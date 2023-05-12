Live Like a ‘Succession’ Sibling: Roman and Kendall Roy’s Apartments Are on the Market

Three Manhattan properties fit for the scions of a multi-billion dollar media empire have hit the market. Loyal viewers of HBO’s hit corporate drama Succession have watched the dueling Roy siblings chart their ascents through their father’s sprawling conglomerate, often from the comfort of their ultra-luxurious bachelor pads. But you don’t have to be heir to the fictional Waystar Royco fortune to live like one.

In New York’s Upper West Side, the penthouse duplex that served as home to the smart-mouthed Roman Roy—played by Kieran Culkin—is currently listed for a cool $38 million. The property, located on the 49th floor of 200 Amsterdam Avenue comes with a 116′ terrace extending along the building’s perimeter and views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline.

Take your coffee in the morning like a true media mogul with an integrated espresso machine, with a Calacatta marble island providing additional seating for planning hostile takeovers. After a long day of dealmaking, take a dip in the building’s 75’ saltwater pool or head downstairs for a few rounds at the golf simulator.

The 52-story building (the tallest in the neighborhood), was designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects—and hasn’t come without its controversies. Local residents sued the developers over its height in 2020, but a judge’s decision that it would need to shave 20 stories off the top was later thrown out by an appeals court. Now free from any legal headaches, the home was featured in episode 4 of Succession’s final season, in which Roman gets ready for an event in the bathroom of the penthouse’s main bedroom suite.

For those seeking more of that Roy-esque downtown cool, Roman’s 11,000 square-foot Chelsea townhouse from season two at 357 West 17th Street is going for $22.5 million. The six-story, five-bedroom, 12-bathroom home boasts a home theater, private garage, glass elevator and rooftop Jacuzzi tub with views of the Empire State Building, Hudson Yards and The Highline. It’s also in the heart of the Meatpacking District, a short walk from Soho House and other see-and-be-seen haunts where Roman would most certainly slip past the velvet rope.

Wind down from boardroom scraps in front of a custom DaVinci fireplace, swim some stationary laps in the indoor resistance pool, or a take trip down to the 400-bottle wine cellar (don’t forget to “hyperdecant”!)

Succession fans with $29 million to spare can also take a page from actor Jeremy Strong’s book, who plays the family black sheep Kendall Roy, and partake in a little method acting. Kendall’s Upper East Side penthouse has recently come down from its initial $33 million price tag.

A short walk from Central Park, the three-story, five-bedroom penthouse oozes HBO-worthy drama with the highest elevation available in the neighborhood, crowing the 50-story skyscraper in posh Carnegie Hill. A private elevator gives way to 28-foot ceilings, an open-plan living room, dining room, and great room with a sculptural gas fireplace.

With Antoni Gaudí-esque vaulting and interiors, the space exudes playful modernism, while dramatic arched floor-to-ceiling windows inspired by turn-of-the-century architecture add an Old New York glamor to the space, extending panoramic views of the city.

The kitchen was designed in partnership with Molteni of Italy. It has custom cabinets, imported Italian marble and custom Fantini fixtures, where residents can sip their coffee watching the sun rise over the Midtown skyline. It’s the one-of-a-kind spiral staircase that steals the show, connecting the main floor to the upper floor and private terrace.

The property features outdoor space across three levels, including a 2,100 square-foot roof terrace hovering 467 feet over the city. It’s the ideal spot to plot how to make your next billion, or even write a few rap verses.