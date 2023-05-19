UES Penthouse ‘That Checks Every Box’ Hits the Market for $22.5M

Home listings in New York are not particularly hard to find. The trick is finding the perfect space that sits both in a target price range and in a neighborhood that puts you near where you live, work and play. If that place is the Upper East Side and that price range includes eight digits, a new seven-bedroom penthouse listed by real estate mogul Rodney Propp might pique your interest. The asking price for the home at 360 E. 89th St. is $22.5 million.

“Rarely do you find a penthouse that checks every box,” Tal Alexander of Official, who represents the home, told Observer. “It’s one-of-a-kind, and I’m sure the right buyer will come to see that fair soon.”

Notably designed by the AD100-honored firm SheltonMindel, the capacious home combines a duplex penthouse and the apartment below into a 7,430-square-foot residence. It’s luxuriously spacious, even by non-Manhattan standards. Its seven bedrooms are accompanied by six bathrooms, a pair of powder rooms, a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a media room, dual offices, a double-height living room, and a 2,529-square-foot terrace that wraps the penthouse, providing awe-inspiring views of the city.

The penthouse and apartment are not separate but are tied together by what the listing calls a grand staircase. The lower level houses the living room, which takes advantage of the sweeping views from atop the building. It features 22-foot-high ceilings accented by glass walls to the south, east, and west. It also contains a concrete and blackened steel fireplace with a concealed TV screen and access to the wrap-around terrace. The entertaining spaces feature grained larch wood paneling over white oak floors. The five first-floor bedrooms each come with an en-suite bathroom and sit near the well-lit media room.

The chef’s kitchen, designed by Clodagh, is adorned with larch cabinets and Persian White Pulido Porcelanosa slab countertops and backsplash. It also comes with an enviable appliance suite, including a stainless-steel Wolf range, Wolf microwaves, two Sub-Zero refrigerators, a Sub-Zero freezer, a Sub-Zero wine refrigerator, and two Bosch dishwashers. Though, that can only be noticed after taking in the striking cityscape out of the expansive windows that sit above the countertops.

The top floor houses the main bedroom suite. The top level has an elegant bath, an office, and a yoga room as well. The primary suite has its own smaller terrace that is separate from the home’s showstopping wrap-around terrace. That primary suite’s bathroom features a double vanity, dual floating back-lit mirrors, and sweeping views to the north and west. It is highlighted by a two-person soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and an electric toilet.

The entire home is equipped with the Savant Pro app, which can remotely control the lighting, HVAC, sound system, TV, solar shades, and curtains.

The penthouse sits atop the 34-story, 82-unit Citizen360 building, completed in 2017. The current owner purchased the home for $20.3 million in 2018, per the current listing. Building residents get access to two floors of amenities, which includes a gym with training studios, a lounge with a catering kitchen, a screening room, a children’s playroom, a spa, an art studio, and a music room. A pair of automated parking spots also come with the sale, putting a little icing on this decadent cake.