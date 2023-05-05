Serve Looks in These Stylish Tennis Sweaters

Activewear trends come and go, but tennis-inspired fashion is always in style. There’s no denying, however, that the tennis aesthetic is having a real moment right now, and it’s easy to see why—you can’t go wrong with the adorable pleated skirts, crisp white sneakers, preppy dresses and chic sweaters, both on and off the court.
The tennis sweater is traditionally a cable knit v-neck in the white, cream or general ecru color family, typically with striped banding. It’s usually a preppy pullover sweater, and while it isn’t actually worn on the court quite as much as other tennis apparel such as tennis skirts, skorts or polos, the pullover has become synonymous with the racket sport, and especially that particularly prepster, country club-going aesthetic.
The tennis sweater isn’t just for the country club set, though. Today’s tennis sweaters still have many of the same qualities as the original look, but there are also modern interpretations of the silhouette, whether it’s with a bold burst of color or a unique pattern. And don’t fret, because you don’t actually need to be preparing for a match or sitting court-side to wear these elegant sweaters. While you can definitely throw the sweater on over a pleated skort or bike shorts post-game at the tennis club, you can also pair it with tailored trousers, your favorite denim or a silky skirt. Tennis shoes are always comfy and cute, but you could also accessorize with loafers, sandals or boots.
No matter how you choose to style it, a tennis sweater is always a chic topper, especially for those tricky transitional seasons. Below, see the best tennis sweaters to shop now.
The Best Tennis Sweaters to Shop Now
Tennis clothing is here to stay.
N. Peal Women's Cable Cricket Cashmere Sweater
A splurge-worthy cashmere sweater is a forever piece; this plush long-sleeve v-neck has a subtle cable knit, with blue and white accents and trim.
Aleria V-Neck Tennis Sweater
While Saint James is perhaps best known for their iconic Breton striped shirts, but they also make lovely sweaters and other accessories, like this new tennis jumper; it’s a flattering structured knit, for a more tailored aesthetic, with the brand’s trademark nautical touch.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Merino V-Neck Sweater
Tory Burch’s casual take on the tennis sweater stays true to the traditional aesthetic, but in a warmer (yet still sporty) merino wool, for a perfect extra layer.
Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cotton Cricket Sweater
You can’t go wrong with a classic Polo Ralph Lauren cable knit tennis sweater. While this is *technically* categorized as a cricket sweater, it has all the hallmarks of the tennis look, complete with a v-neckline and blue banding.
St. John V-Neck Sweater With Contrast Detail
If you’re ready to make a serious investment in a timeless tennis sweater, consider this indulgent cashmere v-neck pullover from St. John, with bright tennis court-green contrast rib knit detailing
The Upside Quinn Striped Organic Cotton Vest
It turns out that sweater vests aren’t just for grandpas—they’re also ideal transitional attire, especially when they’re as adorable as this sleeveless number, with pink and red stripes for a little pop of color.
Brooks Brothers Linen Cable Knit Tennis Sweater
If you want a tennis sweater in a more unexpected colorway, try Brooks Brothers’ lemony yellow-hued v-neck, with navy and white contrast stripes.
Lacoste Unisex V-Neck Cable Knit Sweater in Organic Cotton
Lacoste’s perfectly preppy sweater has all the retro hallmarks of the classic look; it’s an oversized fit, with a banded waist, contrast stripes and, of course, the signature crocodile emblem.
Kule The Yale Sweater
Embrace the collegiate vibes in this cozy cotton sweater, which would look so effortlessly chic with crisp blue denim and classic loafers.
J.Crew Tipped V-Neck Cotton Cardigan Sweater
A sporty tennis cardigan is an easy layering option; you can throw it on over a sleeveless tennis dress or pair it with a t-shirt and jeans.
Rowing Blazers Wool Cricket Sweater
Of course Rowing Blazers has a stylish take on the classic preppy tennis sweater, like this cable knit version with a rainbow of multicolored stripes.
Wilson Sportswear Essex Polo
For a less traditional interpretation, check out this short-sleeve collared polo shirt-sweater.
Minnie Rose Cable-Knit V-Neck Sweater
For a more streamlined, fitted silhouette, try this tennis club-ready white v-neck, with prepster-approved pink and green contrast stripes.
Varley Open Stitch Cotton Tennis Sweater
The deep, forest green hue is an ideal colorful yet versatile alternative to classic white.