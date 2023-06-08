Lifestyle

The Best Swim Cover-Ups to Wear All Season Long

Elevate your beach aesthetic with one of these fashionable cover-ups.

By
The Best Swim Cover-Ups to Wear All Season Long
brunette woman in red shirt on beach
No beach look is complete without a chic cover-up. Susan Wood/Getty Images

Summer dressing is all about breezy sundresses, chic sunnies, strappy sandals and fashionable swimwear, but don’t forget about the importance of a stylish beach cover-up. Yes, finding a classic two-piece or polished maillot is key when it comes to swim attire, but you also want to make sure you’ve finished off your look with an effortless yet sophisticated cover-up.

Whether you adore spending hours at the beach or you’re more of a pool person, a stylish cover-up is key to completing your swimwear ensemble. There are countless options for beach cover-ups, too, whether you prefer a flowing caftan, a menswear-inspired button-down, a matching set, a flirty sarong or a modest tunic. No matter the silhouette, a cover-up should be both comfortable and stylish, and easily transition from a day at the beach to a sunset cocktail hour, a casual barbecue or anything in between. Below, see the best cover-ups to elevate your swimwear look this season.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

The Best Swimsuit Coverups to Wear Poolside and at the Beach This Summer

The best beach coverups to shop this summer.

  • black robe cover up
    PatBo.

    PatBo Crochet Tie-Front Robe

    This ankle-length, long-sleeve crochet cover-up robe amps up the sophistication factor, even if you’re just lounging by the pool, and we love that it shows off your bathing suit, too.

    $495, Shop Now
  • blue pucci maxi caftan
    Pucci.

    Pucci Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Kaftan

    Bring on the glamour in this splurge-worthy, super lightweight blue Pucci cover-up, for a ’70s-esque feel.

    $2,190, Shop Now
  • Poupette St. Barth.

    Poupette St. Barth Mini Dress Sasha

    Poupette is known for its effortlessly chic, whimsically-patterned cover-ups, and you can’t go wrong with their classic mini dress, which is just as suitable for a day at the beach as a night out on the town—it’s all about the accessories, of course.

    $330, Shop Now
  • white wide leg pants
    Vilebrequin.

    Vilebrequin Linen Tie-Waist Cover-Up Pants

    If you’re more into a separates look, consider these wide-leg white cover-up pants.

    $375, Shop Now
  • crochet maxi dress
    Savannah Morrow.

    Savannah Morrow Tiva Open-Back Crocheted Pima Cotton Maxi Dress

    You simply can’t go wrong with crochet during the summer, and this body-skimming maxi, featuring a daring cutout, from Savannah Morrow is a dream day-to-night piece.

    $595, Shop Now
  • white and blue caftan
    Melissa Odabash.

    Melissa Odabash Kara Fringed Embroidered Crepe De Chine Kaftan

    For a boho-inspired casual, unfussy look, throw on this loose-fitting caftan.

    $305, Shop Now
  • white long sleeve shirt dress
    Summersalt.

    Summersalt The Silky Luxe Long Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up

    This easy, breezy yet oh-so-ladylike white midi button-up shirt dress has two side slits and a belted waist, for a super flattering fit.

    $95, Shop Now
  • white and blue striped shorts
    Faithfull the Brand.

    Faithfull the Brand Sol De Verano Lorenso Stripe Cotton Shorts

    You can’t go wrong with an elevated beach short. Pair them with the matching striped button-down cover-up shirt if you want a preppy co-ord look.

    $149, Shop Now
  • rust colored sleeveless mini dress
    Caravana.

    Caravana Awal Cotton Mini Dress

    Keep it simple in this loose-fitting sleeveless cover-up, complete with mini tassel knot detailing.

     

     

    $238, Shop Now
  • brunette woman wearing bikini top and blue sarong
    Farm Rio.

    Farm Rio Dewdrop Spectrum Sarong

    A sophisticated printed sarong instantly elevates your beachwear ensemble. Wear it solo to show off your bikini top, or throw on a t-shirt for more coverage.

    $115, Shop Now
  • blue sleeveless romper
    Mikoh.

    Mikoh Tarawa Romper

    A playful cover-up romper, like this sleeveless blue jumpsuit, is a fun alternative to the usual silhouettes.

    $154, Shop Now
  • Anemos Harlow Bias Cut Slip Dress in Stretch Cupro
    Anemos.

    Anemos Harlow Bias Cut Slip Dress in Stretch Cupro

    This versatile tank dress is a minimalist dream bathing suit cover-up, and it’s also an incredibly fashionable slip dress look for a summer night out, too.

    $395, Shop Now
  • white tunic dress
    Robin Piccone.

    Robin Piccone Natalie Tunic Dress

    This cream-colored cover-up tunic is definitely coastal grandmother-approved.

    $94, Shop Now
  • The Westside.

    The Westside Willow Dress

    The one-shoulder neckline adds a unique twist to the usual white cover-up look.

    $198, Shop Now
  • MagicLinen.

    MagicLinen Flowing Linen Tunic

    When in doubt, throw on an oversized linen button-down shirt; it’s the perfect accessory for an effortlessly chic beach moment.

    $86, Shop Now
  • long sleeve rainbow dress
    Missoni.

    Missoni Stripe Knit Cover-up

    This elegant Missoni long-sleeve cover-up dress is a fun and glitzy beach option, but add a pair of heels and a clutch and it seamlessly transforms into formal attire. It has a deep v-neck and sheer rainbow print, so your bikini or one-piece can show through.

    $1,550, Shop Now
  • Eres strapless stretch-jersey maxi dress
    Eres.

    Eres Oda Strapless Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

    This classic strapless beach dress swim cover-up is a sophisticated and elegant choice; it’s perfect for all those vacations you have planned this season.

    $465, Shop Now
  • green and white caftan
    Johanna Ortiz.

    Johanna Ortiz Happy Mystery Printed Cotton-poplin Kaftan

    A flowy, printed floor-length cover-up adds a touch of glamour to your swim getup.

    $972, Shop Now
  • Mirth.

    Mirth Sonoma Dress in White Boxweave

    This flowing white maxi is a fun and feminine option; it’s lightweight enough for a hot summer day, but still a substantial fabric that’s appropriate for a day running around or a night out to dinner.

    $312, Shop Now
  • Lace-trimmed Cotton mini dress
    Charo Ruiz.

    Charo Ruiz Ornella Guipure Lace-trimmed Cotton Mini Dress

    A feminine white mini dress, with delicate eyelet detailing, is a foolproof cover-up option. Plus, you can wear this one off the beach, too—pair it with strappy gold sandals and a straw bag.

    $565, Shop Now
  • blue short sleeve caftan coverup dress
    Lake Pajamas.

    Lake Pajamas Gauze Caftan in Morning Blue

    A crisp blue v-neck short-sleeve caftan-style dress lends a polished yet laidback note to your summertime look.

    $124, Shop Now
The Best Swim Cover-Ups to Wear All Season Long
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, beach cover ups, Cover Up, fashion, swimwear, Shopping