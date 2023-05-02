What’s Leaving Streaming This Month: May 2023

Auteurs and animated bears alike stake their claim on this month’s list. It’s an all-movie month, so there’s no need for bingeing — it’s time to sit back and (maybe) relax with these dramas, thrillers, and offbeat comedies while you still can.

What's leaving Netflix





Paddington

Just try to watch Paddington without falling in love with the titular anthropomorphic animated bear — it’s simply impossible. Ben Whishaw voices the famous furry marmalade lover as he ventures from darkest Peru to bright and busy London. Though he’s taken in by the lovely Brown family (featuring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, and Julie Walters), Paddington wants to learn more about his own family history. This leads him straight to museum taxidermist Millicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman, with a bleached blonde bob for the ages), who takes her job very seriously. Paddington streams until Tuesday, May 16th.





Side Effects

From director Steven Soderbergh comes Side Effects, a twisty psychological thriller centering on the failings of big pharma and the American mental health system. Rooney Mara stars as Emily, a rich housewife whose husband (Channing Tatum) is about to get out of prison for insider trading. Upon his return, a dramatic event leads to her receiving psychiatric treatment from an attentive doctor (Jude Law). When nothing works, Emily’s former psychiatrist (Catherine Zeta-Jones) recommends an experimental new drug. Side effects and stock values factor into this choice in equal measure. Side Effects streams until Wednesday, May 17th.

What's leaving Hulu





Ford v Ferrari

James Mangold has been behind blockbusters and biopics alike, with his Indiana Jones film coming to theaters this summer. The director’s last film, Ford v Ferrari, takes on another American icon: the Ford Motor Company. Matt Damon stars as Carroll Shelby, a racecar driver-turned-automotive designer who’s recruited by Ford to make a car that can beat Ferrari at the famed Le Mans, a twenty-four hour race. Shelby requests the help of his hotheaded friend and fellow driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), and together they promise to set the racing world on fire. Ford v Ferrari streams until Friday, May 19th.





The French Dispatch

The first Wes Anderson entry for the month is the director’s most recent, so why not watch it before the filmmaker’s new Asteroid City premieres in a month? The French Dispatch is a sprawling tale depicting the stories behind a newspaper’s final issue. There’s a dangerous prisoner who becomes a renowned artistic genius while behind bars; a massive student protest that leads to some questionable journalistic integrity; and a creator of haute cuisine who must navigate a hostage situation. The cast is massive, including Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, and Bill Murray. The French Dispatch streams until Wednesday, May 24th.

What's leaving HBO Max





No Country for Old Men

Widely considered one of the best films of the 21st century, No Country for Old Men is breathtaking and heart-stopping on several levels. Joel and Ethan Coen write and direct this Western thriller that centers around the fallout of a drug deal gone wrong. On one end, there’s Josh Brolin as a man who stumbles upon the scene and clears off with the money; on the other is Javier Bardem as the chilling Anton Chigurh, a hitman hired to recover the cash. Trailing them is a sheriff played by Tommy Lee Jones, and brutal violence awaits all three. No Country for Old Men streams until the end of the month.





The Grand Budapest Hotel

The second Wes Anderson film to catch before it’s gone is among the filmmaker’s best. The Grand Budapest Hotel spans several decades at the titular lodge, following recently-appointed lobby boy Zero (Tony Revolori) as he navigates the internal and external politics of the hotel’s rich clientele. The face of the Grand Budapest is Monsieur Gustave, played with gusto by Ralph Fiennes. When an old paramour of his leaves him a priceless artwork, he and Zero become embroiled in a suspected criminal conspiracy that sends them on the run. Beyond that, it’s stunning with a talented cast and a score worth streaming after you watch. The Grand Budapest Hotel streams until the end of the month.

