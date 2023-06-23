Arts

ABT’s Star Supporters Turn Out for ‘Like Water for Chocolate’

Celebrities like Mick Jagger and Katie Holmes joined ballet’s biggest stars to kick off the company’s summer season with the premiere of a new full-length ballet.

By

American Ballet Theatre made its highly anticipated return to New York’s Metropolitan Opera House on June 22 with the premiere of a new full-length ballet, Like Water for Chocolate. Based on the novel by Mexican author Laura Esquivel, the ambitious work was choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon and features a newly commissioned score by Joby Talbot and sets and costumes by Bob Crowley. To celebrate its premiere—as well as the return of ABT’s classic full-length works Giselle, Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet—an assemblage of high-profile dance lovers and ballet insiders gathered for a champagne reception preceding the performance.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-DANCE-BALLET
English singer Mick Jagger. Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The event, which honored ABT Global Council founder (and founder of Ballet de Monterrey) Yolanda Santos, included chairs like Mick Jagger and partner Melanie Hamrick (a former dancer with the company), Sutton Stracke and author Laura Esquivel, who served as the evening’s honorary gala chair. Following the performance, guests were invited for dinner and dancing at Lincoln Center’s newly opened David Geffen Hall.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-DANCE-BALLET
Actress Katie Holmes. Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Sutton Stracke. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Cynthia Bailey. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Julianne Hough. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Principal dancer Misty Copeland. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Former Observer writer Candace Bushnell. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Kerry Bishe and Chris Lowell. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and Ross Rayburn. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Artistic Director Susan Jaffe. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Principal dancer Christine Shevchenko. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Principal dancer Hee Seo. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Joselo Rangel and Lumi Cavazos. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Conductor Alondra de la Parra. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

American Ballet Theatre June Gala
Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff. Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

 

2023 American Ballet Theatre's Summer Season Opening Night Performance Of "Like Water For Chocolate"
Wilson Cruz. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

 

 

