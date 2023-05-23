Jet Set: What to Pack for a Weekend Trip to the Hamptons

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Summer is just around the corner, also known as the season of weekend getaways. If you’re joining the hoards of New Yorkers eager to escape the city every Friday for the Hamptons, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate packing list. From metallic slide sandals and a versatile tote bag to a breezy maxi dress and elegant maillot, here’s what to bring on your next weekend trip to the Hamptons.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.