The Most Fashionable Looks from the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

The first Monday in May has arrived, and you know what that means—it’s time for the annual Met Gala. This is fashion’s biggest night of the year, and those who score a coveted invitation to the glamorous evening always dress to impress.
While the Met Gala guest list is kept tightly under wraps until the start of the evening’s red carpet, the event never fails to bring out all the most stylish A-listers. This year’s co-chairs for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit are Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel and Dua Lipa, along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has helmed the fashion extravaganza since 1995.
The 2023 Met Gala pays homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld; this year’s Costume Institute exhibit is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and the coinciding theme for the glitzy night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is “in honor of Karl,” paying tribute to the iconic fashion designer. Attendees definitely understood the assignment, bringing their sartorial A-game to the red carpet. Below, see all the best looks from the 2023 Met Gala.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Suki Waterhouse
Gwendoline Christie
Precious Lee
Kate Moss
Lila Moss
Amanda Seyfried
Imaan Hammam
Gisele Bündchen
in vintage Chanel
Maya Hawke
Naomi Campbell
in vintage Chanel Haute Couture
Irina Shayk
Brooklyn Decker
Eva Chen
Vanessa Kirby
in Chloé by Karl Lagerfeld
Margaret Qualley
in Chanel
Ice Spice
Karen Elson
Michaela Coel
in Schiaparelli
Olivia Wilde
in Chloe
Gabrielle Union
Anok Yai
in Prabal Gurung
Maude Apatow
in Chloe
Samantha Barry
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman in Chanel
Phillipa Soo
Ariana DeBose
Quinta Brunson
in Prabal Gurung
Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann
Quannah Chasinghorse
Phoebe Bridgers
in Tory Burch
Emily Ratajkowski
in Tory Burch
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Mirka Federer in Chanel Haute Couture
Tory Burch
Rita Ora
in Prabal Gurung
Emma Chamberlain
in Miu Miu
Vittoria Ceretti
James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce
Penélope Cruz
in Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 1988
Dua Lipa
in Chanel Haute Couture 1992
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
Anna Wintour in Chanel
Bee Carrozzini
in Chanel
Chloe Fineman
in Wiederhoeft
La La Anthony
in Sergio Hudson