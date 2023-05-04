What to Watch on Streaming This Week: May 5-11

A period prequel, multiple sci-fi inflected shows, and big dramas from the past year are some of the heavy hitters to catch on streaming this week. The series are mini but pack a punch, and the movies are sure to twist your heart, so get your tissues ready.

What to watch on Netflix





Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Bridgerton has been a real breakout hit for Netflix, so why not watch a new series about one of the show’s breakout characters? Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story serves as a prequel, focusing on an up-and-coming Charlotte as she travels to England from Germany and is set to marry King George. Questions swirl around their romance and the change that Charlotte may end up bringing to the court, as stuffy lords and ladies fret over their standings. With gorgeous gowns, massive wigs, and decadent balls, the miniseries “offers lavish escapism with a hint of social commentary.” Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiered Thursday, May 4th.





A Man Called Otto

Beloved American actor Tom Hanks takes on the role of a grouchy old man originated in a recent Swedish classic. A Man Called Otto features Hanks as the titular character, an older guy who’s just lost his wife of many decades. He’s wracked with depression and more than tempted to take his own life, but his dark thoughts are consistently interrupted by his aggressively cheery new neighbors. As they force him to open up, Otto begins to run into more members of the community who show him what he still has to live for. A Man Called Otto premieres on streaming Saturday, May 6th.

What to watch on Hulu





Class of ’09

The power of artificial intelligence in the U.S. criminal justice system is at the center of Class of ’09. This miniseries follows a class of FBI agents throughout the past, present, and future as the technological advances make major changes not only in their field of work, but in their lives. Online surveillance is the newest undercover work, and new security programs threaten individual privacy — but that’s just the here and now. The series looks ahead a decade or two, when these changes have gone unchecked, and there are conspiracies aplenty. Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara star. The first two episodes of Class of ’09 premiere Wednesday, May 10th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





Till

Till is one of the films from last year that was widely considered to be snubbed at the Oscars, primarily for how the awards show overlooked a heartbreaking performance by Danielle Deadwyler. The movie centers on Mamie Till Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, as she deals with the aftermath of her son’s horrific lynching. The film depicts her rise from devastated mother to civil rights activist, and it’s emotionally charged in ways that few historical biopics are. Deadwyler’s powerhouse performance is the main event here, but the rest of the film has the goods to back her up. Till streams starting Tuesday, May 9th.

What to watch on Apple TV+





Silo

This new dystopian series is as thrilling as it is chilling. Silo takes place in a future where there are only ten thousand people left on earth, all of whom live in an underground bunker that protects them from the toxic world above. What exactly makes the planet so uninhabitable is a bit unclear, but that’s the mystery at the heart of the show. Rebecca Ferguson plays an engineer named Juliette, a woman who feels compelled to investigate the bunker’s secrets after the lair’s sheriff (David Oyelowo) and his wife (Rashida Jones) make a consequential discovery. Silo premieres Friday, May 5th.

What to watch on Peacock





Bupkis

In Bupkis, Pete Davidson stars as Pete Davidson — but it’s not autobiographical so much as semi-fictional, a la Curb Your Enthusiasm. This new comedy presents the life and times of Davidson as he tries to reinvent himself and his embattled image, grounded in his native borough of Staten Island. There, he enjoys the company Edie Falco as his mom, Joe Pesci as his grandfather, and Bobby Cannavale as an uncle. Other than his family, he knows a wide-ranging community of comedians, from Ray Romano to John Mulaney, and they have advice and exploits to offer in equal measure. Bupkis premiered Thursday, May 4th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.