent of summer, you’re sure to get quite a few different replies—some might say salty air or the ocean breeze, while others may associate the season with blooming flowers or fresh cut herbs, or perhaps zesty citrus and lush greenery. Fragrance is personal, but no matter what bouquet you prefer, a luxurious scented candle is a perfect way to bring that summery feeling into your home.
A chic scented candle instantly transforms the atmosphere; it’s such an easy and seamless option to update your home for summer. You can also opt for different scented candles depending on your mood; you might want a more uplifting, sunny scent during the daytime, and then light up a soft woodsy or amber-focused bougie for a dinner party or cozy evening at home.
While the official start of the season is June 21, it’s never too early to get into the summery mood. There’s an elegant summer candle out there for every scent preference, whether you’re into floral, fruity, woodsy, herbal, citrus or anything in between. Below, see the best candles to light up this season.
All the best summer scented candles to liven up your home decor ambiance for the season.
Carrière Frères Waterlily
Carrière Frères’s special candle collection with the Paris National Museum of Natural History is so chic for summer, like this lovely waterlily candle, which is both floral and fruity, all in a lovely multicolored vessel.
Glasshouse Fragrances Passion in Positano
What better way to get into the summery mindset than with a beautiful bougie that’ll transport you right to the Amalfi Coast, all without leaving your home? This dreamy glass jar candle exudes an aroma of verbena, mandarin, basil and lime, with hints of rose, jasmine, amber and sandalwood. It’s a two-wick candle, for an extra bit of indulgence.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian La Trouverie Scented Candle
This luxe candle is inspired by perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s childhood in the French countryside, which comes through thanks to the warm and nostalgic amalgam of lavender, thyme and rosemary.
Lafco Paloma Melon
Lafco debuted this dreamy essential oil-based fragrance just in time for summer; it’s fresh but complex, with rosemary, casaba melon, cantelope and lime.
Hope Fragrances Hope Scented Candle
Not only does this candle exude an aroma of white florals like jasmine and gardenia, but your purchase also supports a good cause, as profits go to depression research.
Voluspa Wildflowers Classic Candle
This aptly named hand-poured candle will fill your home with a the aroma of a bouquet of wildflowers, golden poppy and herbs, complemented by a touch of citrus and blue agave.
Oribé Côte d’Azur
Oribé has long been a haircare favorite, and now the brand has released their first candles, including this captivating scent inspired by the French Riviera; it’s a mixture of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine and la mariposa blanca, with an underlying note of sandalwood.
The White Company Sea Salt Signature Candle
If you’re always dreaming of the ocean, you’ll adore this sea salt votive, with additional hints of oakmoss and cedarwood.
Aerin L'Ansecoy Orange Blossom Candle
For an elegant orange blossom aroma, try this candle that’s inspired by the Caribbean isle of Mustique.
Aromatique White Amaryllis and Rosemary Cube Glass Candle
For a citrusy, almost spicy summer fragrance, try this candle, which features notes of lemon, rosemary and ginger with more unexpected hints of oak moss and cardamom.
Diptyque Paris Geranium Rosa Candle
You simply can’t go wrong with anything from Diptyque, but for summer, definitely try out the French fragrance house’s rose geranium candle.
Nette Pearl Dust Scented Candle
Nette’s new hand-poured, coconut and soy wax candle is all about the height of summer; it will perfume the room with a mixture of white musk, amber and orris.
Boy Smells Marble Fruit
Bring on the summertime vibes with this fruity candle, which features a combination of pear, nectarine, rose, jasmine, pink peppercorn, cedar and sandalwood. It’s long been a best-seller for Boy Smells.
Trudon Odalisque Candle
Trudon’s sophisticated orange blossom votive is accompanied by notes of juniper and vanilla, for an elegant and luxe fragrance.
Skandinavisk Regn Scented Candle
For a more unexpected scent, try this candle that’s inspired by those quick summer storms—think damp grass and peonies.
L'or de Seraphine Kiku Candle
Take a break from the usual fruity and floral summer scents and give this matcha-focused candle a go; it also contains hints of lemongrass and bamboo.
Illume Citrus Crush Fleur Tin Candle
Citrusy scents are so lovely for this season, and we love the combination of mandarin and grapefruit, along with a touch of sandalwood, in this petite bougie.
Otherland Melonspell Candle
Those that can’t get enough of fruity fragrances won’t be able to resist this juicy watermelon, cucumber dew and palo santo-focused candle, which also has a 50-hour burn time.
Aerangis No. 50 Soiree Noire
Aerangis’ new votive is a unique mixture of floral and wood along with musk, for those that prefer a headier scent, even in the warm months. The cashmere wood and musk are offset by cassis and lemon, for a bright yet warm aroma.