The Most Fashionable Looks from the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

See the best style moments from this year's Costume Institute Benefit.

By
Penélope Cruz attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Penélope Cruz at the Met Gala. Getty Images

The first Monday in May has arrived, and you know what that means—it’s time for the annual Met Gala. This is fashion’s biggest night of the year, and those who score a coveted invitation to the glamorous evening always dress to impress.

While the Met Gala guest list is kept tightly under wraps until the start of the evening’s red carpet, the event never fails to bring out all the most stylish A-listers. This year’s co-chairs for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit are Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel and Dua Lipa, along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has helmed the fashion extravaganza since 1995.

The 2023 Met Gala pays homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld; this year’s Costume Institute exhibit is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and the coinciding theme for the glitzy night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is “in honor of Karl,” paying tribute to the iconic fashion designer. Attendees definitely understood the assignment, bringing their sartorial A-game to the red carpet. Below, see all the best looks from the 2023 Met Gala.

Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks
Suki Waterhouse. Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Suki Waterhouse

Gwendoline Christie. Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Precious Lee. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Precious Lee

Kate Moss. Getty Images

Kate Moss

Lila Moss. Getty Images

Lila Moss

Amanda Seyfried. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Amanda Seyfried

Imaan Hammam. Getty Images

Imaan Hammam

Gisele Bündchen. WireImage

Gisele Bündchen

in vintage Chanel

Maya Hawke. Getty Images

Maya Hawke

Naomi Campbell. WireImage

Naomi Campbell

in vintage Chanel Haute Couture

Irina Shayk. WireImage

Irina Shayk

Brooklyn Decker. Getty Images

Brooklyn Decker

Eva Chen. Getty Images

Eva Chen

Vanessa Kirby. Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby

in Chloé by Karl Lagerfeld 

Margaret Qualley. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Margaret Qualley

in Chanel

Ice Spice. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Ice Spice

Karen Elson. Getty Images

Karen Elson

Michaela Coel. Getty Images

Michaela Coel

in Schiaparelli

Olivia Wilde. Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

in Chloe

Gabrielle Union. Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Anok Yai. WireImage

Anok Yai

in Prabal Gurung

Maude Apatow. Getty Images

Maude Apatow

in Chloe

Samantha Barry. Getty Images

Samantha Barry

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Phillipa Soo. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Phillipa Soo

Ariana DeBose. Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Quinta Brunson. Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Quinta Brunson

in Prabal Gurung

Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann. Getty Images

Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann

Quannah Chasinghorse. Getty Images

Quannah Chasinghorse

Phoebe Bridgers. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Phoebe Bridgers

in Tory Burch

Emily Ratajkowski. WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

in Tory Burch

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer. Getty Images

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

Mirka Federer in Chanel Haute Couture

Tory Burch. Getty Images

Tory Burch

Rita Ora. Getty Images

Rita Ora

in Prabal Gurung

Emma Chamberlain. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Emma Chamberlain

in Miu Miu

Vittoria Ceretti. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Vittoria Ceretti

James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce. Getty Images

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

Penélope Cruz. Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

in Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 1988

Dua Lipa. Getty Images

Dua Lipa

in Chanel Haute Couture 1992 

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy. WireImage

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Bee Carrozzini. Getty Images

Bee Carrozzini

in Chanel

Chloe Fineman. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Chloe Fineman

in Wiederhoeft

La La Anthony. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

La La Anthony 

in Sergio Hudson

