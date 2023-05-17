Lifestyle

The Best Off-Duty Fashion at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The red carpet is filled with glamorous ensembles, but don't forget about the equally stylish street style looks.

blonde actress brie larson in a floral top and headband
Brie Larson. FilmMagic

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, as the biggest stars in the industry celebrate the best in cinema throughout the 12-day event. The festival, set in the South of France, always delivers plenty of glitz and glamour, especially in the fashion department, as attendees go all out with their most extravagant, over-the-top looks to walk the red carpet at the movie premieres, screenings, afterparties and galas that fill the packed Cannes calendar.

Those A-listers traveling to the charming seaside town for this particular extravaganza never disappoint when it comes to off-duty style, either, using La Croisette as their own personal catwalk even when they’re not on the red carpet. Below, see the best celebrity off-duty street style from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Uma Thurman is seen during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Uma Thurman. Photopix/GC Images

Uma Thurman

in Dior hat 

Anja Rubik is seen at "Le Majestic " Hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Anja Rubik. GC Images

Anja Rubik

FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES
Brie Larson. AFP via Getty Images

Brie Larson

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Gemma Chan is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan. GC Images

Gemma Chan

Helen Mirren is seen at the Martinez hotel ahead of the 76th Cannes film festival on May 15, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren. GC Images

Helen Mirren

Romee Strijd is seen during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Romee Strijd. Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Romee Strijd

Simona Tabasco is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Simona Tabasco. GC Images

Simona Tabasco

woman in yellow shorts and matching cape jacket stands in front of hotel
Cindy Bruna. GC Images

Cindy Bruna

Iris Law is seen during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Iris Law. GC Images

Iris Law

Celebrity Sightings: Day 2 - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Laura Harrier. GC Images

Laura Harrier

woman carrying suitcase wearing a navy blazer and white pants walking out of an airport
Virginie Ledoyen. GC Images

Virginie Ledoyen

brunette actress Maïwenn Le Besco wearing sunglasses and black dress stands in front of water in cannes
Maïwenn Le Besco. GC Images

Maïwenn Le Besco

blonde woman in pink cardigan and skirt walking in cannes
Iris Law. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Iris Law

blonde actress brie larson in a floral catsuit and headband
Brie Larson. Getty Images

Brie Larson

in Chanel.

