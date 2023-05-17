Expansive Miami Beach Waterfront Home Lists for $37.5 Million

Miami can be alluring. The city provides easy beach access, impressive restaurants, competitive sports franchises, and a front-row seat to Art Basel Miami.

It’d be even more alluring in a recently listed $37.5 million waterfront estate in Miami Beach’s upscale Star Island neighborhood, which contains roughly 30 homes. The two-story property is owned by venture capitalist Yale R. Brown, president of IMS Ventures and managing partner of Columbus Ventures.

The 12,300-foot residence is situated on a nearly one-acre lot sporting a 100-foot stretch of waterfront facing Biscayne Bay, providing residents access to both the bay and the Atlantic Ocean. If the waterfront is not enough, the home’s six bedrooms and eight bathrooms will make its new resident popular among friends.

“This is a true estate-sized property with a beautiful home, stunning water views, and perfect for boaters to dock a large vessel with just a short ride to the Atlantic Ocean,” Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group, who represents the mansion along with Jill Hertzberg, Felise Eber and Fabio Lopes, told Observer. “The property is perfectly located just minutes to South Beach, fine dining and shopping, downtown Miami, and cultural and sports venues.”

Guests reach the home after passing through a security-gated entrance and stone-paved driveway lined with royal palms. A pair of fountains leads to the main entrance where, inside, an equally striking foyer greets guests with 30-foot ceilings and a rotunda ceiling accent above glass walls. That foyer serves as the first-floor landing for the home’s winding, hand-crafted mahogany-travertine staircase. At the top, the second-floor landing overlooks the first-floor living room, the pool out back, and the bay beyond.

That first-floor living room sits straight ahead from the entrance. It, too, flaunts 30-foot ceilings with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto a covered terrace that provides an expansive view of Biscayne Bay. Yet, instead of blustery ocean winds, residents feel the warmth radiating from a custom fireplace with mahogany and burled wood accents.

Also on the first floor, the home features a large media room with a bar, kitchen area, an office with even more mahogany, and staff quarters. The well-appointed chef’s kitchen has granite countertops, a prep area on a center island, an expansive pantry, and access to the nearby breakfast room and separate dining room. The kitchen itself is large enough for catering staff for large gatherings, Brown told the Wall Street Journal.

The principal suite has its own floor-to-ceiling windows, bay views, and direct access to the pool deck. The listing also calls out the suite’s remote-controlled black-out/hurricane shutters, midnight wet bar, and ample dual walk-in closets.

The suite has a dual en-suite bathroom with a mahogany vanity and a walk-in rain shower with steam on the gentleman’s side. The other side has access to the same rain shower, as well as a bird’s eye maple vanity, mirrored ceiling, and Jacuzzi sunken spa tub with a view into the gardens.

The second floor features four guest suites with en-suite bathrooms, strikingly high ceilings, walk-in closets, and impressive Plaza Deck terraces for each room.

The main outdoor space boasts a covered terrace with al fresco dining tables near the heated pool, which has an automated cleaning system. There is also a covered summer kitchen, fountain, and Jacuzzi nestled in a beautiful landscape of palms, tropical flowers, and a Zen garden.