Sydney Sweeney’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

If it seems like Sydney Sweeney has been everywhere since her 2019 breakout role as Cassie on Euphoria, it’s because, well, she kind of has. The 25-year-old actress began working in Hollywood as a teenager, but it was her back-to-back roles on two HBO hit shows (Euphoria and the first season of The White Lotus) that catapulted her to fame, earning her two Emmy nominations along the way.

Sweeney subsequently began working with numerous fashion and beauty brands, all of which have influenced her red carpet style in the ensuing years. On the fashion front, Sweeney served as an ambassador for Savage x Fenty in 2020, before landing her first high-fashion campaign as the face of Miu Miu’s Miu Wander Bag in the spring of 2022. Campaigns with Jacquemus, more Miu Miu and Tory Burch followed, in addition to a recent swimsuit collection with Frankies Bikinis, plus beauty campaigns with Laneige and Armani Beauty.

Off the red carpet, Sweeney has an affinity for classic jeans and t-shirts. A self-proclaimed tomboy, the actress even partnered with Ford Motor Company and Dickies on a unique workwear collection, inspired by her love of restoring vintage cars. The past few years, however, have proven that there’s a glamorous side to the Washington native, too. While she’s not afraid of taking a sartorial risk with a cutout suit or superhero-worthy metal breastplate, Sweeney’s fun and feminine style has shown that she’s a fitting Miu Miu muse through and through.

With a much-discussed rom-com and Marvel films on the way (and more Euphoria, too), we’re taking a look back at how Sweeney’s red carpet style has evolved from simple LBDs to custom embellished couture.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

1. 2018, Netflix’s Everything Sucks! Series Premiere

Before playing a troubled teen on Euphoria, Sweeney was cast as a high schooler in 1990s Oregon, in the short-lived Netflix series Everything Sucks! The New York City premiere marked one of her very first red carpet appearances, and Sweeney kept things simple in a long-sleeved black dress, which she accessorized with a matching hair ribbon (the latter being an accoutrement she would return to years later).

2. 2018, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 Premiere

Another early role for Sweeney was a recurring character on The Handmaid’s Tale. For the season two premiere, she turned to styling duo Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, who helped outfit her in this tulle Carolina Herrera dress.

3. 2018, Emmy Awards

For her first time attending the Emmy Awards, Sweeney went for a full princess moment in a blush lace Reem Acra, which she accessorized with plenty of diamonds. She pulled her hair back in a textured low knot, with a few face-framing pieces.

4. 2019, Euphoria Premiere

The premiere of Sweeney’s breakout role in Euphoria called for a breakout style moment in Miu Miu. The floral print two-piece number featured several bold details, including a thigh-high slit, ab-baring cutout and oversized sleeve. To match the soft pastel colors and tiny dress embellishments, Sweeney opted for a wash of pink eyeshadow, plus a rhinestone headband.

5. 2019, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Los Angeles Premiere

Sweeney worked with stylist Molly Dickson on this look for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood L.A. premiere, and stuck with Miu Miu, donning a peachy-pink gown with a pleated skirt and the tiniest bow detailing at the waist.

6. 2019, Creative Arts Emmy Awards

It’s not often that Sweeney wears red, but for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards she went all out in a Marchesa tiered gown, which she accessorized with a rose-adorned headband, earrings and matching red lip.

7. 2020, amfAR Gala

For the 2020 amfAR Gala in New York City, Sweeney was the epitome of elegance in a strapless ivory high-low gown by Oscar de la Renta. Minimal jewelry and strappy Stuart Weitzman heels rounded out the look, while her beauty aesthetic was kept minimal, with glowing skin and a textured hair knot.

8. 2021, The White Lotus Premiere

Though you can typically expect to see Sweeney in Prada’s sister label Miu Miu, for The White Lotus premiere, the actress switched things up in a strapless Prada-logo dress. Sweeney matched her heels to the black lace embroidery along the hem of the frock, and she added a Prada logo barrette to clip her hair off to the side.

9. 2021, UNICEF Event

Before she officially teamed up with Armani as the face of their My Way fragrance in 2023, Sweeney wore this ethereal Armani Privé gown for a UNICEF event in Italy. Part of the Fall 2013 Haute Couture collection, the sheer design featured ruffle tiers, a feminine bow and shimmering embellishments.

10. 2022, Euphoria Season 2 Photo Call

Sweeney really stepped up her sartorial game to celebrate the second season of Euphoria, with a custom Miu Miu design that remains one of her best red carpet looks. Styled by Molly Dickson, the glamorous crystal-embroidered two-piece set took center stage, along with ivory opera gloves, a belly chain and Messika diamonds. Then there was Sweeney’s ‘90s-inspired beauty aesthetic, which paid homage to supermodel Claudia Schiffer with volumized curls, a taupe smokey eye and nude lip.

11. 2022, Met Gala

Shortly after being named the newest ambassador for Tory Burch, Sweeney attended her first Met Gala alongside the designer. For the “Gilded Glamour” dress code alongside the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme, Sweeney went for a show-stopping moment on the Met steps, as she revealed that her bespoke taffeta ball gown skirt was actually removable, with a corseted mini dress underneath.

12. 2022, MTV Movie & TV Awards

It may have been the 2022 MTV Movie Awards, but Sweeney channeled pop stars of the early aughts, as the newly named Miu Miu muse sported a pink crop top and crystal embroidered mini skirt from the fashion house

13. 2022, Venice International Film Festival

Remember that black bow moment from Sweeney’s early red carpet days? The actress gave it a high-fashion spin in a bow-adorned gown from Armani Privé’s Fall 2009 Haute Couture Collection. To match her dress, Sweeney brought back the hair ribbon and the half-up, half-down hairstyle, this time with an oversized bow and sleek and straight tresses.

14. 2022, Emmy Awards

Not only was Sweeney celebrating two Supporting Actress nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards (one for Euphoria and one for The White Lotus), but it was also the actress’ 25th birthday. Sweeney wore two very different looks throughout the evening; she attended the ceremony in a custom dove grey, embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown reminiscent of Old Hollywood, and ended the night in a vintage Versace dress, which stylist Molly Dickson revealed was intentionally worn backwards.

15. 2022, GQ Men Of The Year Awards

In perhaps her boldest look yet, Sweeney arrived at London’s GQ Men of the Year Awards in a statement-making LaQuan Smith outfit. The structural gown featured a metal breastplate that added a futuristic element to the otherwise all-black ensemble, and to complement the metal moment, Sweeney’s black cat eye included a silver flick on top.

16. 2022, GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Sweeney went for an entirely different look for the Spain iteration of the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Debuting newly brunette locks, Sweeney showed off a vintage aesthetic, with a chartreuse gown from Versace’s Fall 1995 collection.

17. 2023, Berlin International Film Festival

While promoting her film Reality at the Berlin International Film Festival, Sweeney ditched the expected gown moment for a suit that was anything but safe. The Alexander McQueen set showcased several standout details, including large side cutouts and silver embellishments along the front and back. In keeping with the dramatic look, the actress wore stacks of earrings and a sleek bun.

18. 2023, Met Gala

For her second Met Gala, Sweeney wore a custom nude chiffon Miu Miu gown, complete with crystal embroidery and black chiffon bow accents at the hem. She once again went for a bow in her hair, too, this time an oversized, gauzy black version.

19. 2023, Reality Screening

Sweeney went sheer for a New York City screening of Reality, as she opted for a design from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture collection. The black strapless gown was like a grown-up version of the classic LBD, with alternating tiers of ruffles and daring sheer paneling, styled with Fred Leighton earrings and rings.

20. 2023, Cannes Film Festival

Sweeney channeled Brigitte Bardot while hosting a Miu Miu lunch at L’Écrin Plage, during the Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a baby blue Miu Miu dress with white floral embroidery, and accessorized the effortlessly chic look with an undone updo, matching blue eyeshadow and, of course, her beloved Miu Miu Wander bag.

