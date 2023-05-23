Lifestyle

Jet Set: What to Pack for a Weekend Trip to the Hamptons

From metallic slide sandals and a versatile tote bag to a breezy maxi dress and elegant maillot, here’s what to bring on your next weekend trip to the Hamptons. 

collage of a cardigan, tote, maxi dress and jeans
Welcome to Jet Set. Below, see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Summer is just around the corner, also known as the season of weekend getaways. If you’re joining the hoards of New Yorkers eager to escape the city every Friday for the Hamptons, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate packing list. From metallic slide sandals and a versatile tote bag to a breezy maxi dress and elegant maillot, here’s what to bring on your next weekend trip to the Hamptons. 

The Ultimate Hamptons Packing List

The best packing guide for all your upcoming long weekend Hamptons beach trips.

  • blue printed midi dress
    Mirth.

    Mirth Belem Caftan in Indigo Glass

    An effortless caftan midi dress is a versatile powerhouse; you could pair it over a swimsuit as a coverup, or dress it up with a platform sandal at night. It’s comfy and cute, because why wear anything restricting this time of year?

    $280, Shop Now
  • straw hat with white band
    Hat Attack New York.

    Hat Attack New York Eternal Continental

    You already know sunscreen is important, but a sun hat can help provide extra protection (along with SPF, of course) when spending time at the beach. This elegant wide-brimmed straw hat is not only practical, but also adds a sophisticated note to your ensemble.

    $147, Shop Now
  • striped cardigan
    La Ligne.

    La Ligne Marin Button-Up Wool Blend Cardigan

    A nautical striped cardigan is a cozy yet polished layer.

    $395, Shop Now
  • Birkenstock Women's metallic Footbed Slide sandals
    Birkenstock.

    Birkenstock Women's Arizona Footbed Sandals

    A comfortable and stylish pair of slide sandals are a must.

    $109.99, Shop Now
  • flared blue jeans
    Joe's Jeans.

    Joe's The Mia Jeans

    Wear these high-waisted wide-legged jeans with a slim-fitting tank or a subtle crop top, or pair them with an oversized button-down for an effortlessly chic look.

    $228, Shop Now
  • white workout dress
    Alo.

    Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress

    If you’re worried about where to workout in the Hamptons, don’t fret—there are plenty of fitness classes all around the East End, from Southampton to Montauk. A stylish exercise dress is the perfect workout attire, since it takes up minimal packing space and is equally cute to wear around town.

    $118, Shop Now
  • floral maxi dress
    Agua by Agua Bendita.

    Agua by Agua Bendita Simbolo Lima Chivas Floral Maxi Dress

    A flowing maxi dress in a feminine ditsy floral print is a guaranteed fashion hit; it’s perfect for a chic afternoon wine tasting or a dinner out with friends. Wear it with a denim jacket or breezy scarf if it’s cooler out.

    $920, Shop Now
  • beige tote bag
    Rothy's.

    The Lightweight Mega Tote Bag

    This cream-colored oversized tote bag is super lightweight, so you can hold all your must-haves (and a few extras) without any concern for space or bulk. It also doubles as a great beach bag, too.

    $229, Shop Now
  • white cami tank
    Commando.

    Commando Classic Cami

    A white tank top is a key staple piece.

    $62, Shop Now
  • denim jacket
    Levi's.

    Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket

    It still gets cool at night, so don’t forget about layers. A classic denim jacket goes with everything, whether you’re wearing a flirty floral dress or white pants.

    $98, Shop Now
  • white strapless one piece swimsuit.
    Eres.

    Eres Les Essentiels Cassiopée Bandeau Swimsuit

    No matter the forecast, always throw at least one type of swimwear into your carry-on suitcase. This Eres one-piece is so timeless and chic.

    $555, Shop Now
