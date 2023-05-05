Arts

New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala Raises Record-Setting $3.45M 

Ballerinas rubbed elbows with Bloomberg and more.

By
Two women and a man inside a lavish event.
Carolina Herrera, Marc Rosen and Maria Christina Anzala. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Last night (May 4), dancers, philanthropists and Manhattan’s well-heeled joined the likes of Michael Bloomberg, Julianne Hough and Carolina Herrera in celebrating the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Spring Gala at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater. The evening raised a record-setting $3.45 million for the Company, almost one million more than at last year’s event. Gala chair Allyson Tang compared NYCB dancers to diamonds “that shine and sparkle on and off stage” as they performed the world premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s ‘From You Within Me’ with music by composer Arnold Schoenberg.

The George Balanchine-founded Company will mark its 75th anniversary with the 2023-2024 season later this year. The NYCB Fall Gala, scheduled for October 5, 2023, will celebrate the Company’s major milestones and renowned choreographers, including Jerome Robbins.

Michael Bloomberg. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Jean Shafiroff. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Gala chair Allyson Tang. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Ally Love. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Lizzie Asher, Nicole Salmasi, Allyson Tang, guest and Kathy Brown. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A woman in a form-fitting gold strapless dress stands on the red carpet.
Julianne Hough. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A young couple in formal attire stands on the red carpet.
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Three women in pink dresses stand on the red carpet.
Paola Fendi, Fe Fendi and Alessia Fendi. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A woman in a gold ballgown on the red carpet.
Jean Shafiroff. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
An elderly couple in formal attire.
Jody Grant and Sheila Grant. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A person in a formal, strapless white dress and black hat stands on the red carpet.
NYCB corps de ballet member Gilbert Bolden. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A young black woman stands on the red carpet in an orange off-the-shoulder formal gown.
NYCB corps de ballet member Olivia Boisson. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A woman in a red dress with her hair up on the red carpet.
Lizzie Asher. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A man and woman in formal attire stand on the red carpet.
Keith O’Hea and Libby Langdon. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A young woman with long red hair wears a light pink dress on the red carpet.
NYCB apprentice Allegra Inch. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A woman in a red strapless dress and black leather jacket.
Jeanne Hoefliger, executive director at American Friends of the Paris Opera & Ballet. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A black woman in a sleeveless blue top stands on the red carpet.
Djouliet Amara. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A woman with short grey hair in an off-the-shoulder silver dress.
Dr. Olivia Tournay Flatto. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A blonde woman stands in a lime green silk dress.
NYCB corps de ballet member Nieve Corrigan. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A middle-aged couple in formal attire stands on the red carpet.
Chris Oberbeck and Katia Oberbeck. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A white man in a white oxford shirt and blue suit.
NYCB corps de ballet member Samuel Melnikov. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A young woman with long black hair stands in a formal black gown.
Hannah Corbin. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A woman with long blonde hair in a red dress holds a gold bag.
Jasmine Lobe. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
A middle-aged couple in formal attire on the red carpet
Allison Schnieders and Alexander Schnieders. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Inside an event space decorated with bright pink flowers and candles.
Inside the New York City Ballet 2023 Spring Gala. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala Raises Record-Setting $3.45M 
Filed Under: Arts, Julianne Hough, Justin Peck, Carolina Herrera, New York City Ballet, philanthropy, Michael Bloomberg