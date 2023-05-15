Drake’s Lavish L.A. Mansion Hits the Market for $88 Million

It has been just over a year since Drake bought his lavish Los Angeles home from singer Robbie Williams. When Drake purchased the KAA Associates-designed home, the asking price was reportedly $85 million, but the property ultimately sold for $75 million. Now, the hip-hop star has listed the opulent mansion for sale just north of the previous asking price at $88 million.

The 25,000-square-foot house is currently the most expensive home for sale in the 90210 zip code. Despite the eminently recognizable zip, the mansion sits in Beverly Crest, a well-to-do neighborhood bordering Beverly Hills but still in Los Angeles.

With five-digit square footage, it is not only an expansive home—the listing refers to it as a “celebrity compound”—situated at the end of a long private drive, it sits on a cozy 20-acre lot. Just a fraction of that acreage, however, is suitable for building. Only three acres are flat. Nonetheless, with half a football field of square footage available, that shouldn’t be an issue for the next owner.

The Tuscan-style home was built in 2001 and, all told, contains 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. Though, the main house has just seven of those bedrooms accompanied by 13 bathrooms, as well as a kitchen with a breakfast room and pair of family rooms. That is, of course, in addition to multiple formal living and dining rooms, per the listing. The other three ensuite bedrooms are designated for staff.

Naturally, at that price tag, other amenities are available as well. It contains a labyrinthine wine cellar, gym, library, game room, movie theater and 11-car garage. It also has an elevator for those long walks between the home’s three floors.

A beautifully landscaped yard and garden lead to the mansion’s mosaic-tile swimming pool that is accompanied by a sweeping view of the city and ocean. Adjacent to the pool sits a guesthouse with an indoor/outdoor kitchen. From there, paths descend toward what has been described as a “hidden” tennis court and orchard, sunken into the hillside.

The Los Angeles abode is not the only home under the singer’s name that could aptly be called lavish. He has a mega-mansion in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario as well. Nestled in the Bridle Path neighborhood, Drake Manor was put together with Ferris Rafauli Design, crafting something the “Hotline Bling” artist previously said is meant to last. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years,” Drake told Architectural Digest in 2020. ”I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

The Los Angeles Times notes that this would be the most expensive home sale in Southern California this year. Luxury real estate sales have slowed since Measure ULA was implemented in April, putting a transfer tax on Los Angeles property sales that exceed $5 million.

If the home sells for the requested $88 million, Drake would not be the only singer to turn a tidy profit on the property. The Times reports that Williams purchased the home in 2015 for “just” $32.67 million.