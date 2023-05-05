New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala Raises Record-Setting $3.45M 

Last night (May 4), dancers, philanthropists and Manhattan’s well-heeled joined the likes of Michael Bloomberg, Julianne Hough and Carolina Herrera in celebrating the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater. The evening raised a record-setting $3.45 million for the Company, almost one million more than at last year’s event. Gala chair Allyson Tang compared NYCB dancers to diamonds “that shine and sparkle on and off stage” as they performed the world premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s ‘From You Within Me’ with music by composer Arnold Schoenberg.

The George Balanchine-founded Company will mark its 75th anniversary with the 2023-2024 season later this year. The NYCB Fall Gala, scheduled for October 5, 2023, will celebrate the Company’s major milestones and renowned choreographers, including Jerome Robbins.