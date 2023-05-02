All of the Best Men’s Fashion at the 2023 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is arguably fashion’s biggest night of the year, also known as the Met Gala. The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is always one of the most exciting red carpets to watch, as attendees go all out with their sartorial attire for the evening.

The 2023 Met Gala paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld; the exhibit at the Met is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and the theme for the glamorous night was simply, “in honor of Karl.” The iconic German designer is perhaps best known for his lengthy tenure as creative director at Chanel, but he also worked at fashion houses including Fendi, Chloé, Patou and Balmain throughout his illustrious career.

Dressing for the Met Gala is an art form in and of itself, and seeing how guests interpret and execute the theme is always one of the best parts of the evening. The gentlemen in attendance at this year’s Met Gala showcased their takes on the theme in a myriad of ways, ranging from classic dapper tuxes and pearl-encrusted ensembles to monochrome looks and flowery outfits. Below, see all the best men’s fashion looks from the 2023 Met Gala.

Edward Enninful

Ke Huy Quan

in Dior

Jared Leto

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Lil Nas X

in Dior

A$AP Rocky

in Gucci

Trevor Noah

in Thom Browne

Emily Blunt and Michael Kors

Rami Malek

in Prada

Wes Gordon and Adut Akech

Dr. Dre

Manu Rios

in Karl Lagerfeld

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

in Valentino

Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton

Pusha T

in Thom Browne

Jonathan Bailey

in Tom Ford

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

Nick Jonas

Robert Pattinson

in Dior

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

in Dior

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Baz Luhrmann

in Thom Browne

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

Barry Keoghan

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

David Byrne

Cai Xukun

in Prada

Zac Posen

Stormzy

in Burberry

Chi Ossé

Usher

Ben Platt

in Wiederhoeft

Jeremy Scott

Olivier Rousteing

Bradley Cooper

in Tom Ford

Pedro Pascal

in Valentino

Bad Bunny

in Jacquemus

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

in Sean John

Alexander Skarsgård

in Thom Browne

Jack Harlow

in Tommy Hilfiger

Jeremy Strong

Dwyane Wade

in Prada

Tom Ford

in Tom Ford

Pete Davidson

in Fendi

Bradley Cooper

in Tom Ford

Jeremy Pope

in Balmain