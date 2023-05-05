New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala Raises Record-Setting $3.45M 

Carolina Herrera, Marc Rosen and Maria Christina Anzala. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Last night (May 4), dancers, philanthropists and Manhattan’s well-heeled joined the likes of Michael Bloomberg, Julianne Hough and Carolina Herrera in celebrating the
New York City Ballet’s 2023 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater. The evening raised a record-setting $3.45 million for the Company, almost one million more than at last year’s event. Gala chair Allyson Tang compared NYCB dancers to diamonds “that shine and sparkle on and off stage” as they performed the world premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s ‘ From You Within Me’ with music by composer Arnold Schoenberg.
The
George Balanchine-founded Company will mark its 75th anniversary with the 2023-2024 season later this year. The NYCB Fall Gala, scheduled for October 5, 2023, will celebrate the Company’s major milestones and renowned choreographers, including Jerome Robbins.
Michael Bloomberg. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Jean Shafiroff. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Gala chair Allyson Tang. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Ally Love. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Lizzie Asher, Nicole Salmasi, Allyson Tang, guest and Kathy Brown. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Julianne Hough. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Paola Fendi, Fe Fendi and Alessia Fendi. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Jean Shafiroff. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Jody Grant and Sheila Grant. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
NYCB corps de ballet member Gilbert Bolden. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
NYCB corps de ballet member Olivia Boisson. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Lizzie Asher. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Keith O’Hea and Libby Langdon. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
NYCB apprentice Allegra Inch. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Jeanne Hoefliger, executive director at American Friends of the Paris Opera & Ballet. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Djouliet Amara. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Dr. Olivia Tournay Flatto. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
NYCB corps de ballet member Nieve Corrigan. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Chris Oberbeck and Katia Oberbeck. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
NYCB corps de ballet member Samuel Melnikov. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Hannah Corbin. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Jasmine Lobe. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Allison Schnieders and Alexander Schnieders. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Inside the New York City Ballet 2023 Spring Gala. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image