The Very Best White Jeans to Wear Now

Whether you wear them year-round or subscribe to a strictly summer philosophy, white denim is a true wardrobe staple.

By
blonde woman wearing white jeans and cropped halter top and sunglasses standing in the street
There’s a stylish pair of white jeans for every style preference. Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is tricky in any situation, but it’s even harder when the search is for the best white denim. There are so many factors at play when it comes to locating the perfect white jeans; you want these pants to be flattering and comfortable, and also made of an appropriately opaque fabric so that they don’t end up being totally see-through. Some people are of the firm believe that white jeans are strictly appropriate from Memorial Day through Labor Day, while others advocate for year-round white jeans. But no matter where you stand on timing, there’s no denying that a chic pair of white denim pants are an essential item in any capsule wardrobe.

White jeans now come in a variety of shades and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a cream-colored flare, an ivory skinny or a cropped ecru, along with the plethora of other hues and styles out there. There are high-waisted, mid-rise and, yes, low-rise options, for every style preference. If you’re not yet convinced of the power of a classic pair of white jeans, just give them another try this year and you’ll see what a sartorial powerhouse they truly are. You can pair your favorite white denim with a crop top, a flowing button-down or a cozy sweater depending on the occasion—the possibilities are endless! With the change in seasons, now is the perfect time to add a chic pair of white jeans to your wardrobe. Below, see the best white jeans to shop.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

The Best White Jeans to Shop Now

  • white jeans
    DL1961.

    DL1961 Hepburn Extra Wide Leg High Rise Vintage

    An extra wide-legged silhouette is so chic for summer. This particular pair of high-waisted white jeans have a 33″ inseam, with a full-length leg that gives an effortless yet pulled together feel to your look.

    $219, Shop Now
  • Jen7.

    Jen7 7 For All Mankind Embroidered Scallop Hem Slim Ankle Jeans

    These white skinny jeans are further proof that the longtime Millennial-adored pant is not dead, no matter what Gen Z claims.

    $109, Shop Now
  • white straight leg jeans
    Frame.

    Frame Le High Straight Leg Jeans

    These slim-fitting, straight-legged white pants have a high waist and come in an easy-to-wear, crisp shade, with a slightly cropped leg for a super flattering look.

    $205, Shop Now
  • Levi's.

    Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Women's Jeans

    There are few pairs of denim I adore as much as my beloved Levi’s; these high-waisted jeans come in a bright white hue. They’re my go-to for a laidback, effortless everyday look during the summer.

    $98, Shop Now
  • white Mid-Rise Stretch Straight Ankle Jeans
    Hudson Jeans.

    Hudson Jeans Nico Mid-Rise Stretch Straight Ankle Jeans

    If you’re looking for a pair of true stretch denim pants that don’t look like leggings, consider these classic mid-rise, straight-leg pants from Hudson.

    $185, Shop Now
  • Ksubi.

    Ksubi New Wave Jean Blanc

    These slim white cigarette-leg cropped jeans have a trendy split hem, for a unique interpretation of the classic style.

    $110, Shop Now
  • Mott and Bow.

    Mott and Bow Slim Mercer Boyfriend Jean in White

    No one wants to be sweaty in their denim, which is why these lightweight, breathable jeans are such a good choice when the temperature keeps on climbing. These are full-length and slim-fitting, but they are a bit stretchy (in a good way!), so you might want to size down.

    $119, Shop Now
  • white high rise wide leg jeans
    Joe's Jeans.

    Joe's Jeans The Mia

    These wide-leg jeans have an ultra-high waistline and a perfectly relaxed yet flattering silhouette, adding a comfy yet polished edge to your outfit.

    $198, Shop Now
  • Blank NYC.

    Blank NYC The Hoyt in Pure Intentions

    If you want to try out the flared jeans look but aren’t quite ready to dive headfirst into the bell bottom aesthetic, try these subtle bootcut jeans, which have lots of stretch.

    $98, Shop Now
  • white jeans
    Mother.

    Mother The Hustler Ankle Frayed Jeans

    These ankle-length jeans have a raw hem and tapered leg, for a slim but not quite skinny fit.

    $218, Shop Now
  • woman wearing white cropped jeans
    Mavi.

    Mavi New York Straight Leg Jeans

    These classic straight-leg crop jeans are made of 100 percent cotton, with a relaxed fit that’s comfortable but not too baggy or sloppy.

    $128, Shop Now
  • L'agence.

    L'agence Kendra Jean

    A cropped flare, raw hem and off-white shade make these ankle-length pants one of the best jeans options for summer.

    $275, Shop Now
  • Re/Done.

    Re/Done + Net Sustain 90s High Rise Stove Pipe Straight Leg Pants

    These vintage-inspired jeans are super high-waisted, with a relaxed, slightly loose fit and straight leg that ends in a subtly cropped raw hem, because it turns out that mom jeans are actually extremely stylish.

    $225, Shop Now
  • Warp and Weft.

    Warp and Weft Mia High-Rise Flares

    Those that want to fully embrace the ’70s vibes must try these high-rise white flares.

    $98, Shop Now
  • white straight leg jeans
    Agolde.

    Agolde 90s Crop Low-Rise Straight Leg Organic Jeans

    Yes, the low-rise is back (at least for those daring enough to try the style out), and if you’re ready to give the look a go, might we suggest these organic cotton jeans from Agolde? They have a low-rise waistband and straight, subtly cropped leg, and if you’re not ready to show your whole stomach, don’t fret—just wear these with a cozy sweater or oversized tee.

    $210, Shop Now
  • woman wearing white straight leg jeans and sneakers
    Wrangler.

    Wrangler Women's High Rise Rodeo Straight Crop

    Keep it classic in these no-frills, high-rise white denim jeans.

    $59, Shop Now
  • white ripped jeans
    Madewell.

    Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Tile White: Ripped Edition

    The ripped trend has gone in and out of style for years, and if you want to give it another go, try a modern take on the aesthetic, like with Madewell’s baggy, straight-leg shape.

    $98, Shop Now
