The Most Fashionable Looks from the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

The first Monday in May has arrived, and you know what that means—it’s time for the annual Met Gala. This is fashion’s biggest night of the year, and those who score a coveted invitation to the glamorous evening always dress to impress.

While the Met Gala guest list is kept tightly under wraps until the start of the evening’s red carpet, the event never fails to bring out all the most stylish A-listers. This year’s co-chairs for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit are Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel and Dua Lipa, along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has helmed the fashion extravaganza since 1995.

The 2023 Met Gala pays homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld; this year’s Costume Institute exhibit is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and the coinciding theme for the glitzy night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is “in honor of Karl,” paying tribute to the iconic fashion designer. Attendees definitely understood the assignment, bringing their sartorial A-game to the red carpet. Below, see all the best looks from the 2023 Met Gala.

Suki Waterhouse

Gwendoline Christie

Precious Lee

Kate Moss

Lila Moss

Amanda Seyfried

Imaan Hammam

Gisele Bündchen

in vintage Chanel

Maya Hawke

Naomi Campbell

in vintage Chanel Haute Couture

Irina Shayk

Brooklyn Decker

Eva Chen

Vanessa Kirby

in Chloé by Karl Lagerfeld

Margaret Qualley

in Chanel

Ice Spice

Karen Elson

Michaela Coel

in Schiaparelli

Olivia Wilde

in Chloe

Gabrielle Union

Anok Yai

in Prabal Gurung

Maude Apatow

in Chloe

Samantha Barry

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Phillipa Soo

Ariana DeBose

Quinta Brunson

in Prabal Gurung

Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann

Quannah Chasinghorse

Phoebe Bridgers

in Tory Burch

Emily Ratajkowski

in Tory Burch

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

Mirka Federer in Chanel Haute Couture

Tory Burch

Rita Ora

in Prabal Gurung

Emma Chamberlain

in Miu Miu

Vittoria Ceretti

James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

Penélope Cruz

in Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 1988

Dua Lipa

in Chanel Haute Couture 1992

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Bee Carrozzini

in Chanel

Chloe Fineman

in Wiederhoeft

La La Anthony

in Sergio Hudson