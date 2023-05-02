Home Set: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but procrastinators, don’t panic if you haven’t yet found the perfect gift for the most special woman in your life. There’s no need to frantically buy her a last-minute Amazon gift card, because you still have time to get mom a thoughtful gift that shows her just how much you care. There are plenty of presents you can get in time for Mother’s Day (FYI, it’s on May 14 this year), because the internet exists and this is when two-day (or same-day, if you’re really cutting it close) shipping truly comes in handy—oh, and don’t forget about a sweet Mother’s Day card to go along with the gift, too. From a monthly book delivery and vegan cupcakes to tech upgrades and sophisticated leather accessories, these are the best Mother’s Day gift ideas for your loved ones that don’t feel like an afterthought.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.