Jet Set: What to Pack for a Weekend Trip to the Hamptons

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Summer is just around the corner, also known as the season of weekend getaways. If you’re joining the hoards of New Yorkers eager to escape the city every Friday for the Hamptons, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate packing list. From metallic slide sandals and a versatile tote bag to a breezy maxi dress and elegant maillot, here’s what to bring on your next weekend trip to the Hamptons.
Mirth Belem Caftan in Indigo Glass
An effortless caftan midi dress is a versatile powerhouse; you could pair it over a swimsuit as a coverup, or dress it up with a platform sandal at night. It’s comfy and cute, because why wear anything restricting this time of year?
Hat Attack New York Eternal Continental
You already know sunscreen is important, but a sun hat can help provide extra protection (along with SPF, of course) when spending time at the beach. This elegant wide-brimmed straw hat is not only practical, but also adds a sophisticated note to your ensemble.
La Ligne Marin Button-Up Wool Blend Cardigan
A nautical striped cardigan is a cozy yet polished layer.
Birkenstock Women's Arizona Footbed Sandals
A comfortable and stylish pair of slide sandals are a must.
Joe's The Mia Jeans
Wear these high-waisted wide-legged jeans with a slim-fitting tank or a subtle crop top, or pair them with an oversized button-down for an effortlessly chic look.
Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress
If you’re worried about where to workout in the Hamptons, don’t fret—there are plenty of fitness classes all around the East End, from Southampton to Montauk. A stylish exercise dress is the perfect workout attire, since it takes up minimal packing space and is equally cute to wear around town.
Agua by Agua Bendita Simbolo Lima Chivas Floral Maxi Dress
A flowing maxi dress in a feminine ditsy floral print is a guaranteed fashion hit; it’s perfect for a chic afternoon wine tasting or a dinner out with friends. Wear it with a denim jacket or breezy scarf if it’s cooler out.
The Lightweight Mega Tote Bag
This cream-colored oversized tote bag is super lightweight, so you can hold all your must-haves (and a few extras) without any concern for space or bulk. It also doubles as a great beach bag, too.
Commando Classic Cami
A white tank top is a key staple piece.
Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket
It still gets cool at night, so don’t forget about layers. A classic denim jacket goes with everything, whether you’re wearing a flirty floral dress or white pants.
Eres Les Essentiels Cassiopée Bandeau Swimsuit
No matter the forecast, always throw at least one type of swimwear into your carry-on suitcase. This Eres one-piece is so timeless and chic.