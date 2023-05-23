The Best Father’s Day Wellness Gifts for the Fitness-Loving Dad

Does your dad absolutely adore all things wellness? Maybe he’s not reading Goop regularly, but he probably takes at least one bike ride a day, and has attempted to transform the family room into a home gym at one point. Father’s Day is coming up on June 18, and if you’re hunting for a gift for the fitness-obsessed dad who already has weights in every size, a Peloton that he may or may not use and multiple blenders for his smoothies, this wellness-inspired gift guide offers plenty of items he’ll absolutely love. From stylish workout pants to a Pilates reformer that fits underneath a bed, these are the ultimate Father’s Day gifts for the wellness-loving dad.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.