Jet Set: What to Pack for a Weekend in Cape Cod

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Summer is just around the corner, also known as the season of weekend getaways. If you’re planning a quick trip to Cape Cod this year, we’ve got you covered with all the best restaurants (lots of lobster rolls included!) and luxury hotels, and of course, with the ultimate packing list for your New England jaunt. From a sleek swimsuit and elegant sunnies to a preppy white sundress and raffia beach bag, here’s what to bring for a weekend in Cape Cod.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.