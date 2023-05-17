Lifestyle

Margot Robbie’s Style Evolution: All Her Best Fashion Moments

From the actress’ first red carpet event in Australia to becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest style stars, Observer looks back at some of Robbie’s most memorable moments.

blonde actress margot robbie smiles at camera at met gala
Margot Robbie. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Margot Robbie’s status as one of Hollywood’s most fashionable leading ladies has been as meteoric as her rise to film fame. Though the actress got her start in the Australian soap opera Neighbours in 2008, she was largely unknown in the United States until 2013, when she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-nominated film, The Wolf of Wall Street. More leading roles quickly followed, as did standout red carpet looks as well as a few fashion partnerships.

After first signing with Calvin Klein as the face of their Deep Euphoria fragrance in 2016, Robbie landed her first major fashion contract in 2018, when she was named a Chanel ambassador. Her relationship with the French fashion house has continued through the years, and remains a rather contentious subject among style watchers, some of whom love her Chanel looks, and others who are, well, less convinced.

Still, Robbie was the last Chanel ambassador to be personally chosen by longtime creative director Karl Lagerfeld, prior to the German designer’s death in 2019. Ever since Robbie’s Chanel contract was announced, many of her major red carpet looks have been courtesy of the French fashion house, though she has occasionally strayed to other big name brands.

Ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated starring role in Barbie, we’re taking a look at Robbie’s style evolution, from her early days in Australia, to her Hollywood takeover in custom creations from the likes of Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent and Tom Ford—and yes, lots of Chanel.

blonde actress margot robbie in black and orange dress at 51st TV Week Logie Awards - Arrivals
Margot Robbie. Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

1. 2009, Australia’s Logie Awards

Robbie made one of her first red carpet appearances at Australia’s annual Logie Awards in 2009, while starring in the soap opera Neighbours. Wearing a strapless black-and-orange high-low dress, the actress had a bit of a rocky start in the style department.

actress margot robbie poses in short floral dress on red carpet
Margot Robbie. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

2. 2011, Disney ABC Television Group’s TCA 2011 Summer Press Tour

After three years on Neighbours, Robbie left Australia and headed to Los Angeles. She quickly landed a part on ABC’s short-lived series Pan Am; she promoted the show at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, in a floral print mini dress.

margot robbie in white dress at About Time - World Premiere
Margot Robbie. Getty Images

3. 2013, About Time World Premiere

For the world premiere of About Time in London, Robbie opted for a more grown-up aesthetic, with a white lace look from Ermanno Scervino’s Spring 2013 collection. She kept a few youthful elements, as she paired the floor-length dress with neon platforms and a gold clutch, and kept her hair and makeup simple for the summertime premiere, with a loose braid and glossy lips.

actress margot robbie in white one shoulder dress at "The Wolf Of Wall Street" New York Premiere
Margot Robbie. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

4. 2013, The Wolf of Wall Street Premiere

For the film premiere of her breakout role, Robbie also had a breakout style moment, wearing a custom gown by Armani Privé. The one-shoulder white dress featured a sequined black panel at the waist and an open back. Robbie channeled her The Wolf of Wall Street alter ego when it came to her beauty look, opting for smokey eye makeup and tousled waves.

margot robbie poses in white dress at 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards -
Margot Robbie in Gucci. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

5. 2014, Golden Globe Awards

Robbie was all about grown-up sophisticated as she once again chose to wear white—this time, it was a custom, crystal-embellished Gucci gown—for the Golden Globe Awards in January 2014.

actress margot robbie with brown hair in black dress on red carpet at 86th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Margot Robbie at the Oscars. Jeff Vespa/WireImage

6.  2014, Academy Awards

Even though The Wolf of Wall Street didn’t come away with a win at the 2014 Oscars, Robbie scored a spot on the best dressed list, thanks to her chic, minimalist strapless black gown by Saint Laurent’s then-creative director, Hedi Slimane. Robbie also debuted a fresh hair color on the red carpet, showing off brunette locks that had been newly dyed for her role in Z for Zachariah. She styled her new tresses in retro waves, and added a plum lip.

Margot Robbie attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.
Margot Robbie at the Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

7. 2014, Met Gala

Robbie had one more major fashion moment in 2014, as she attended her very first Met Gala, “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.” For fashion’s biggest night, Robbie wore a custom Prada gown, with daring sheer paneling over a satin bralette. Given all of the embellishments and the high ruffle neckline, Robbie opted for minimal jewelry, satin heels, a black clutch and a high ponytail.

margot robbie in long sleeve sheer black dress at 87th Annual Academy Awards
Margot Robbie at 87th Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

8. 2015, Academy Awards

Robbie began to showcase her taste for classic glamour at the 2015 Academy Awards, when she was back to blonde (and back to Saint Laurent). Robbie, who was a presenter at the awards show, wore a drapey black gown with a plunging neckline, which highlighted her Van Cleef & Arpels necklace.

blonde actress margot robbie in white suit
Margot Robbie attends the Givenchy show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week. Brian Killian/WireImage

9. 2015, Givenchy Spring 2016 Fashion Show

Robbie has attended countless fashion shows in couture over the years, but it’s hard to beat the white lace suit she wore for the Givenchy Spring 2016 presentation in New York, which remains one of her best looks yet.

Actress Margot Robbie attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Margot Robbie at the 88th Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

10.  2016, Academy Awards

It seems Robbie took a cue from the golden Oscar statues when it came to getting dressed for the 88th Academy Awards. The actress wore custom Tom Ford; according to stylist Kate Young, the glittering gown was inspired by Lauren Bacall. The event also marked the start of Robbie’s longtime working relationship with Young.

Margot Robbie attends "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala
Margot Robbie attends “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images)

11. May 2016, Met Gala

Mere days before Robbie was announced as the face of Calvin Klein’s women’s fragrance, Deep Euphoria, she attended the Met Gala in a dress by the designer. For the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme, Robbie went for another white number, this one a strapless look with cutouts, and accessorized with several pieces from late Tiffany & Co. jeweler Elsa Peretti, including gold bone cuffs on her wrists.

Margot Robbie attends the UK Premiere of "The Legend of Tarzan" at Odeon Leicester Square on July 5, 2016 in London, England.
Margot Robbie attends the UK Premiere of “The Legend of Tarzan.” Fred Duval/FilmMagic

12. 2016, The Legend of Tarzan U.K. Premiere

At the London premiere of The Legend of Tarzan, Robbie wore a bold Miu Miu gown with geometric embroidery and sheer paneling.

Margot Robbie attends the "Suicide Squad" premiere at The Beacon Theatre
Margot Robbie attends the “Suicide Squad” premiere. WireImage

13. 2016, Suicide Squad World Premiere

Robbie took a cue from her Suicide Squad character, Harley Quinn, when it came to dressing for the film’s world premiere, with an Alexander McQueen dress that combined edginess with a touch of fantasy. From the sheer dotted sleeves to the gold sequin unicorn, this was a total standout, and showed Robbie’s ongoing fondness for sheer paneling.

Margot Robbie attends the European Premiere of "Suicide Squad" at Odeon Leicester Square
Margot Robbie attends the European Premiere of “Suicide Squad” at Odeon Leicester Square. WireImage

14. 2016, Suicide Squad European Premiere

A few days later, Robbie kept up her fashionable stretch in London, at the European premiere of Suicide Squad. Robbie went for a lighter color palette, but continued in a similar vein when it came to bold touches; the Gucci gown featured tiger and floral embroidering, with vine detailing on the straps.

Margot Robbie is seen arriving at Good Morning America on October 11, 2017 in New York City.
Margot Robbie. GC Images

15. 2017, ‘Good Morning America’

Robbie was a lady in red in New York, in a monochromatic Versace ensemble (from the label’s Spring 2018 collection honoring brand founder Gianni Versace) comprised of an ankle-length skirt, cropped shirt and jacket.

Margot Robbie attends the "Good Bye Christopher Robin" New York Special Screening at The New York Public Library
Margot Robbie attends the “Good Bye Christopher Robin” New York Special Screening at The New York Public Library. Getty Images

16. 2017, Goodbye Christopher Robin New York Screening

Robbie kept up her Versace streak on the Goodbye Christopher Robin press tour; the actress wore a whimsical dress featuring the brand’s iconic ’90s butterfly print, which was part of the fashion house’s Spring 2018 Tribute collection.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Margot Robbie arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 11, 2017 in Hollywood,
Margot Robbie arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom. WireImage

17. 2017, Governors Awards

Robbie proved black is anything but basic in an embroidered Altuzarra dress, with an unexpected pink feather shrug by Prada.

Margot Robbie attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie. Steve Granitz/WireImage

18. 2018, Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominated for her starring role in I, Tonya (which also marked her first producer credit through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment), Robbie looked every inch the Hollywood star in custom Miu Miu at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Margot Robbie attends 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on January 27, 2018 in Los Angeles,
Margot Robbie. Getty Images

19. 2018, G’Day USA Black Tie Gala

Robbie embraced her Aussie roots and went for a full floral look in a coordinating skirt and blouse combo by Australian designer Zimmermann.

blond actress margot robbie in black halter dress at EE British Academy Film Awards red carpet
Margot Robbie. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

20. 2018, BAFTAs

It was back to black at the 2018 BAFTAs, for which Robbie donned a dramatic gown from Clare Waight Keller’s debut couture collection for Givenchy.

blonde woman actress margot robbie in white dress at 90th Annual Academy Awards
Margot Robbie. WireImage

21. 2018, Academy Awards

Robbie received her first Best Actress nomination (for I, Tonya) at the 2018 Academy Awards, and fittingly used the occasion to debut her biggest red carpet moment. The very same day, Chanel announced Robbie as its newest ambassador, and the actress fittingly wore custom Chanel Haute Couture; the intricate white gown reportedly took over 550 hours to create.

blonde woman actress margot robbie in off white gown with red roses at "Mary Queen Of Scots" European Premiere
Margot Robbie. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

22. 2018, Mary Queen of Scots European Premiere

At the European premiere of Mary Queen of Scots in London, Robbie chose a romantic polka dot gown from Rodarte’s Spring 2019 collection, and matched her makeup, including her red lip and shimmering red eyeshadow, to the sequined red roses on her dress.

blonde actress margot robbie in black and white gown at EE British Academy Film Award
Margot Robbie. Mike Marsland/WireImage

23. 2019, BAFTAs

This dress from Chanel’s Spring 2019 Couture collection is surely one of Robbie’s more daring—and perhaps controversial—looks from the designer; the embellished tulle frock divided critics, but it was undoubtedly a bold choice, as Robbie proved she’s not afraid to take risks.

"Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Margot Robbie. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

24. 2019, Cannes Film Festival

Instead of the traditional evening gown, Robbie went for a sequined top and pants at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Chanel look, from the Spring 2011 Couture collection, was a unique choice for the glamorous event, and ensured she stood out in the crowd. When paired with cut-crease eyeshadow and a bouncy blowout, Robbie seemed to be paying homage to the late actress Sharon Tate, whom she portrayed in the film.

Margot Robbie attends the Chanel photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Grand Palais on July 02, 2019
Margot Robbie. Getty Images for Chanel

25. 2019, Chanel Fall 2020 Couture Show

Robbie sat alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Chanel’s Fall 2020 Couture show in Paris, and naturally, dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, sporting a suit from the 2020 Resort collection and accessorizing with ankle boots and a Chanel 19 handbag.

Margot Robbie arrives for the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Margot Robbie. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

26. 2019, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Los Angeles Premiere

Robbie embraced a carefree ’70s aesthetic at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It was all Chanel everything for the event; Robbie wore an ethereal, floaty ivory gown from Virginie Viard’s debut Chanel couture show (the original runway dress was in navy), which she complemented with retro curls and matching glossy lips and lids.

Margot Robbie attends the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 30, 2019 in London, England.
Margot Robbie. WireImage

27. 2019, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood U.K. Premiere

In a rare departure from Chanel, Robbie kept up the ’70s vibes in a flowing burnt orange chiffon gown, courtesy of Oscar de la Renta.

Margot Robbie arrives at the Special Screening Of Liongate's "Bombshell" at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2019 in Westwood, California.
Margot Robbie. WireImage

28. 2019, Bombshell Special Screening

Robbie’s feminine lilac gown from Giambattista Valli’s Fall 2019 Couture collection featured floral detailing and rather polarizing draped peplum at the waist.

Margot Robbie attends the "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn" World Premiere at the BFI IMAX on January 29, 2020 in London, England.
Margot Robbie. WireImage

29. 2020, Birds of Prey World Premiere

Love it or hate it, this black Dries Van Noten gown, complete with an asymmetrical feathered sash, was certainly one of Robbie’s most memorable red carpet moments, largely thanks to the hot pink opera gloves and neon glitter eyeshadow.

Margot Robbie attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Margot Robbie. Getty Images

30. 2020, Academy Awards

It was back to Chanel at the 2020 Academy Awards, for which Robbie went into the designer’s archives with a vintage look; the frock was actually a custom take on a look from the Chanel Spring 1994 Couture collection. In addition to a matte red lip, the circular lapis, adorned with gold and pearls, at the bustier of the dress made the real statement.

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Margot Robbie. A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

21. 2021, Academy Awards

Robbie continued her Chanel streak in a shining gown from the Fall 2019 Couture collection. The classic, slim-fitting silhouette was a more straightforward and simple design, but the silver-foiled floral pattern promised Robbie stood out. Still, it was Robbie’s new bangs that really stole the show.

Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England.
Margot Robbie. Mike Marsland/WireImage

32. 2022, Amsterdam European Premiere

Robbie took a dramatic sartorial turn at the premiere of Amsterdam in London, in a Celine gown with a matching cape.

Margot Robbie in white suit at WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards
Margot Robbie. Getty Images

33. 2022, WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards

To celebrate her entertainment innovator award from the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Robbie took a more unexpected fashion turn and wore a white tuxedo jacket and flared-leg pants set from Proenza Schouler, with a black lace shirt peeking out underneath.

Margot Robbie at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie. Variety via Getty Images

34. 2022, Governors Awards

This ab-baring green Bottega Veneta dress is what led so many to speculate (and celebrate, in some cases) that Robbie’s Chanel contract had finally come to an end. Robbie let the slinky dress take center stage, and accessorized with simple gold bracelets and earrings, a sleek blowout and a wash of shimmering gold eyeshadow.

Margot Robbie attends the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie. Getty Images

35. 2022, Babylon World Premiere

Robbie showed that she’s a true fashion risk-taker in this elevated approach to the classic LBD, as she once again showcased her abs in an asymmetrical hooded minidress with a dramatic cutout from the Alaïa Winter/Spring 2023 collection.

Margot robbie in a pink halter dress at 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Margot Robbie. Getty Images

36. 2023, Golden Globe Awards

Robbie’s performance as Nellie LaRoy in Babylon earned her a Best Actress nomination at the Golden Globes, and the actress returned to Chanel for the occasion. This custom pink lace and tulle gown was inspired by a look from the French fashion house’s Fall 2022 Couture collection, and reportedly took more than 750 hours to make, thanks to the sequin, bugle bead and feather embroidery. The bubblegum pink hue was also perfect for Robbie’s upcoming role in a rather anticipated film.

margot robbie in red cape dress
Margot Robbie. Samir Hussein/WireImage

37. 2023, Babylon U.K. Premiere

Robbie really brought the drama on the Babylon press tour, including this sweeping Valentino gown from the Spring 2023 collection. Featuring a modest front, the dress left a major impression with its open-back design and reverse cape effect.

margot robbie in black gown at oscars
Margot Robbie. Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

38. 2023, Academy Awards

Robbie was a presenter at the 2023 Academy Awards, and looked the Hollywood part in an off-the-shoulder gown from Armani Privé’s Spring 2019 Couture collection. The glitzy gown was covered in sequins, and Robbie accessorized with matching black jade and emerald-cut diamond earrings as well as a ring by Lorraine Schwartz. This also marked a big change for Robbie, as for the first time since 2016, the actress began working with a new stylist, Andrew Mukamal.

Margot Robbie poses in pink crop set for photos as she promotes the upcoming film "Barbie" during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Margot Robbie. Getty Images

39. 2023, CinemaCon

To kick off the promo for Barbie, Robbie dressed the part in a pink gingham checked bralette and mini skirt from Prada, with on-point pink heels from Christian Louboutin, as well as a Chanel anklet.

margot robbie at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Margot Robbie. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

40. 2023, Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honored Karl Lagerfeld, who served as Chanel creative director from 1983 until his death in 2019. Fittingly, Robbie paid homage to the late designer in a remake of a gown from his Chanel Spring 1993 Couture collection, which was first worn by supermodel Cindy Crawford. Margot Robbie’s Style Evolution: All Her Best Fashion Moments

