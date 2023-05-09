Jet Set: What to Pack for a Weekend in Cape Cod

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Summer is just around the corner, also known as the season of weekend getaways. If you’re planning a quick trip to Cape Cod this year, we’ve got you covered with all the best restaurants (lots of lobster rolls included!) and luxury hotels, and of course, with the ultimate packing list for your New England jaunt. From a sleek swimsuit and elegant sunnies to a preppy white sundress and raffia beach bag, here’s what to bring for a weekend in Cape Cod.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
What to Pack for a Weekend Trip to Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Here’s what to pack if you’re planning on visiting Cape Cod this year.
-
Anemos The K.M. Tie One-Piece Swimsuit
A stylish swimsuit is a must for any beach vacation, so why not treat yourself to a new one for your upcoming trip to the Cape? This minimalist maillot has thin straps and a high-cut leg, for a standout look on the Cape Cod beach.
-
Brochu Walker The Havana Dress
A preppy white sundress is key for any Cape Cod vacation; you can wear this as a casual daytime look (perhaps over a bathing suit), or dress it up at night with a pair of platform sandals.
-
Beek Pato Leather Platform Sandal
You’ll wear these comfy and cute nude slides every single day; they’re such a good alternative to the usual flip flops.
-
Hat Attack New York Jane Tote
A chic raffia tote is the perfect beach bag; it’s roomy enough to fit your sunscreen, book, baseball hat and all your essentials, but isn’t cumbersome. You can also take use it to hold any must-haves if you happen to take a day trip, perhaps to Nantucket.
-
Brodie Cashmere Little Cherry Cardigan
Even though summer vacation is almost here, it still gets a bit chilly at night, so don’t forget about layers. This adorable cherry-printed cashmere button-down is a great option for a summery topper.
-
Krewe Astor Sunglasses
A polished pair of sunglasses will protect your eyes from the harsh rays while basking in the sun from your beach chair.
-
Supergoop 3 Ways to Play Travel Set
Don’t forget about sunscreen when packing up your toiletries; this three-product set includes an SPF mist, lotion and mousse.
-
Poupette St Barth Sasha Floral V-Neck Minidress
When it comes to the cutest beach cover-ups, Poupette is a foolproof choice. The brand’s stylish resortwear, like this particular sundress, is especially fitting for somewhere like Cape Cod, as it also functions just as well as ready-to-wear, even if you’re not spending the day at the beach.
-
Saint James Meridame II Breton Long Sleeve Shirt
Definitely add a Breton stripe shirt to your Cape Cod packing list; you’ll absolutely nail the perfectly preppy look, but with a French cool girl tilt.
-
Levi's 501 Original Cutoff Denim Shorts
Don’t forget to toss a pair of shorts into your suitcase; you can wear these classic Levi’s cutoffs with a tank top and button-down or with a cozy sweater and t-shirt.
-
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker
You never know when you might need a pair of white leather sneakers; these lace-ups are super versatile, and you could even wear them with sundresses.
-
J. Crew Pull-on Pants
Go for a true East Coast coastal grandmother vibe in these pull-on linen pants.
-
Brixton Joanna Hat
An elegant straw hat not only protects your face from the sun, but also adds a sweet touch to your ensemble.