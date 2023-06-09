The Playful Crochet Dresses That Epitomize Summer Style

Summer fashion is all about breathable and effortless outfits that are as chic and fun as they are comfortable. It’s not surprising, then, that crochet makes its regular comeback each year as warm weather arrives, because while you might think of crochet as a fabric that belongs exclusively with cozy blankets and woven cardigans, it’s actually a dream material for spring and summer, especially in the form of a crochet dress.
Crochet dresses are an easy choice for summer attire; they’re playful and beachy without looking messy. The loose knit versions have long been a popular choice for swim cover-ups, but there are also plenty of stylish crochet frocks that are perfect for a day the office, a breezy lunch or even a dressier cocktail party. While crochets with a looser knit are best for the beach, you could always wear a slip underneath, or go for a cheeky see-through aesthetic.
There’s a crochet dress for every occasion and style preference, whether you’re looking for a minimalist monochrome maxi, a long-sleeved tunic, a leg-baring mini or a bold cut-out frock. Pair yours with simple sandals for a day at the beach, ladylike flats if you’re heading to work or a strappy heel for a more elegant vibe. Below, see the most stylish crochet dresses to shop now.
The Best Crochet Dresses
Reformation Nolan Open Knit Sweater Dress
A sleeveless, cream-colored crochet midi is a classic frock that you’ll wear all season long.
Cult Gaia Silena Crochet Knit Midi Dress
This blue crochet frock is perfect as a sultry poolside cover-up, or throw on a slip (or just bold undergarments) and wear it out on the town.
La DoubleJ Happy Hour Halter Neck Crochet Cotton Dress
A breezy crochet halter dress is the answer to all your hazy summer days dressing woes.
Bash Jesse Dress
Update your sundress situation in this adorable crochet halter, which has a high neck and entirely open back.
Farm Rio Striped Crochet Dress
Embrace the ’70s vibes in this leg-baring, v-neck wrap mini dress, with a super flattering belted waist.
Savannah Morrow + Net Sustain Tiva Open-Back Crocheted Pima Cotton Maxi Dress
This slim-fitting nude maxi has a bold stomach cut out and open back; wear it as a stylish crochet cover-up over your swimsuit, or wear it on its own for a daring night out.
Staud Psychedelic Crocheted Dress
Go for a retro aesthetic in this mod crochet midi, made of oh-so-’70s granny squares.
Missoni One-Shoulder Cutout Striped Crochet-Knit Maxi Dress
Bring on the glamour in this sophisticated one-shoulder Missoni maxi. Wear it as a ridiculously chic beach cover up, or accessorize with metallic heels and a clutch for a more upscale occasion.
PatBO Strapless Crochet Maxi Dress
Is there anything more quintessentially summer than a slinky white gown? This strapless crochet maxi features fringe trim and a tiered silhouette, and is perfect for a summertime cocktail fête.
Trina Turk Iseree Crochet Column Dress
This sheer scoop-neck maxi adds a fun pop of color to your resort ensemble.
Carolina K Crochet Dress
This ladylike cream-colored crochet cap-sleeve frock is giving ladies who lunch vibes, in the best way.
Loewe + Paula's Ibiza Crochet Mini Dress
An adorable white crochet mini is ideal for any and all summer vacations.
Toccin Maddie Crochet V- Neck Tank Dress
For a versatile and minimalist frock, consider this v-neck black crochet knit dress, which has a slim-fitting, bodycon-esque silhouette.
Mikoh Ulupua Dress
Upgrade your swimwear cover-up situation with this simple, loose-fitting and effortless white mini.
Lisa Maree Make It Known Net Dress in Black Metallic
A peekaboo black crochet cover-up dress promises you’ll be the center of attention on every beach getaway.
Alix Pinho Crochet Cotton Midi Dress
Venture into lesser-trod territory with this unexpected green frock; the hue adds a unique touch to the classic, feminine silhouette. It’s a forever piece; it’s all done-by-hand crochet knit.
Reformation Isaac Open Knit Mini Dress
Channel your inner Jane Birkin in this boho long-sleeve crochet mini.