All of the Best Men’s Fashion at the 2023 Met Gala

These gentlemen did not disappoint.

By
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Bad Bunny went for a dramatic all-white floral ensemble. Getty Images

The first Monday in May is arguably fashion’s biggest night of the year, also known as the Met Gala. The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is always one of the most exciting red carpets to watch, as attendees go all out with their sartorial attire for the evening.

The 2023 Met Gala paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld; the exhibit at the Met is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and the theme for the glamorous night was simply, “in honor of Karl.” The iconic German designer is perhaps best known for his lengthy tenure as creative director at Chanel, but he also worked at fashion houses including Fendi, Chloé, Patou and Balmain throughout his illustrious career.

Dressing for the Met Gala is an art form in and of itself, and seeing how guests interpret and execute the theme is always one of the best parts of the evening. The gentlemen in attendance at this year’s Met Gala showcased their takes on the theme in a myriad of ways, ranging from classic dapper tuxes and pearl-encrusted ensembles to monochrome looks and flowery outfits. Below, see all the best men’s fashion looks from the 2023 Met Gala.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Edward Enninful. Getty Images

Edward Enninful

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Ke Huy Quan. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Ke Huy Quan

in Dior 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Jared Leto. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jared Leto

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Lil Nas X. WireImage

Lil Nas X

in Dior 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky. WireImage

A$AP Rocky

in Gucci

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Trevor Noah. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Trevor Noah

in Thom Browne

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Emily Blunt and Michael Kors. Getty Images

Emily Blunt and Michael Kors

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Rami Malek. Getty Images

Rami Malek

in Prada

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
Wes Gordon and Adut Akech. AFP via Getty Images

Wes Gordon and Adut Akech

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dr. Dre. WireImage

Dr. Dre

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Manu Rios. WireImage

Manu Rios

in Karl Lagerfeld 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

in Valentino

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton. Getty Images

Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pusha T. Getty Images

Pusha T

in Thom Browne

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jonathan Bailey. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jonathan Bailey

in Tom Ford

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Nick Jonas. Getty Images

Nick Jonas

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Robert Pattinson. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Robert Pattinson

in Dior 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer. Getty Images

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

in Dior 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Departures
Baz Luhrmann. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Baz Luhrmann

in Thom Browne 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe. Getty Images

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce. Getty Images

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Barry Keoghan. Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
David Byrne. WireImage

David Byrne

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Cai Xukun. Getty Images

Cai Xukun

in Prada

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Zac Posen. WireImage

Zac Posen

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Stormzy. Getty Images

Stormzy

in Burberry 

2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Chi Ossé. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Chi Ossé

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Usher. WireImage

Usher

Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks
Ben Platt. Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Ben Platt

in Wiederhoeft

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Jeremy Scott. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jeremy Scott

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Olivier Rousteing. Getty Images

Olivier Rousteing

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Bradley Cooper. Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

in Tom Ford

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pedro Pascal. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Pedro Pascal

in Valentino

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Bad Bunny. Getty Images

Bad Bunny

in Jacquemus

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Getty Images

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

in Sean John 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Alexander Skarsgård. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Alexander Skarsgård

in Thom Browne

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Red Carpet
Jack Harlow. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jack Harlow

in Tommy Hilfiger

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jeremy Strong. Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Dwyane Wade. WireImage

Dwyane Wade

in Prada

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Tom Ford. Getty Images

Tom Ford

in Tom Ford

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pete Davidson. Getty Images

Pete Davidson

in Fendi

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Bradley Cooper. Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

in Tom Ford

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Jeremy Pope. Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

in Balmain All of the Best Men’s Fashion at the 2023 Met Gala

