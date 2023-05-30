Lifestyle

Sydney Sweeney’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

From her early days on the red carpet to becoming one of fashion’s most coveted faces, Observer takes a look at Sweeney's style transformation through the years.

By
blonde actress sydney sweeney posing at Met Gala 2023 with large black bow in her hair
Sydney Sweeney has transformed into a red carpet style queen. Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

If it seems like Sydney Sweeney has been everywhere since her 2019 breakout role as Cassie on Euphoria, it’s because, well, she kind of has. The 25-year-old actress began working in Hollywood as a teenager, but it was her back-to-back roles on two HBO hit shows (Euphoria and the first season of The White Lotus) that catapulted her to fame, earning her two Emmy nominations along the way.

Sweeney subsequently began working with numerous fashion and beauty brands, all of which have influenced her red carpet style in the ensuing years. On the fashion front, Sweeney served as an ambassador for Savage x Fenty in 2020, before landing her first high-fashion campaign as the face of Miu Miu’s Miu Wander Bag in the spring of 2022. Campaigns with Jacquemus, more Miu Miu and Tory Burch followed, in addition to a recent swimsuit collection with Frankies Bikinis, plus beauty campaigns with Laneige and Armani Beauty.

Off the red carpet, Sweeney has an affinity for classic jeans and t-shirts. A self-proclaimed tomboy, the actress even partnered with Ford Motor Company and Dickies on a unique workwear collection, inspired by her love of restoring vintage cars. The past few years, however, have proven that there’s a glamorous side to the Washington native, too. While she’s not afraid of taking a sartorial risk with a cutout suit or superhero-worthy metal breastplate, Sweeney’s fun and feminine style has shown that she’s a fitting Miu Miu muse through and through.

With a much-discussed rom-com and Marvel films on the way (and more Euphoria, too), we’re taking a look back at how Sweeney’s red carpet style has evolved from simple LBDs to custom embellished couture.

blonde actress sydney sweeney in black dress on red carpet
Sydney Sweeney. AFP via Getty Images

1. 2018, Netflix’s Everything Sucks! Series Premiere

Before playing a troubled teen on Euphoria, Sweeney was cast as a high schooler in 1990s Oregon, in the short-lived Netflix series Everything Sucks! The New York City premiere marked one of her very first red carpet appearances, and Sweeney kept things simple in a long-sleeved black dress, which she accessorized with a matching hair ribbon (the latter being an accoutrement she would return to years later).

sydney sweeney n pink and yellow tulle dress at Premiere Of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 2
Sydney Sweeney. FilmMagic

2. 2018, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 Premiere

Another early role for Sweeney was a recurring character on The Handmaid’s Tale. For the season two premiere, she turned to styling duo Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, who helped outfit her in this tulle Carolina Herrera dress.

actress sydney sweeney arrives at 70th Emmy Awards in pink strapless dress
Sydney Sweeney. FilmMagic

3. 2018, Emmy Awards

For her first time attending the Emmy Awards, Sweeney went for a full princess moment in a blush lace Reem Acra, which she accessorized with plenty of diamonds. She pulled her hair back in a textured low knot, with a few face-framing pieces.

blonde actress Sydney Sweeney at show premiere in flower dress
Sydney Sweeney. Penske Media via Getty Images

4. 2019, Euphoria Premiere

The premiere of Sweeney’s breakout role in Euphoria called for a breakout style moment in Miu Miu. The floral print two-piece number featured several bold details, including a thigh-high slit, ab-baring cutout and oversized sleeve. To match the soft pastel colors and tiny dress embellishments, Sweeney opted for a wash of pink eyeshadow, plus a rhinestone headband.

sydney sweeney in pink dress at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere.
Sydney Sweeney. Penske Media via Getty Images

5. 2019, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Los Angeles Premiere

Sweeney worked with stylist Molly Dickson on this look for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood L.A. premiere, and stuck with Miu Miu, donning a peachy-pink gown with a pleated skirt and the tiniest bow detailing at the waist.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in red strapless dress
Sydney Sweeney. WireImage

6. 2019, Creative Arts Emmy Awards

It’s not often that Sweeney wears red, but for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards she went all out in a Marchesa tiered gown, which she accessorized with a rose-adorned headband, earrings and matching red lip.

Actress Sydney Sweeney at amfar gala in new york city in white strapless gown
Sydney Sweeney. GC Images

7. 2020, amfAR Gala

For the 2020 amfAR Gala in New York City, Sweeney was the epitome of elegance in a strapless ivory high-low gown by Oscar de la Renta. Minimal jewelry and strappy Stuart Weitzman heels rounded out the look, while her beauty aesthetic was kept minimal, with glowing skin and a textured hair knot.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of New HBO Limited Series "The White Lotus" at Bel-Air Bay Club in white strapless dress with black trim
Sydney Sweeney. FilmMagic

8. 2021, The White Lotus Premiere

Though you can typically expect to see Sweeney in Prada’s sister label Miu Miu, for The White Lotus premiere, the actress switched things up in a strapless Prada-logo dress. Sweeney matched her heels to the black lace embroidery along the hem of the frock, and she added a Prada logo barrette to clip her hair off to the side.

Sydney Sweeney attends the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy in tiered lace tan dress.
Sydney Sweeney. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

9. 2021, UNICEF Event

Before she officially teamed up with Armani as the face of their My Way fragrance in 2023, Sweeney wore this ethereal Armani Privé gown for a UNICEF event in Italy. Part of the Fall 2013 Haute Couture collection, the sheer design featured ruffle tiers, a feminine bow and shimmering embellishments.

Sydney Sweeney at "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call in white satin two piece and gloves
Sydney Sweeney. Getty Images for HBO

10. 2022, Euphoria Season 2 Photo Call

Sweeney really stepped up her sartorial game to celebrate the second season of Euphoria, with a custom Miu Miu design that remains one of her best red carpet looks. Styled by Molly Dickson, the glamorous crystal-embroidered two-piece set took center stage, along with ivory opera gloves, a belly chain and Messika diamonds. Then there was Sweeney’s ‘90s-inspired beauty aesthetic, which paid homage to supermodel Claudia Schiffer with volumized curls, a taupe smokey eye and nude lip.

Sydney Sweeney attends The 2022 Met Gala in white strapless tory burch dress
Sydney Sweeney. Getty Images
sydney sweeney in short white dress at met gala
Sydney Sweeney. Getty Images

11. 2022, Met Gala

Shortly after being named the newest ambassador for Tory Burch, Sweeney attended her first Met Gala alongside the designer. For the “Gilded Glamour” dress code alongside the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme, Sweeney went for a show-stopping moment on the Met steps, as she revealed that her bespoke taffeta ball gown skirt was actually removable, with a corseted mini dress underneath.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at 2022 MTV Movie awards in pink mini skirt and crop top and poses on red carpet
Sydney Sweeney. FilmMagic

12. 2022, MTV Movie & TV Awards

It may have been the 2022 MTV Movie Awards, but Sweeney channeled pop stars of the early aughts, as the newly named Miu Miu muse sported a pink crop top and crystal embroidered mini skirt from the fashion house

Sydney Sweeney poses on red carpet at 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022 in black dress
Sydney Sweeney. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

13. 2022, Venice International Film Festival

Remember that black bow moment from Sweeney’s early red carpet days? The actress gave it a high-fashion spin in a bow-adorned gown from Armani Privé’s Fall 2009 Haute Couture Collection. To match her dress, Sweeney brought back the hair ribbon and the half-up, half-down hairstyle, this time with an oversized bow and sleek and straight tresses.

Sydney Sweeney at emmy's
Sydney Sweeney. AFP via Getty Images
sydney sweeney in black cutout dress
Sydney Sweeney. FilmMagic for HBO

14. 2022, Emmy Awards

Not only was Sweeney celebrating two Supporting Actress nominations at the 2022 Emmy Awards (one for Euphoria and one for The White Lotus), but it was also the actress’ 25th birthday. Sweeney wore two very different looks throughout the evening; she attended the ceremony in a custom dove grey, embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown reminiscent of Old Hollywood, and ended the night in a vintage Versace dress, which stylist Molly Dickson revealed was intentionally worn backwards.

sydney sweeney in black dress with breast plate on red carpet of GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022
Sydney Sweeney. Mike Marsland/WireImage

15. 2022, GQ Men Of The Year Awards

In perhaps her boldest look yet, Sweeney arrived at London’s GQ Men of the Year Awards in a statement-making LaQuan Smith outfit. The structural gown featured a metal breastplate that added a futuristic element to the otherwise all-black ensemble, and to complement the metal moment, Sweeney’s black cat eye included a silver flick on top.

sydney sweeney n green silk dress posing on red carpet for "GQ Men Of The Year" Awards 2022
Sydney Sweeney. Getty Images

16. 2022, GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Sweeney went for an entirely different look for the Spain iteration of the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Debuting newly brunette locks, Sweeney showed off a vintage aesthetic, with a chartreuse gown from Versace’s Fall 1995 collection.

Sydney Sweeney at the "Reality" photocall during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin
Sydney Sweeney. Corbis via Getty Images

17. 2023, Berlin International Film Festival

While promoting her film Reality at the Berlin International Film Festival, Sweeney ditched the expected gown moment for a suit that was anything but safe. The Alexander McQueen set showcased several standout details, including large side cutouts and silver embellishments along the front and back. In keeping with the dramatic look, the actress wore stacks of earrings and a sleek bun.

sydney sweeney n pink dress with black bow at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Sydney Sweeney. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

18. 2023, Met Gala

For her second Met Gala, Sweeney wore a custom nude chiffon Miu Miu gown, complete with crystal embroidery and black chiffon bow accents at the hem. She once again went for a bow in her hair, too, this time an oversized, gauzy black version.

Sydney Sweeney in black strapless dress posing on carpet for HBO Films' "Reality" New York Screening
Sydney Sweeney. Getty Images

19. 2023, Reality Screening

Sweeney went sheer for a New York City screening of Reality, as she opted for a design from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture collection. The black strapless gown was like a grown-up version of the classic LBD, with alternating tiers of ruffles and daring sheer paneling, styled with Fred Leighton earrings and rings.

Sydney Sweeney in blue dress hosting a Miu Miu lunch
Sydney Sweeney. Getty Images for Miu Miu

20. 2023, Cannes Film Festival

Sweeney channeled Brigitte Bardot while hosting a Miu Miu lunch at L’Écrin Plage, during the Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a baby blue Miu Miu dress with white floral embroidery, and accessorized the effortlessly chic look with an undone updo, matching blue eyeshadow and, of course, her beloved Miu Miu Wander bag.
