What to Watch on Streaming This Week: May 19-25

What to watch on Netflix





The Son

With an all-star cast made up of Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins, The Son is the kind of sweeping, dramatic film you rarely see anymore. The film traces the generational trauma of the men in the Miller family, with abuse, infidelity, and major mental health issues impacting each member in turn. It’s a difficult melodrama at times, as its characters try to navigate the present by looking to their own shattered past. Basically, have the tissues out and ready, because things are going to get sad. The Son premieres Saturday, May 20th.

What to watch on Hulu





The Clearing

When it comes to true crime, few subjects are as engaging and intriguing as a cult. The Clearing is an Australian miniseries that takes cues from a real cult (known as “The Family”) that operated in the country in the second half of the 20th century. The show splits its timeline, depicting the past as the cult and its leader (Miranda Otto) abduct and abuse children, as well as the present, when a woman with a clear connection to the group (Theresa Palmer) frets that the group may be making a comeback. The Clearing premieres Wednesday, May 24th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





She Said

The fast-paced world of investigative journalism has always been a Hollywood favorite — even when the subject of that investigation is Hollywood itself. She Said tells the story of the two New York Times journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story back in 2017, challenging the industry’s well-kept culture of silence and complicity. Women’s stories lie at the heart of the film, which presents the myriad survivors and their different, devastating experiences. Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan star, with supporting turns from Andre Braugher, Patricia Clarkson, Jennifer Ehle, and Samantha Morton. She Said streams starting Friday, May 19th.

What to watch on HBO Max





Spy/Master

Spy/Master is a riveting new series about international espionage at the height of the Cold War. Over six episodes, the show follows a week in the life of a Romanian double agent looking for an escape. Not only is he the right-hand man of Romania’s dictator, but he’s a secret agent of the KGB — and he wants a way out. His plans take him on a diplomatic trip to Germany, where he fraternizes with allies and enemies alike, be it from the East German Stasi or our very own CIA. Spy/Master will be available to stream starting Friday, May 19th.

What to watch on Apple TV+





Platonic

From the director of the Neighbors movies comes a new comedy series that reunites two of those film’s costars. Platonic teams Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as a pair of former best friends, each of whom have settled into their own version of a happy(ish) early middle age. They meet up again after years apart, and their relationship rekindles almost instantly — but keep in mind that, true to its title, the show is about a platonic relationship. There is no romance, no threat of sex making things messy, just the chaos that only a lifelong friend can bring. Platonic premieres Wednesday, May 24th.

What to watch on Disney Plus





American Born Chinese

Based on the award-winning graphic novel of the same name, American Born Chinese is an exciting new show from Disney. A familiar story of high school struggles turns into a genre-bending exploration of Chinese mythology, as a teen named Jin meets his school’s newest member, an exchange student from Taiwan, and the two become engrossed in a celestial battle for the ages. The ensemble cast boasts big names, from Everything Everywhere All at Once alumni Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu to comedians like Ronny Chieng and Jimmy O. Yang. American Born Chinese premieres Wednesday, May 24th.

