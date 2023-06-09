The Playful Crochet Dresses That Epitomize Summer Style

Summer fashion is all about breathable and effortless outfits that are as chic and fun as they are comfortable. It’s not surprising, then, that crochet makes its regular comeback each year as warm weather arrives, because while you might think of crochet as a fabric that belongs exclusively with cozy blankets and woven cardigans, it’s actually a dream material for spring and summer, especially in the form of a crochet dress.

Crochet dresses are an easy choice for summer attire; they’re playful and beachy without looking messy. The loose knit versions have long been a popular choice for swim cover-ups, but there are also plenty of stylish crochet frocks that are perfect for a day the office, a breezy lunch or even a dressier cocktail party. While crochets with a looser knit are best for the beach, you could always wear a slip underneath, or go for a cheeky see-through aesthetic.

There’s a crochet dress for every occasion and style preference, whether you’re looking for a minimalist monochrome maxi, a long-sleeved tunic, a leg-baring mini or a bold cut-out frock. Pair yours with simple sandals for a day at the beach, ladylike flats if you’re heading to work or a strappy heel for a more elegant vibe. Below, see the most stylish crochet dresses to shop now.

