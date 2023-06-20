Jet Set: The Best Travel-Sized Facial Sunscreens for Summer Getaways

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. When it comes to skincare routines, there’s no step as important as sunscreen, so make sure that your toiletry bag is packed with a travel-sized SPF that you love and will actually use for all your summer getaways. A good facial sunscreen is a non-negotiable, and lucky for you, we’ve found all the best SPFs that are TSA-approved, so you can easily bring them in your carry-on suitcase. From a luxurious clear SPF stick and sheer tinted formula to a matte lotion and sensitive skin options, these are the best travel-sized sunscreens we’ve loving and coveting right now.
Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA
Kosas’ travel-sized mineral sunscreen is us fragrance-free, silicon-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, mineral oil-free and phtalates-free, making it an ideal option for those with sensitive skin types. It contains ceramides and peptides that help moisturize and smooth, so you won’t be left with a patchy, dry base.
Supergoop Daily Essentials SPF Starter Kit
Take care of all your vacation sunscreen needs with this three-piece Supergoop set, which includes the pretty much invisible Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 (perfect for your face), plus Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 (for face and body) and finally, the (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40, which is ideal as a face and body sunscreen spray, especially if you need an extra spritz midday.
Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Face Lotion
For an even higher sun protection choice, try Sun Bum’s SPF 70 face lotion. It’s incredibly fast-absorbing, with a clean, matte finish.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50
Colorescience’s lightweight SPF offers light- to medium-coverage and comes in four different shades. This antioxidant-packed, moisturizing sunscreen starts out in a creamy white formula, but then blends out and adapts to your skin tone, for a luminous finish that’s non-greasy (which is great for those with more oily skin), but also not too matte, sans white cast. Most importantly, it offers broad spectrum SPF 50 sun protection.
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen SPF 30
Summer Fridays’ ShadeDrops non-comedogenic mineral sunscreen has a serum-like texture (similar to the brand’s Sheer Skin Tint), and is formulated without oxybenzone or octinoxate. This sunblock is super lightweight and blendable, and protects skin from UVA and UVB rays.
EltaMD UV Trial Size Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
Elta MD has built up a loyal following, and it’s easy to see why. The brand is behind quite a few beloved sunscreen formulations, including this classic 100 percent mineral broad spectrum version (the only active ingredients are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide). While several of Elta MD’s full-size sunscreens are actually technically TSA-friendly, the trial size option happens to be a perfect travel size SPF, especially for those short on space or for anyone traveling to and from Europe this summer (those dreaded tiny plastic bags in the security line are the bane of everyone’s existence). This dermatologist-tested SPF is packed with antioxidants, and it’s dye-free, oil-free and gluten-free.
SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50
You can’t go wrong with Skinceuticals’ sheer, dermatologist-tested tinted face sunscreen, which is a super travel-friendly option. This is also a water-resistant sunscreen choice for up to 40 minutes. It’s a great for sensitive skin types, too.
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin, Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion with Helioplex
For a more budget-friendly yet equally impressive travel-approved SPF face lotion, look no further than this Neutrogena classic, which I’ve used on and off for over a decade. It’s specifically formulated for acne-prone skin, which means no pore-clogging, breakout-inducing ingredients. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, too, and it’s available on Amazon.
Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50
While we definitely advise using a liquid formula as your morning SPF base, a portable sunscreen stick, like this clear Shiseido SPF 50, is a great way to reapply throughout the day, especially when you need a little sunscreen update over your makeup, without messing up look.