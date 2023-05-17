The Best Off-Duty Fashion at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, as the biggest stars in the industry celebrate the best in cinema throughout the 12-day event. The festival, set in the South of France, always delivers plenty of glitz and glamour, especially in the fashion department, as attendees go all out with their most extravagant, over-the-top looks to walk the red carpet at the movie premieres, screenings, afterparties and galas that fill the packed Cannes calendar.
Those A-listers traveling to the charming seaside town for this particular extravaganza never disappoint when it comes to off-duty style, either, using La Croisette as their own personal catwalk even when they’re not on the red carpet. Below, see the best celebrity off-duty street style from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.
Uma Thurman
in Dior hat
Anja Rubik
Brie Larson
Gemma Chan
Helen Mirren
Romee Strijd
Simona Tabasco
Cindy Bruna
Iris Law
Laura Harrier
Virginie Ledoyen
Maïwenn Le Besco
Iris Law
Brie Larson
in Chanel.