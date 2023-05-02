All of the Best Men’s Fashion at the 2023 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is arguably fashion’s biggest night of the year, also known as the Met Gala. The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is always one of the most exciting red carpets to watch, as attendees go all out with their sartorial attire for the evening.
The 2023 Met Gala paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld; the exhibit at the Met is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and the theme for the glamorous night was simply, “in honor of Karl.” The iconic German designer is perhaps best known for his lengthy tenure as creative director at Chanel, but he also worked at fashion houses including Fendi, Chloé, Patou and Balmain throughout his illustrious career.
Dressing for the Met Gala is an art form in and of itself, and seeing how guests interpret and execute the theme is always one of the best parts of the evening. The gentlemen in attendance at this year’s Met Gala showcased their takes on the theme in a myriad of ways, ranging from classic dapper tuxes and pearl-encrusted ensembles to monochrome looks and flowery outfits. Below, see all the best men’s fashion looks from the 2023 Met Gala.
Edward Enninful
Ke Huy Quan
in Dior
Jared Leto
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Lil Nas X
in Dior
A$AP Rocky
in Gucci
Trevor Noah
in Thom Browne
Emily Blunt and Michael Kors
Rami Malek
in Prada
Wes Gordon and Adut Akech
Dr. Dre
Manu Rios
in Karl Lagerfeld
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
in Valentino
Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton
Pusha T
in Thom Browne
Jonathan Bailey
in Tom Ford
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Nick Jonas
Robert Pattinson
in Dior
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
in Dior
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Baz Luhrmann
in Thom Browne
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce
Barry Keoghan
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
David Byrne
Cai Xukun
in Prada
Zac Posen
Stormzy
in Burberry
Chi Ossé
Usher
Ben Platt
in Wiederhoeft
Jeremy Scott
Olivier Rousteing
Bradley Cooper
in Tom Ford
Pedro Pascal
in Valentino
Bad Bunny
in Jacquemus
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
in Sean John
Alexander Skarsgård
in Thom Browne
Jack Harlow
in Tommy Hilfiger
Jeremy Strong
Dwyane Wade
in Prada
Tom Ford
in Tom Ford
Pete Davidson
in Fendi
Bradley Cooper
in Tom Ford
Jeremy Pope
in Balmain