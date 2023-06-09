Lifestyle

The Playful Crochet Dresses That Epitomize Summer Style

Upgrade your warm weather wardrobe with one of these breezy frocks.

jane birkin wearing white crochet dress with Serge Gainsbourg at cannes
A crochet dress never goes out of style. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Summer fashion is all about breathable and effortless outfits that are as chic and fun as they are comfortable. It’s not surprising, then, that crochet makes its regular comeback each year as warm weather arrives, because while you might think of crochet as a fabric that belongs exclusively with cozy blankets and woven cardigans, it’s actually a dream material for spring and summer, especially in the form of a crochet dress.

Crochet dresses are an easy choice for summer attire; they’re playful and beachy without looking messy. The loose knit versions have long been a popular choice for swim cover-ups, but there are also plenty of stylish crochet frocks that are perfect for a day the office, a breezy lunch or even a dressier cocktail party. While crochets with a looser knit are best for the beach, you could always wear a slip underneath, or go for a cheeky see-through aesthetic.

There’s a crochet dress for every occasion and style preference, whether you’re looking for a minimalist monochrome maxi, a long-sleeved tunic, a leg-baring mini or a bold cut-out frock. Pair yours with simple sandals for a day at the beach, ladylike flats if you’re heading to work or a strappy heel for a more elegant vibe. Below, see the most stylish crochet dresses to shop now.

The Best Crochet Dresses

The most stylish crochet summer dresses.

  • brunette woman wearing cream colored sleeveless crochet dress
    Reformation.

    Reformation Nolan Open Knit Sweater Dress

    A sleeveless, cream-colored crochet midi is a classic frock that you’ll wear all season long.

    $278, Shop Now
  • blue crochet midi dress
    Cult Gaia.

    Cult Gaia Silena Crochet Knit Midi Dress

    This blue crochet frock is perfect as a sultry poolside cover-up, or throw on a slip (or just bold undergarments) and wear it out on the town.

    $698, Shop Now
  • mustard yellow crochet halter dress
    La DoubleJ.

    La DoubleJ Happy Hour Halter Neck Crochet Cotton Dress

    A breezy crochet halter dress is the answer to all your hazy summer days dressing woes.

    $776, Shop Now
  • Bash.

    Bash Jesse Dress

    Update your sundress situation in this adorable crochet halter, which has a high neck and entirely open back.

    $295, Shop Now
  • Striped Crochet mini Dress
    Farm Rio.

    Farm Rio Striped Crochet Dress

    Embrace the ’70s vibes in this leg-baring, v-neck wrap mini dress, with a super flattering belted waist.

    $250, Shop Now
  • crochet maxi dress
    Savannah Morrow.

    Savannah Morrow + Net Sustain Tiva Open-Back Crocheted Pima Cotton Maxi Dress

    This slim-fitting nude maxi has a bold stomach cut out and open back; wear it as a stylish crochet cover-up over your swimsuit, or wear it on its own for a daring night out.

    $595, Shop Now
  • short blue Crocheted Dress
    Staud.

    Staud Psychedelic Crocheted Dress

    Go for a retro aesthetic in this mod crochet midi, made of oh-so-’70s granny squares.

    $395, Shop Now
  • Missoni One-Shoulder Cutout Striped Crochet-Knit Maxi Dress
    Missoni.

    Missoni One-Shoulder Cutout Striped Crochet-Knit Maxi Dress

    Bring on the glamour in this sophisticated one-shoulder Missoni maxi. Wear it as a ridiculously chic beach cover up, or accessorize with metallic heels and a clutch for a more upscale occasion.

    $865, Shop Now
  • white strapless knit crochet dress

    PatBO Strapless Crochet Maxi Dress

    Is there anything more quintessentially summer than a slinky white gown? This strapless crochet maxi features fringe trim and a tiered silhouette, and is perfect for a summertime cocktail fête.

    $895, Shop Now
  • Trina Turk.

    Trina Turk Iseree Crochet Column Dress

    This sheer scoop-neck maxi adds a fun pop of color to your resort ensemble.

    $99.98, Shop Now
  • Carolina K.

    Carolina K Crochet Dress

    This ladylike cream-colored crochet cap-sleeve frock is giving ladies who lunch vibes, in the best way.

    $675, Shop Now
  • Loewe.

    Loewe + Paula's Ibiza Crochet Mini Dress

    An adorable white crochet mini is ideal for any and all summer vacations.

    $534, Shop Now
  • woman wearing black midi crochet knit dress
    Toccin.

    Toccin Maddie Crochet V- Neck Tank Dress

    For a versatile and minimalist frock, consider this v-neck black crochet knit dress, which has a slim-fitting, bodycon-esque silhouette.

    $325, Shop Now
  • Mikoh.

    Mikoh Ulupua Dress

    Upgrade your swimwear cover-up situation with this simple, loose-fitting and effortless white mini.

    $186, Shop Now
  • woman wearing sheer black crochet dress
    Lisa Maree.

    Lisa Maree Make It Known Net Dress in Black Metallic

    A peekaboo black crochet cover-up dress promises you’ll be the center of attention on every beach getaway.

    $225, Shop Now
  • green crochet midi dress
    Alix Pinho.

    Alix Pinho Crochet Cotton Midi Dress

    Venture into lesser-trod territory with this unexpected green frock; the hue adds a unique touch to the classic, feminine silhouette. It’s a forever piece; it’s all done-by-hand crochet knit.

    $657, Shop Now
  • woman wearing long sleeve crochet mini dress
    Reformation.

    Reformation Isaac Open Knit Mini Dress

    Channel your inner Jane Birkin in this boho long-sleeve crochet mini.

    $248, Shop Now
