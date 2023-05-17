Arts

Global Arts Club Kicks Off Frieze Week With an It Girl-Approved Party

Charlotte Groeneveld of @thefashionguitar and Cultivist CEO Marlies Verhoeven. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Last night (May 16) global arts club The Cultivist kicked off Frieze Week with its seventh annual “experiential” members’ party at The Ivory Peacock in Chelsea, in partnership with Dobel. Dubbed “The Art of Dreaming,” the event featured Mexican-American artist Yvette Molina’s reimagined Big Bang Votive project, with visual elements inspired by Marc Chagall’s Paysage Bleu.

Charlotte Groeneveld, Jessie Schuster, Yvonne Force Villareal and Casey Fremont were among the designers, founders, and art world it-girls who gathered to sip “Magritte Margarita” and “Lavender La Lune” cocktails. Guests also sampled rare, premium spirits—including a $4,000-per-bottle Dobel 50 1967 tequila—while Flambeaux, a performance art fire troupe danced “A Living Candelabra” evoking the candle imagery from René Magritte’s Surrealist The Key to Dreams painting.

The Cultivist was founded in 2015 by ex-Sotheby’s execs Marlies Verhoeven (former vice president and global director of loyalty marketing) and Daisy Peat (former European head of VIP client loyalty). Frieze New York opens to the public tomorrow (May 18) and runs through Sunday, May 21 at The Shed on West 30th Street, between 10th and 11th Avenues. Notably, Nan Goldin will debut with Gagosian, marking her first showing with the gallery.

A woman with purple hair wears a dress made of candlewax.
Joules Magus, the living candelabra. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
A woman with long blonde hair leans on a bar, wearing a black leather blazer, a white tank top and jeans.
Jessie Schuster. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Two women sit on a blue velvet couch. One wears a pink dress and the other wears a yellow dress.
Crystal Thomas and Jasmine Givens. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
A man in a shiny black shirt stands next to a woman in a pink skirt and blue tank top.
Ezra J. William and Zani Gugelmann. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
A group of men and women stand in the middle of a party.
Lo Toney, Emily Slade, Ava Berlin and Alton Murray. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Two women in shiny metallic dresses smile and pose for the camera.
Sang A Im-Propp and Yvonne Force Villareal. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
A group of women stand in the middle of a party.
Charlotte Groeneveld, Christina Grasso, Casey Fremont and Michelle Hellman. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
