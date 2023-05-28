  One Wall Street’s $9.4 Million ‘Trophy Apartment’ Is Bedecked in Art

One Wall Street has completed the largest office-to-residential conversion of a building in New York City history, the developers announced this week. The project is being celebrated with an unveiling of the building as well as immediate move-in opportunities and closings for residents.

Those newly-listed spaces include One Wall Street’s frenchCALIFORNIA suite, the building’s most expensive residence currently available at $9.4 million. The penthouse is expected to supplant the frenchCALIFORNIA suite for that title, but it has not yet been priced, a representative tells the Observer.

The home sits amid the Financial District skyline in the Art Deco building’s new glass overbuild. It provides residents with a magazine-worthy view of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty.

The model residence is a collaboration between interior designer Guillaume Coutheillas from frenchCALIFORNIA and developer Harry Macklowe of Macklowe Properties, who hand-selected the suite’s featured art. In addition to the elegant design and striking art choices, the interiors feature select exclusive pieces from Atra, a Mexico City furniture studio the designers say was selected for its “US-meets-Europe” aesthetic.

The announcement calls the suite a “trophy apartment” featuring three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a powder room, and an oversized great room with a fireplace. Each room touts ten-foot ceilings over wide plank French oak hardwood floors.

“One Wall Street is a very New York building,” Coutheilias said. “It also has a very European and French aesthetic, and we wanted to bring that out through our design. This can be seen in the way we hung the art, placed the accessories, and chose the muted color palette. It exudes luxury without trying too hard—it has a very French attitude.”

The master suite is accentuated by a corner exposure through its seven floor-to-ceiling windows, which overlook the Hudson River and One World Trade Center. Each of its two en-suite bathrooms boasts Bianco Dolomiti honed marble slabs and custom vanities with white lacquered finishes. It also features a pair of walk-in closets and what the listing calls a formal dressing room, offering both form and function.

The great room and family room are built for entertaining with ten-foot floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking New York Harbor and the Hudson, as well as the Financial District skyline through its wrap-around view. The room is adorned by a grand piano and a simply-designed gas-burning fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen is cozy, with a view of the Financial District out of its large windows at the breakfast bar. The kitchen is well-appointed with Meile appliances and a lot of storage.

Potential residents will find those features accompanied by a mudroom, laundry room, and spacious entry foyer.

One Wall Street was designed by Ralph Thomas Walker, dubbed “Architect of the Century” by the New York Times when he was honored with the inaugural Centennial Medal of Honor from the American Institute of Architects. The transformation features 566 homes and 100,000 square feet of amenities. Among those extras for buyers is the One Club on the 38th and 39th floors, with a 75-foot, glass-enclosed sky pool, wrap-around terrace, restaurant, bar, and dining room, among other features. The homes sit above a street-level Whole Foods and a four-level Life Time, to which residents receive a complimentary membership.

Other model units in the updated building were designed by AD100-honoree Elizabeth Graziolo of Yellow House Architects and French architect Cyril Vergniol. One Wall Street unveiled both of those residences in 2022.