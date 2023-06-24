383-Acre Tennessee Estate Could Surpass a Record Price for the State

Twin Rivers Farm, a sweeping 383-acre estate in Leiper’s Fork, could set a record home price for Tennessee. Its $65 million asking price is more than double the previous record of $28 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Situated 30 miles southwest of Nashville, the estate stacks amenity upon amenity, not the least of which is the immense amount of land surrounding its 10,626-square-foot main house. Larry Keele, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, and his wife Leiyan Keele purchased the property and built new structures with the assistance of architect Steve Giannetti. The family decided to move because regular travel led them to realize it is time to downsize. It is represented by listing agent Dan McEwen of McEwen Group.

In addition to the main house, the property features a guest house with two bedrooms, a greenhouse with nearby raised beds, and a stable. Its barn has a retractable roof so its upper level can also be used as an observatory, perfect for stargazing far from Nashville’s light pollution.

Though, that is somehow not the only retractable roof on the premises. The pool house—the listing calls it an “entertainment pavilion”—has a retractable roof and walls, making it suitable for a swim no matter the weather. A second barn is used for storage alongside a shooting range, outdoor kitchen, putting green, life-size chess board, and tennis or basketball court.

The home, whose name comes from the property sitting at the confluence of two creeks near Leiper’s Fork, is only accessible via a covered bridge. That bridge will take you to the home, but it also brings visitors to the property’s five-acre private lake (one of two lakes), miles of hiking and horse trails, and a 188-tree orchard.

The house itself makes the most of the grounds by emphasizing natural light and a view of the encompassing greenery. Giannetti emphasized the surrounding landscape through ample use of wood and hand-cut stone in the design.

The residence features seven bathrooms, two powder rooms, and five spacious bedrooms, four of which sit on the main floor. Each bedroom touts a pristine view of the hills and trees that seclude the home. Expansive windows create a sense of indoor/outdoor living, whether residents are working in the kitchen or enjoying the double-height great room that features a lengthy metal bar on one side.

Custom touches run throughout, from hand-painted wallpaper to leather-covered walls, a wood soaking tub to stone finishing textures in the kitchens.

That kitchen features steel and glass cabinets, keeping the space light and airy. Though, there are other places to cook as well, like the outdoor firepit, an outdoor kitchen next to a lake, or the pool-adjacent kitchenette, which sits near the pool area’s fireplace and putting green.

The home also, of course, has plenty of room to entertain with a home theater and an impressive game room. Guests will likely enjoy a couple of secret doors installed throughout the home to connect rooms as well.