All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

See all the most exciting sartorial moments from the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

By
elle fanning in strapless pink dress on red carpet
Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueen. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It’s that time of year when the glitterati descend upon the South of France for the annual Cannes Film Festival. This year marks the 76th iteration of the famed film festival; the 12-day extravaganza celebrates the best of international cinema, as Hollywood actors, producers, filmmakers, directors, models and so many other industry bigwigs make their way over to the idyllic resort town for what is surely one of the most anticipated events on the calendar.

While movies might be the impetus behind the festival, Cannes is also (rightfully!) known as one of the most exciting and glamorous red carpets of the year. Attendees always bring their most fashionable A-game to the film festival, donning their sartorial best and embracing the unapologetically glitzy and over-the-top atmosphere.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17 to May 28, so get ready for a star-studded guest list and plenty of dazzling ensembles. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the Cannes Film Festival.

Brie Larson attending the Jeanne du Barry premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Picture date: Tuesday May 16, 2023. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/PA Wire (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)
Brie Larson. PA Images via Getty Images

Brie Larson

in Chanel.

Irène Jacob attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals
Irène Jacob. Getty Images

Irène Jacob

in Chanel. 

"Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Romee Strijd. WireImage

Romee Strijd

Naomi Campbell at cannes
Naomi Campbell. WireImage

Naomi Campbell

in Celine.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Catherine Zeta-Jones. WireImage

Catherine Zeta-Jones

in Elie Saab.

"Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Carys Zeta Douglas. Getty Images

Carys Zeta Douglas

in Elie Saab.

"Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Simona Tabasco. Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

"Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Charlotte Casiraghi. Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi

in Chanel.

"Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Princess Maria Chiara De Bourbon des Deux Siciles and Princess Maria Carolina De Bourbon des Deux Siciles. WireImage

Princess Maria Chiara De Bourbon des Deux Siciles and Princess Maria Carolina De Bourbon des Deux Siciles

"Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Emmanuelle Béart. Getty Images

Emmanuelle Béart

in Balmain. 

Elle Fanning in pink dress at "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Elle Fanning. WireImage

Elle Fanning

in Alexander McQueen.

helen mirren in purple dress at "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Helen Mirren. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

in Del Core. 

uma thurman in pink dress and red jacket at Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Uma Thurman. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Uma Thurman

in Dior. 

model alessandra ambrosio in glittery dress at "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Alessandra Ambrosio. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

in Elie Saab

"Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Catherine Deneuve. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Catherine Deneuve

President of the International Critics' Week’s Jury Audrey Diwan "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
President of the International Critics’ Week’s Jury Audrey Diwan. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Audrey Diwan

in Chanel. All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

