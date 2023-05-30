Home Set: Summer Hostess Gifts

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer, which also means the onset of the season of weekend getaways. If you’re lucky enough to get an invitation to a pal’s beach house or cabin retreat, then you know how important it is show them just how much you appreciate their hospitality. Along with good behavior during the actual trip, it’s always a nice idea to bring a hostess gift. It’s not just about weekend jaunts, though, as even if you’re just heading to a friend’s for a summery dinner party, backyard barbecue or beachside soirée, the rule of thumb is to never show up empty-handed. From a luxe candle and delightful bottle of wine to chic coasters and a dreamy coffee table book, these are the best hostess gifts that will ensure you get an invite back.
The Best Summer Hostess Gift Ideas
Glasshouse Fragrances Neon Rays Limited Edition Scented Candle
You can’t go wrong with a luxe candle, which will immediately transform your host’s home decor situation.
Truff Best Seller Pack
Treat your host to a deluxe gift box of Truff’s cult-favorite best-sellers, including black and white truffle hot sauces, as well as truffle-infused olive oil.
Vice Wines 2020 Chardonnay, Los Carneros, Batch #100 "The Napa Dream"
When in a pinch, bring a good bottle of wine, like this chardonnay from Napa-based Vice Wines’ 100th anniversary batch. It’s always a great gift, and if you’re lucky, your host will open up the bottle so everyone can have a glass.
Williams Sonoma Deluxe Cheese & Charcuterie Hamper
If she can’t get enough of a good charcuterie board, bring along this massive gift basket, which includes plenty of cheese, prosciutto, artichokes, olives and so much more. You can help her make cheese boards and any other charcuterie situation, and we love that it comes in such a chic crate.
Hapao Round Tray
Heading to a friend’s beach house? Consider bringing her this perfectly coastal round rattan decorative tray.
Caldrea Vanilla Quince Santal Collection
Sometimes, something as simple as a fresh hand wash or lotion does the trick. Caldrea’s new Vanilla Quince Santal collection is perfect for the ultimate hostess, especially if she’s constantly having people over. The hand wash is lovely, as is the countertop spray, room spray and dish soap.
SL Riedel Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 4 with Decanter
Aside from an actual bottle of vino, a gift set composed of four stemless wine glasses is also sure to be a much-appreciated token of your appreciation. These tumblers (and decanter) are such a thoughtful gift, and a tasteful addition to their tablescape.
Phaidon "The Garden: Elements and Styles" Coffee Table Book
Whether she has a total green thumb or prefers observing landscaping from the sidelines, there’s no way not to adore this garden-focused coffee table book.
Diptyque Oval Coasters
While a selection of pretty napkins or guest towels are always wonderful host gifts, this sophisticated 12-piece coaster set from Diptyque is even better, since they’re reusable, of course, and look so good on a coffee table.