The Best Swim Cover-Ups to Wear All Season Long

Summer dressing is all about breezy sundresses, chic sunnies, strappy sandals and fashionable swimwear, but don’t forget about the importance of a stylish beach cover-up. Yes, finding a classic two-piece or polished maillot is key when it comes to swim attire, but you also want to make sure you’ve finished off your look with an effortless yet sophisticated cover-up.
Whether you adore spending hours at the beach or you’re more of a pool person, a stylish cover-up is key to completing your swimwear ensemble. There are countless options for beach cover-ups, too, whether you prefer a flowing caftan, a menswear-inspired button-down, a matching set, a flirty sarong or a modest tunic. No matter the silhouette, a cover-up should be both comfortable and stylish, and easily transition from a day at the beach to a sunset cocktail hour, a casual barbecue or anything in between. Below, see the best cover-ups to elevate your swimwear look this season.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Swimsuit Coverups to Wear Poolside and at the Beach This Summer
The best beach coverups to shop this summer.
-
PatBo Crochet Tie-Front Robe
This ankle-length, long-sleeve crochet cover-up robe amps up the sophistication factor, even if you’re just lounging by the pool, and we love that it shows off your bathing suit, too.
-
Pucci Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Kaftan
Bring on the glamour in this splurge-worthy, super lightweight blue Pucci cover-up, for a ’70s-esque feel.
-
Poupette St. Barth Mini Dress Sasha
Poupette is known for its effortlessly chic, whimsically-patterned cover-ups, and you can’t go wrong with their classic mini dress, which is just as suitable for a day at the beach as a night out on the town—it’s all about the accessories, of course.
-
Vilebrequin Linen Tie-Waist Cover-Up Pants
If you’re more into a separates look, consider these wide-leg white cover-up pants.
-
Savannah Morrow Tiva Open-Back Crocheted Pima Cotton Maxi Dress
You simply can’t go wrong with crochet during the summer, and this body-skimming maxi, featuring a daring cutout, from Savannah Morrow is a dream day-to-night piece.
-
Melissa Odabash Kara Fringed Embroidered Crepe De Chine Kaftan
For a boho-inspired casual, unfussy look, throw on this loose-fitting caftan.
-
Summersalt The Silky Luxe Long Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up
This easy, breezy yet oh-so-ladylike white midi button-up shirt dress has two side slits and a belted waist, for a super flattering fit.
-
Faithfull the Brand Sol De Verano Lorenso Stripe Cotton Shorts
You can’t go wrong with an elevated beach short. Pair them with the matching striped button-down cover-up shirt if you want a preppy co-ord look.
-
Caravana Awal Cotton Mini Dress
Keep it simple in this loose-fitting sleeveless cover-up, complete with mini tassel knot detailing.
-
Farm Rio Dewdrop Spectrum Sarong
A sophisticated printed sarong instantly elevates your beachwear ensemble. Wear it solo to show off your bikini top, or throw on a t-shirt for more coverage.
-
Mikoh Tarawa Romper
A playful cover-up romper, like this sleeveless blue jumpsuit, is a fun alternative to the usual silhouettes.
-
Anemos Harlow Bias Cut Slip Dress in Stretch Cupro
This versatile tank dress is a minimalist dream bathing suit cover-up, and it’s also an incredibly fashionable slip dress look for a summer night out, too.
-
Robin Piccone Natalie Tunic Dress
This cream-colored cover-up tunic is definitely coastal grandmother-approved.
-
The Westside Willow Dress
The one-shoulder neckline adds a unique twist to the usual white cover-up look.
-
MagicLinen Flowing Linen Tunic
When in doubt, throw on an oversized linen button-down shirt; it’s the perfect accessory for an effortlessly chic beach moment.
-
Missoni Stripe Knit Cover-up
This elegant Missoni long-sleeve cover-up dress is a fun and glitzy beach option, but add a pair of heels and a clutch and it seamlessly transforms into formal attire. It has a deep v-neck and sheer rainbow print, so your bikini or one-piece can show through.
-
Eres Oda Strapless Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
This classic strapless beach dress swim cover-up is a sophisticated and elegant choice; it’s perfect for all those vacations you have planned this season.
-
Johanna Ortiz Happy Mystery Printed Cotton-poplin Kaftan
A flowy, printed floor-length cover-up adds a touch of glamour to your swim getup.
-
Mirth Sonoma Dress in White Boxweave
This flowing white maxi is a fun and feminine option; it’s lightweight enough for a hot summer day, but still a substantial fabric that’s appropriate for a day running around or a night out to dinner.
-
Charo Ruiz Ornella Guipure Lace-trimmed Cotton Mini Dress
A feminine white mini dress, with delicate eyelet detailing, is a foolproof cover-up option. Plus, you can wear this one off the beach, too—pair it with strappy gold sandals and a straw bag.
-
Lake Pajamas Gauze Caftan in Morning Blue
A crisp blue v-neck short-sleeve caftan-style dress lends a polished yet laidback note to your summertime look.