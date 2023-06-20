Jet Set: The Best Travel-Sized Facial Sunscreens for Summer Getaways

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. When it comes to skincare routines, there’s no step as important as sunscreen, so make sure that your toiletry bag is packed with a travel-sized SPF that you love and will actually use for all your summer getaways. A good facial sunscreen is a non-negotiable, and lucky for you, we’ve found all the best SPFs that are TSA-approved, so you can easily bring them in your carry-on suitcase. From a luxurious clear SPF stick and sheer tinted formula to a matte lotion and sensitive skin options, these are the best travel-sized sunscreens we’ve loving and coveting right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.