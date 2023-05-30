Home Set: Summer Hostess Gifts

Lifestyle

From a luxe candle and delightful bottle of wine to chic coasters and a dreamy coffee table book, these are the best hostess gifts that will ensure you get a second invitation. 

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer, which also means the onset of the season of weekend getaways. If you’re lucky enough to get an invitation to a pal’s beach house or cabin retreat, then you know how important it is show them just how much you appreciate their hospitality. Along with good behavior during the actual trip, it’s always a nice idea to bring a hostess gift. It’s not just about weekend jaunts, though, as even if you’re just heading to a friend’s for a summery dinner party, backyard barbecue or beachside soirée, the rule of thumb is to never show up empty-handed. From a luxe candle and delightful bottle of wine to chic coasters and a dreamy coffee table book, these are the best hostess gifts that will ensure you get an invite back. 

The Best Summer Hostess Gift Ideas

  • pink candle
    Glasshouse Fragrances.

    Glasshouse Fragrances Neon Rays Limited Edition Scented Candle

    You can’t go wrong with a luxe candle, which will immediately transform your host’s home decor situation.

    $55, Shop Now
  • truffle hot sauce and oil
    Truff.

    Truff Best Seller Pack

    Treat your host to a deluxe gift box of Truff’s cult-favorite best-sellers, including black and white truffle hot sauces, as well as truffle-infused olive oil.

    $74.99, Shop Now
  • bottle of chardonnay
    Vice Wines.

    Vice Wines 2020 Chardonnay, Los Carneros, Batch #100 "The Napa Dream"

    When in a pinch, bring a good bottle of wine, like this chardonnay from Napa-based Vice Wines’ 100th anniversary batch. It’s always a great gift, and if you’re lucky, your host will open up the bottle so everyone can have a glass.

    $42, Shop Now
  • WIlliams Sonoma hamper
    WIlliams Sonoma.

    Williams Sonoma Deluxe Cheese & Charcuterie Hamper

    If she can’t get enough of a good charcuterie board, bring along this massive gift basket, which includes plenty of cheese, prosciutto, artichokes, olives and so much more. You can help her make cheese boards and any other charcuterie situation, and we love that it comes in such a chic crate.

    $199.95, Shop Now
  • rattan round tray
    Hapao.

    Hapao Round Tray

    Heading to a friend’s beach house? Consider bringing her this perfectly coastal round rattan decorative tray.

    $215, Shop Now
  • selection of four cleaning products
    Caldrea.

    Caldrea Vanilla Quince Santal Collection

    Sometimes, something as simple as a fresh hand wash or lotion does the trick. Caldrea’s new Vanilla Quince Santal collection is perfect for the ultimate hostess, especially if she’s constantly having people over. The hand wash is lovely, as is the countertop spray, room spray and dish soap.

    From $13, Shop Now
  • four stemless wine glasses and decanter, all with red wine
    SL Riedel.

    SL Riedel Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4 with Decanter

    Aside from an actual bottle of vino, a gift set composed of four stemless wine glasses is also sure to be a much-appreciated token of your appreciation. These tumblers (and decanter) are such a thoughtful gift, and a tasteful addition to their tablescape.

    $95, Shop Now
  • coffee table book called the gardens
    Phaidon.

    Phaidon "The Garden: Elements and Styles" Coffee Table Book

    Whether she has a total green thumb or prefers observing landscaping from the sidelines, there’s no way not to adore this garden-focused coffee table book.

    $49.95, Shop Now
  • black and white coasters
    Diptyque.

    Diptyque Oval Coasters

    While a selection of pretty napkins or guest towels are always wonderful host gifts, this sophisticated 12-piece coaster set from Diptyque is even better, since they’re reusable, of course, and look so good on a coffee table.

    $52, Shop Now
