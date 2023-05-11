The Best High-End Hotels in Newport Beach, California

Newport Beach is a picturesque California hotspot with boats bobbing in the harbor along Balboa Peninsula, beautiful beaches with world-class waves and celebrity sightings. Whale watching is another popular tourist activity—charters abound—but you don’t have to hit the sand or the surf to have an amazing time. Visitors also come for the boutique shopping experiences, the Orange County Museum of Art and the Sherman Library and Gardens. Unsurprisingly, Newport Beach has an excellent restaurant scene with Michelin starred restaurants and upscale eateries of all kinds. When you’re ready to plan your next Southern California getaway, we recommend choosing one of these 4- and 5-star hotels.

The Top Luxury Hotels in Newport Beach

The Resort at Pelican Hill

22701 Pelican Hill Road South, Newport Coast, CA 92657

The 5-star Resort at Pelican Hill is one of the best hotels in Orange County, with its Mediterranean-style terraced building, posh bungalows with marble bathrooms and villas with up to 3,500 square feet of space overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Just a 5-minute drive from Crystal Cove Trail and Pelican Point nature preserve, the resort is also one of the best luxury hotels in Newport Beach for golf, with multiple courses offering ocean views. Stay in the villas, and you’ll have access to 24/7 butler service and the exclusive clubhouse. All guests of the Resort at Pelican Hill can kick back and relax at the outdoor pool on the beach (complete with adorable cabanas) or visit the deluxe spa for massage treatments and more. Down at the beach in front of the resort, Crystal Cove offers families fun waves and tidepools. The Resort at Pelican Hill.

Lido House

3300 Newport Boulevard, Newport Beach, California, USA, 92663

Lido House is an upscale boutique hotel that is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection and has a true Cape Cod vibe. Guests can walk to the beach, and Lido House is a quick drive away from Fashion Island shopping and Disneyland. The rooms and suites are outfitted with nautical decor, and some have balconies with stunning ocean views. For the most luxurious stay in this Southern California gem, book a one of the private cottages, which feature two bedrooms, rooftop terraces overlooking the ocean and full kitchens. On chillier summer days, you can take a dip in the heated outdoor pool or soak in a jacuzzi surrounded by a neatly manicured garden. The dining options on the property include the only rooftop bar in Newport Beach and a cute café and ice cream shop. Lido House.

Balboa Bay Resort

1221 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Situated on 15 acres, this 4-star property is less than a 10-minute drive from Balboa Pier on the beach and offers simply stunning waterfront views. Guests of the resort can rent boats, bikes, paddleboards and kayaks, then relax by the vast outdoor pool with private cabanas and daybeds. The on-site spa has saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools and a tranquil lounge, and the luxurious rooms have posh amenities like private balconies with beautiful views of the bay. On Sunday, stop by the Lighthouse Room and tuck into the resort’s premium seafood brunch. Balboa Bay Resort.

Marriott’s Newport Coast Villas

23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Just steps from Crystal Cove State Park, you’ll find Marriott’s Newport Coast Villas, elegant and cozy hideaways with striking ocean views. Perfect for families, the villas have full kitchens, washers and dryers and two spacious bedrooms. Outside of the villas, this premium hotel has an on-site spa offering top-notch massages and manicures, a fitness center and three absolutely stunning outdoor pools. While the Newport Coast Villas are close to most Newport Beach hotspots, you can also have a relaxing getaway without ever leaving the property. If you get hungry or thirsty during a dip, you can grab a snack or a drink from the poolside grill and cocktail bar, and the Marketplace carries essentials, Starbucks coffee and snacks. Marriott’s Newport Coast Villas.

VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa

900 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

VEA Newport Beach is a 4-star hotel within walking distance of Fashion Island. The guest rooms are beachy and modern with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic ocean views. The property’s suites are spacious and feature a calming minimalist design—the largest Penthouse suite offers 1,250 square feet of space, gorgeous views and a working fireplace. Take in the sun setting over the ocean from the outdoor terrace bar, then dine indoors at the on-site restaurant. The resort has a fitness center and an outdoor pool with cabanas, swim-up movies and live music, or you can relax down at the beach before taking a self-guided tour of the artwork on display at the hotel. VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa.

Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach

4545 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92660

The Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport in Newport Beach is amenity-packed and boasts a convenient location just steps from your flight near Irvine. The tasteful guest rooms have modern finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. The most luxurious accommodation on the property is the Presidential Suite, which offers 1,500 square feet of space, a marble bathroom with a jetted tub and not one, but four balconies. The on-site restaurant, WAVE Newport Beach, features a classic Californian menu defined by sustainable and natural ingredients, and the BLVD Bar offers handcrafted cocktails plus a selection of craft beers. The resort has a unique and picturesque winding outdoor pool and whirlpool next to a beautiful green garden. Hyatt Regency John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach.