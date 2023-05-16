All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

It’s that time of year when the glitterati descend upon the South of France for the annual Cannes Film Festival. This year marks the 76th iteration of the famed film festival; the 12-day extravaganza celebrates the best of international cinema, as Hollywood actors, producers, filmmakers, directors, models and so many other industry bigwigs make their way over to the idyllic resort town for what is surely one of the most anticipated events on the calendar.

While movies might be the impetus behind the festival, Cannes is also (rightfully!) known as one of the most exciting and glamorous red carpets of the year. Attendees always bring their most fashionable A-game to the film festival, donning their sartorial best and embracing the unapologetically glitzy and over-the-top atmosphere.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17 to May 28, so get ready for a star-studded guest list and plenty of dazzling ensembles. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the Cannes Film Festival.

Brie Larson

in Chanel.

Irène Jacob

in Chanel.

Romee Strijd

Naomi Campbell

in Celine.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

in Elie Saab.

Carys Zeta Douglas

in Elie Saab.

Simona Tabasco

Charlotte Casiraghi

in Chanel.

Princess Maria Chiara De Bourbon des Deux Siciles and Princess Maria Carolina De Bourbon des Deux Siciles

Emmanuelle Béart

in Balmain.

Elle Fanning

in Alexander McQueen.

Helen Mirren

in Del Core.

Uma Thurman

in Dior.

Alessandra Ambrosio

in Elie Saab

Catherine Deneuve

Audrey Diwan

in Chanel.