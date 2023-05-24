The Very Best White Jeans to Wear Now

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is tricky in any situation, but it’s even harder when the search is for the best white denim. There are so many factors at play when it comes to locating the perfect white jeans; you want these pants to be flattering and comfortable, and also made of an appropriately opaque fabric so that they don’t end up being totally see-through. Some people are of the firm believe that white jeans are strictly appropriate from Memorial Day through Labor Day, while others advocate for year-round white jeans. But no matter where you stand on timing, there’s no denying that a chic pair of white denim pants are an essential item in any capsule wardrobe.
White jeans now come in a variety of shades and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a cream-colored flare, an ivory skinny or a cropped ecru, along with the plethora of other hues and styles out there. There are high-waisted, mid-rise and, yes, low-rise options, for every style preference. If you’re not yet convinced of the power of a classic pair of white jeans, just give them another try this year and you’ll see what a sartorial powerhouse they truly are. You can pair your favorite white denim with a crop top, a flowing button-down or a cozy sweater depending on the occasion—the possibilities are endless! With the change in seasons, now is the perfect time to add a chic pair of white jeans to your wardrobe. Below, see the best white jeans to shop.
The Best White Jeans to Shop Now
DL1961 Hepburn Extra Wide Leg High Rise Vintage
An extra wide-legged silhouette is so chic for summer. This particular pair of high-waisted white jeans have a 33″ inseam, with a full-length leg that gives an effortless yet pulled together feel to your look.
Jen7 7 For All Mankind Embroidered Scallop Hem Slim Ankle Jeans
These white skinny jeans are further proof that the longtime Millennial-adored pant is not dead, no matter what Gen Z claims.
Frame Le High Straight Leg Jeans
These slim-fitting, straight-legged white pants have a high waist and come in an easy-to-wear, crisp shade, with a slightly cropped leg for a super flattering look.
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Women's Jeans
There are few pairs of denim I adore as much as my beloved Levi’s; these high-waisted jeans come in a bright white hue. They’re my go-to for a laidback, effortless everyday look during the summer.
Hudson Jeans Nico Mid-Rise Stretch Straight Ankle Jeans
If you’re looking for a pair of true stretch denim pants that don’t look like leggings, consider these classic mid-rise, straight-leg pants from Hudson.
Ksubi New Wave Jean Blanc
These slim white cigarette-leg cropped jeans have a trendy split hem, for a unique interpretation of the classic style.
Mott and Bow Slim Mercer Boyfriend Jean in White
No one wants to be sweaty in their denim, which is why these lightweight, breathable jeans are such a good choice when the temperature keeps on climbing. These are full-length and slim-fitting, but they are a bit stretchy (in a good way!), so you might want to size down.
Joe's Jeans The Mia
These wide-leg jeans have an ultra-high waistline and a perfectly relaxed yet flattering silhouette, adding a comfy yet polished edge to your outfit.
Blank NYC The Hoyt in Pure Intentions
If you want to try out the flared jeans look but aren’t quite ready to dive headfirst into the bell bottom aesthetic, try these subtle bootcut jeans, which have lots of stretch.
Mother The Hustler Ankle Frayed Jeans
These ankle-length jeans have a raw hem and tapered leg, for a slim but not quite skinny fit.
Mavi New York Straight Leg Jeans
These classic straight-leg crop jeans are made of 100 percent cotton, with a relaxed fit that’s comfortable but not too baggy or sloppy.
L'agence Kendra Jean
A cropped flare, raw hem and off-white shade make these ankle-length pants one of the best jeans options for summer.
Re/Done + Net Sustain 90s High Rise Stove Pipe Straight Leg Pants
These vintage-inspired jeans are super high-waisted, with a relaxed, slightly loose fit and straight leg that ends in a subtly cropped raw hem, because it turns out that mom jeans are actually extremely stylish.
Warp and Weft Mia High-Rise Flares
Those that want to fully embrace the ’70s vibes must try these high-rise white flares.
Agolde 90s Crop Low-Rise Straight Leg Organic Jeans
Yes, the low-rise is back (at least for those daring enough to try the style out), and if you’re ready to give the look a go, might we suggest these organic cotton jeans from Agolde? They have a low-rise waistband and straight, subtly cropped leg, and if you’re not ready to show your whole stomach, don’t fret—just wear these with a cozy sweater or oversized tee.
Wrangler Women's High Rise Rodeo Straight Crop
Keep it classic in these no-frills, high-rise white denim jeans.
Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Tile White: Ripped Edition
The ripped trend has gone in and out of style for years, and if you want to give it another go, try a modern take on the aesthetic, like with Madewell’s baggy, straight-leg shape.