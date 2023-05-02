Home Set: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but procrastinators, don’t panic if you haven’t yet found the perfect gift for the most special woman in your life. There’s no need to frantically buy her a last-minute Amazon gift card, because you still have time to get mom a thoughtful gift that shows her just how much you care. There are plenty of presents you can get in time for Mother’s Day (FYI, it’s on May 14 this year), because the internet exists and this is when two-day (or same-day, if you’re really cutting it close) shipping truly comes in handy—oh, and don’t forget about a sweet Mother’s Day card to go along with the gift, too. From a monthly book delivery and vegan cupcakes to tech upgrades and sophisticated leather accessories, these are the best Mother’s Day gift ideas for your loved ones that don’t feel like an afterthought.
Orin Swift Papillon Wine 2020 Bordeaux Blend
If she’s a vino lover, then a special Bordeaux blend from this Napa winery will make such a great gift. You can order this luxe bottle online and, depending on when you get around to actually placing the order, make sure to select overnight or two-day shipping so that it arrives in time.
Eve Lom Renewal Treatment Oil & Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Elevate her self-care routine with this luxurious new face oil and rose quartz gua sha facial massager from Eve Lom. It’s such a lush addition to her skincare regimen.
Book of the Month 3-Month Subscription Box
The best Mother’s Day gift for the lady who always has a tome in hand is surely a subscription to Book of the Month.
Steamery Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer
Treat her to a sleek and easy-to-use steamer-slash-iron that will ensure she never has to deal with wrinkled, rumpled attire. The hot steam reduces odor and kills bacteria, too, and it’s so easy to store.
Lafco Paloma Melon Diffuser
This dreamy essential oil diffuser will brighten up her home with a delightfully fresh fragrance for the new season.
Baked by Melissa x Oatly Cupcakes
What better gift for the mom with a serious sweet tooth than a truly delicious array of cupcakes? New York-founded brand Baked by Melissa has partnered up with Oatly on a special edition of bite-sized treats made with the oat milk, just in time for Mother’s Day.
Sisley Paris Black Rose Collection Gift Set
You can’t get much more luxurious than Sisley’s indulgent Black Rose collection of products, and this gift set includes full-size versions of the brand’s Black Rose eye contour, face oil, moisturizer and mask, plus a travel-sized sample of the beautifying emulsion.
Apple AirPods 3rd Generation with MagSafe Charging Case
If you want to gift mom a tech upgrade, consider a fresh pair of AirPods. Go a step above and beyond by adding a custom engraving and making it a more personalized gift.
Williams Sonoma Cheese and Charcuterie Crate Gift Box
Treat her to a lovely gift basket from Williams Sonoma, complete with speciality cheeses, crackers, honey, salami and all the other accoutrements for a little DIY picnic moment.
Smythson Bond Organizer in Panama
She can use this refillable sophisticated leather organizer year after year.
Master Class Yearlong Membership
Not only is a Masterclass membership an amazing option for those of you that truly waited until the last minute, but it’s also just a great gift in general, because experiences are priceless. She can choose to take an online class and learn a new skill in a whole variety of disciplines, with everyone from Anna Wintour and David Sedaris to Serena Williams and Natalie Portman.
Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
She’ll so look forward to her morning brew at home thanks to this fancy stainless steel Nespresso coffee maker, which makes a flawless latte or cappuccino with just the touch of a button. If she’s a true enthusiast, then she’ll really love these espresso coffee mugs, too.
Cadence Capsule Flex System
If you’re hunting for a gift for the jet-setting mom, you simply can’t go wrong with Cadence’s customizable, TSA-approved capsule containers, which are the easiest way to carry around creams, moisturizers, serums, medication and so much more. The brand recently debuted a new “flex” system, which come in small, medium, large and extender sizes, the last of which can be used to screw onto the three new sizes in order to create a custom-sized container, for whatever she may need.
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
A silky eye mask will help her have the sweetest dreams, and is sure to be extra-appreciated by new moms, too.
Ugg Scuffette II Slipper
A comfy pair of plush slippers add another level of adorable coziness to her at-home loungewear aesthetic.
Flamingo Estate x Hendrick’s Flora Adora Botanical Pleasure
Flamingo Estate and Hendrick’s recently partnered up on a limited edition, garden-inspired collaboration, and the gift box is such a unique and special choice for Mother’s Day. It comes with a body oil, delicious gourmet strawberry fruit snacks, a vinyl record, highball glasses and stirring sticks. The only thing missing is the actual Hendrick’s Gin, which you just might need to make sure you scoop up separately to complete the whole package.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian l'eau a la Rose Eau de Toilette
It’s hard to make a bad choice when it comes to selecting one of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s dreamy perfumes, but why not help her get ready for spring and summer with a perfectly seasonal fragrance? This feminine, rose-y perfume is fruity and floral, and just might be her new signature scent.
Tovala Smart Oven Pro
Whether she’s a top chef or has a little trouble figuring out the whole kitchen situation, she’ll adore this nifty six-in-one oven. It’s a serious kitchen upgrade, as it can air fry, broil, toast, reheat, bake and steam, all with the touch of a button. It’s truly so high-tech; it’s a smart oven with coordinating app and Wifi features, and can automatically switch between cooking modes. While you can use it for any dish, you can also go a step further and order the Tovala’s chef-made meals, which the oven will scan and cook to perfection.
Venus et Fleur x Truff Sweet & Spicy Basket
While you might not immediately think of a flower arrangement as the natural partner of a truffle hot sauce, this Mother’s Day gift basket is here to prove you wrong. It comes with one of Venus et Fleur’s celeb-adored long-lasting mini roses, in addition to a selection of Truff’s cult-favorite sauces, plus a rose petal confit and chocolate bonbons.
Glasshouse Fragrances Sunsets in Capri Scented Candle
Even if you can’t take her on a wanderlust-worthy jaunt to the Amalfi Coast, you can get in the Italian mindset with this lovely new Capri-inspired candle, with notes of peach, jasmine, lily, mandarin and amber.