The Best Father’s Day Wellness Gifts for the Fitness-Loving Dad

Does your dad absolutely adore all things wellness? Maybe he’s not reading Goop regularly, but he probably takes at least one bike ride a day, and has attempted to transform the family room into a home gym at one point. Father’s Day is coming up on June 18, and if you’re hunting for a gift for the fitness-obsessed dad who already has weights in every size, a Peloton that he may or may not use and multiple blenders for his smoothies, this wellness-inspired gift guide offers plenty of items he’ll absolutely love. From stylish workout pants to a Pilates reformer that fits underneath a bed, these are the ultimate Father’s Day gifts for the wellness-loving dad.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Ultimate Father's Day Wellness Gift Guide
The best Father’s Day gift ideas for the dad who loves all things wellness.
-
Alo Yoga Conquer Pulse Pant
If your dad just can’t part with his favorite sweats from his college days, he needs these sleek, minimalist Alo workout pants, which will give his wardrobe a much-needed upgrade. These classic exercise pants are made from soft jersey fabric; they’re both supportive and comfortable. Plus, these are a great option that sit somewhere in between men’s leggings and full-on sweatpants, making them easy to toss on for at-home workouts or gym visits.
-
Withings Scan Watch
If your health-conscious dad is looking for a heart rate monitor but doesn’t want a bulky Apple Watch, then we’ve found him the perfect gift. The sleek Scan Watch looks more like a regular watch than a fitness tracker, making it one of the best Father’s Day gifts for gadget lovers. The waterproof watch can track heart rate, monitor blood oxygen levels, take an ECG and even track his sleep cycle.
-
Balanced Body Metro IQ
Whether your dad is already a Pilates pro or he’s been meaning to try the practice but finds group classes intimidating, this at-home, high-quality reformer is something he could really benefit from. This reformer can be set up in mere seconds, so even if your dad doesn’t have a home gym, he can hide it away in the computer room until it’s time to exercise. It’s a great alternative to the usual spin bike or treadmill; this reformer is something truly special for the fitness-obsessed father. We won’t blame you if you start returning home more just to use it.
-
Lululemon The (Big) Mat Made
Swap out your dad’s tired old yoga mat for this luxe, marbled version from Lululemon. This innovative mat can withstand even the sweatiest workouts, without leaving you slipping and sliding. The rubber base contains an antimicrobial additive to prevent mildew, so even if your dad isn’t scrubbing his mat regularly, it will stay clean. It’s also reversible, with one smooth, grippy side as well as a cushioned rubber side, which provide ample support for different types of workouts.
-
Bob The Pillow
Is your dad constantly complaining about his sore muscles? Gift him this specially-designed pillow to align his body as he sleeps, helping to alleviate hip, knee and back pain by reducing pressure on joints. It also helps reduce snoring, so this is kind of like a belated Mother’s Day gift for your mom, too. After a good night’s sleep, he’ll be back to his regular workout schedule (and hopefully stop complaining so much about his back).
-
Urbanista Los Angeles Headphones
Let’s face it, some dads aren’t the most tech-savvy. If your father loves bike riding, walking or spending time on the treadmill, but just can’t seem to figure out the whole AirPods situation, then your dad needs these solar-powered, wireless, noise- canceling headphones. The Sweden-based audio brand offers products that are sleek and chic, but easy to figure out. Simply turn on the earphones and connect through bluetooth, and dear old dad will be listening to music (or the YouTube videos he insists on watching at full volume) before you know it.
-
Roll Recovery R1 Percussion Massager
The R1 Percussion is a post-workout recovery tool that’s small enough to fit in a gym bag. This handy gadget uses percussive therapy to help with blood circulation, increase flexibility and accelerate recovery. The small massage gun is quiet and has a long-lasting battery, so it doesn’t need charging often. This is the ultimate gift, because it’s just like having a personal masseuse on call.
-
MyBevi Vintage Hydration Bottle
Help your dad reach his daily hydration goals with this water bottle, made of vacuum-insulated stainless steel, which will keep his smoothies cold for hours. A copper coating adds layers of insulation, which means his pre-workout treat will stay frosty. Plus, this water bottle is extra durable, so it can survive everything from hiking to camping.
-
Kuro Atom Sneaker
These sneakers are specifically made to help with foot pain, but unlike many shoes built for comfort, these look just like regular sneakers, without the extra clunkiness. They’re lightweight and provide loads of arch support, plus they have tons of cushioning and offer shock absorption. Best of all, they look sporty and come in multiple colorways, to match any athleisure outfit.
-
Naked Nutrition Chocolate Protein Shake
If you’re looking for a subscription gift idea for your health-conscious dad, treat him to wellness brand Naked Nutrition’s protein powder shakes, which come in a variety of flavors, including pumpkin spice and chocolate peanut butter. The premium shakes use luxurious supplements and are low in sugar, for a healthy yet delicious smoothies.
-
MOTR
If your dad doesn’t have room for a reformer, try this pared-down piece of equipment that will still give him an intense workout and health benefits. This on-the-go version of the Pilates machine is a great gift, as it easily fits into small spaces, so he can pull it out from under the bed and start his workout from the comfort of his bedroom, if he’s so inclined.
-
The Bevel Pro + Pro T-Blade
If you want to give your dad a self-care moment, invest in this luxurious trimmer that works for both professional barbers and folks at home. This is certainly much fancier than a drugstore razor; it’s an all-in-one tool that will let him play barber in his bathroom, to guarantee the perfect shave.
-
Garmin Vivomove Style Activity Tracker Watch
If your father is in the market for a Fitbit, consider this tracker watch. It’s a sleeker version of a smartwatch, and will help dad monitor his health and physical fitness by tracking activity levels, sleep patterns, heart rate and water intake to make sure dad’s getting everything he needs, all the time. The step-counter is also super minimalist, so folks at the office won’t even know he’s monitoring his heart rate and hydration.
-
Funboy Floating Cabana Bar
If your dad is obsessed with spending time in the pool, gift him this Funboy cabana pool float, which acts as an in-water bar to hold all his favorite treats, as a summer self-care moment.
-
Rokform G-Rok Wireless Golf Speaker
Get your golf-loving dad this portable Bluetooth golf speaker, which can mount onto his golf cart. It’s waterproof and dust-resistant, so it’s easy to take to the range or hook onto a golf bag. The wireless bluetooth speaker has 24-hour battery life and a 30-foot range, making it perfect for a day spent practicing his swing.