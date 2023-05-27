Live Like London’s A-List in This $36 Million ‘Family-Friendly’ Home

An eight-bedroom home in St John’s Wood, dubbed one of London’s most sought-after addresses, is on the market for $35,800,000 (£29 million).

Over the years, leafy Hamilton Terrace has attracted some of Britain’s best-known exports. Actors, singers, painters, sculptors and writers have all lived on the famous tree-lined street, including Hollywood Wives’ author Jackie Collins, who lived there in the 1970s. More recent neighbors have included Lewis Hamilton, Keith Richards and Paul McCartney.

The area is known for its village-like ambiance, elegant Regency buildings and world-famous cricket ground, Lords. The razzmatazz of London’s famous West End is also within easy reach by rail or road. The 400 acres of neighboring green space known as Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill draw even further cachet among celebrity house hunters, including Harry Styles and Daniel Craig.

But even in such a prime property hotspot, this five-floor, eight-bedroom home offers something special, from its elegant and modernly-lit living spaces to its decadent leisure facilities which are nestled underground. Daniel Daggers, founder of DDRE Global, selling the property, told Observer: “This property is unlike any other home we’ve seen come to the market in this part of London.

“It boasts an impressive specification and finish, designed to the level you’d expect to find in a Mayfair property, whilst enjoying a highly sought-after location in St John’s Wood.”

The comparison to Mayfair—the high-end property capital in the center of London, which sees more discreet, off-market listings than anywhere else in the United Kingdom—isn’t without merit. The finish on this home is just as elegant and as classic as you would expect it to be, with added boldness and a discreetly masculine feel thanks to its use of dark woods and statement lighting. There’s an almost ombre effect, as the living spaces get lighter and more airy as you ascend every one of its five floors.



The home very much prioritizes work and play. The lower-ground floor is designed as something of a subterranean leisure complex and features a swimming pool flanked by bark-like walls, a sound-proofed cinema room, gym and study—not to mention the rotunda-shaped wine cellar.



Upstairs, the entrance hall leads to an open-plan family room and kitchen space, as well as two further reception rooms, which all enjoy access to the garden and lead out and onto the terrace. The primary suite encompasses the entire first floor, with one large main bedroom and two dressing rooms and bathrooms, all arranged around a central lobby. Six additional bedroom suites are on the two floors above, with a separate lounge at the very top.



The large yet manageable outdoor space makes the home more family-friendly than some might expect, as it has a good-sized terrace and an area of low-maintenance lawn. Daggers expects it to attract a lot of interest from families, particularly those with children attending The American School in London.