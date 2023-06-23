ABT’s Star Supporters Turn Out for ‘Like Water for Chocolate’

American Ballet Theatre made its highly anticipated return to New York’s Metropolitan Opera House on June 22 with the premiere of a new full-length ballet, Like Water for Chocolate. Based on the novel by Mexican author Laura Esquivel, the ambitious work was choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon and features a newly commissioned score by Joby Talbot and sets and costumes by Bob Crowley. To celebrate its premiere—as well as the return of ABT’s classic full-length works Giselle, Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet—an assemblage of high-profile dance lovers and ballet insiders gathered for a champagne reception preceding the performance.

The event, which honored ABT Global Council founder (and founder of Ballet de Monterrey) Yolanda Santos, included chairs like Mick Jagger and partner Melanie Hamrick (a former dancer with the company), Sutton Stracke and author Laura Esquivel, who served as the evening’s honorary gala chair. Following the performance, guests were invited for dinner and dancing at Lincoln Center’s newly opened David Geffen Hall.