Expansive Miami Beach Waterfront Home Lists for $37.5 Million

Its 30-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling windows overlook Biscayne Bay.

A long driveway lined by palm trees takes guests to a massive mansion.
A sunny, stone-paved drive lined with royal palms. The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios

Miami can be alluring. The city provides easy beach access, impressive restaurants, competitive sports franchises, and a front-row seat to Art Basel Miami

It’d be even more alluring in a recently listed $37.5 million waterfront estate in Miami Beach’s upscale Star Island neighborhood, which contains roughly 30 homes. The two-story property is owned by venture capitalist Yale R. Brown, president of IMS Ventures and managing partner of Columbus Ventures. 

The 12,300-foot residence is situated on a nearly one-acre lot sporting a 100-foot stretch of waterfront facing Biscayne Bay, providing residents access to both the bay and the Atlantic Ocean. If the waterfront is not enough, the home’s six bedrooms and eight bathrooms will make its new resident popular among friends. 

A modern, elegant entryway with a sweeping staircase.
Guests are welcomed by a sweeping, hand-crafted mahogany-travertine staircase. The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios

“This is a true estate-sized property with a beautiful home, stunning water views, and perfect for boaters to dock a large vessel with just a short ride to the Atlantic Ocean,” Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group, who represents the mansion along with Jill Hertzberg, Felise Eber and Fabio Lopes, told Observer. “The property is perfectly located just minutes to South Beach, fine dining and shopping, downtown Miami, and cultural and sports venues.”

Guests reach the home after passing through a security-gated entrance and stone-paved driveway lined with royal palms. A pair of fountains leads to the main entrance where, inside, an equally striking foyer greets guests with 30-foot ceilings and a rotunda ceiling accent above glass walls. That foyer serves as the first-floor landing for the home’s winding, hand-crafted mahogany-travertine staircase. At the top, the second-floor landing overlooks the first-floor living room, the pool out back, and the bay beyond. 

Marble floors open to a room with views of tropical water and palm trees.
12,300 square feet of opulence awaits. The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios

That first-floor living room sits straight ahead from the entrance. It, too, flaunts 30-foot ceilings with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto a covered terrace that provides an expansive view of Biscayne Bay. Yet, instead of blustery ocean winds, residents feel the warmth radiating from a custom fireplace with mahogany and burled wood accents. 

Also on the first floor, the home features a large media room with a bar, kitchen area, an office with even more mahogany, and staff quarters. The well-appointed chef’s kitchen has granite countertops, a prep area on a center island, an expansive pantry, and access to the nearby breakfast room and separate dining room. The kitchen itself is large enough for catering staff for large gatherings, Brown told the Wall Street Journal

A large living room with several white sofas and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the ocean.
30-foot ceilings give way to water views. The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios

The principal suite has its own floor-to-ceiling windows, bay views, and direct access to the pool deck. The listing also calls out the suite’s remote-controlled black-out/hurricane shutters, midnight wet bar, and ample dual walk-in closets.

The suite has a dual en-suite bathroom with a mahogany vanity and a walk-in rain shower with steam on the gentleman’s side. The other side has access to the same rain shower, as well as a bird’s eye maple vanity, mirrored ceiling, and Jacuzzi sunken spa tub with a view into the gardens.

The second floor features four guest suites with en-suite bathrooms, strikingly high ceilings, walk-in closets, and impressive Plaza Deck terraces for each room. 

A pool table in the middle of a room with leather armchairs and views of tropical water and palm trees.
A home built for entertaining. The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios

The main outdoor space boasts a covered terrace with al fresco dining tables near the heated pool, which has an automated cleaning system. There is also a covered summer kitchen, fountain, and Jacuzzi nestled in a beautiful landscape of palms, tropical flowers, and a Zen garden.

If the pool doesn’t provide enough water, more can be found off the 40-foot private dock along that long stretch of private waterfront. There is no shortage of space for entertaining.

A bright blue swimming pool looks out across Biscayne Bay to the Miami Beach skyline.
Take a dip with a view of Biscayne Bay and the Miami Beach skyline. The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios
A home library trimmed in dark wood, with a table and chairs in the middle.
No Zoom background required in this home office. The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios
A king-sized bed in a round bedroom with views of the bay and palm trees.
The principal suite, with a side of with bay views. Richard Novak
A patio looks out onto a clear blue pool in a tropical seaside setting.
A patio perfect for hosting your new Star Island neighbors. The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios
A bright pink sky at sunset, with a swimming pool in the forefront.
The views just keep on coming. The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios
