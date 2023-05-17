The Best Off-Duty Fashion at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, as the biggest stars in the industry celebrate the best in cinema throughout the 12-day event. The festival, set in the South of France, always delivers plenty of glitz and glamour, especially in the fashion department, as attendees go all out with their most extravagant, over-the-top looks to walk the red carpet at the movie premieres, screenings, afterparties and galas that fill the packed Cannes calendar.

Those A-listers traveling to the charming seaside town for this particular extravaganza never disappoint when it comes to off-duty style, either, using La Croisette as their own personal catwalk even when they’re not on the red carpet. Below, see the best celebrity off-duty street style from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Uma Thurman

in Dior hat

Anja Rubik

Brie Larson

Gemma Chan

Helen Mirren

Romee Strijd

Simona Tabasco

Cindy Bruna

Iris Law

Laura Harrier

Virginie Ledoyen

Maïwenn Le Besco

in Chanel.